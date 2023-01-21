ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent: Best Breakfast in Shreveport – 2023

If you’re looking for the best breakfast in Shreveport, you’re in luck! From cozy diners to classic southern cafes, Shreveport has it all. Whether you’re looking for a hearty southern breakfast to start your day, a light and fresh meal, or something a little more creative, you’ll find it in Shreveport’s bustling breakfast scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Residential fire in Shreveport extinguished in 15 minutes

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire occurred in a single-story home early Tuesday evening in the 400 block of East Wichita Street in Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department told KTBS they saw smoke when they arrived on scene. Firefighters were quickly able to locate the fire after going in through the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire erupted on one of Bossier City’s busiest streets at one of the busiest times of day. It happened Tuesday, Jan. 24 about 4:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Airline Drive. Authorities said two people got into an altercation in Wingstop. One...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People who ride the bus in Bossier City will learn about the public transit service’s proposed new schedule Tuesday. A public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council chambers, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The session has been called to discuss the finalization of SporTran’s new service plan for Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier City Police Searching for Backpack Thief

On 1-18-23 at 1842hrs, this unknown black male walked into 2nd & Charles, walked the store looking for employees. Then circled back and stole 4 back packs for little children totaling $319.80 and just walked out without paying. BCPD needs the publics assistance in identifying this person. Anyone with information...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Family Turns Tragedy into Amazing Gift

It is not often that I get emotional about a post on social media, but this post stopped me in my tracks. I spotted a photo of a smiling baby in LSU gear next to a flower bed. What is this all about? This is a Shreveport family who lost that baby and they are now reaching out to give a little love to other families facing the same tragedy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Armed Robber Gets 95 Year Sentence

A Shreveport man convicted of two armed robberies in December must spend the next 95 years in prison, a Caddo District Judge ruled this week. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, also led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport when they attempted to arrest him following the October 2020 crime spree. He was convicted December 8, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Mudbugs Celebrate Mardi Gras 2023 This Weekend

Hockey is back in Shreveport this weekend, as the Shreveport Mudbugs host the Lone Star Brahmas for games on Friday and Saturday night. Any Shreveport Mudbugs hockey game is a blast for the whole family, but this weekend's promotional plans will make it even sweeter than normal. Because its time to celebrate Mardi Gras with the Bugs!
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Former Shreveport Resident Wins Big on Wheel Of Fortune!

Preston Leslie now lives in Seattle, Washington — but, he’s a former Shreveport resident and a native of the area — and he was on “Wheel of Fortune” a few days ago and won $100,000 on “Wheel Of Fortune!” and the phrase that made him rich… well, just watch the footage below.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

The Bossier City Mardi Gras Night Market is Can’t-Miss

The Bossier City Mardi Gras Night Market is Saturday, February 4th, and will take place well into the night. It will kick-off at 3:00 PM and wrap up at 8:00 PM. The Krewes of Centaur, Highland, and Barkus and Meoux will be on hand with floats and throws. Over 175+ Vendors and Food Trucks to shop from with over 100,000+ Twinkling Lights in an open air, outdoor environment.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Win Monster Truck Tickets For This Weekend in Bossier

When it comes to fun & excitement, it's hard to beat watching giant trucks smashing tiny cars at excessive rates of speed. It's good ol' fashioned fun for the whole family. And, if you didn't know, the Kicker Monster Truck Show will be at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City this weekend (Friday January 27th & Saturday January 28th).
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Fire Department Battle Evening House Fire

Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 6:12 pm Tuesday (1/24/23) evening to the 400 block of East Wichita Street to a reported single-story wood framed residential fire. The first Shreveport fire unit on scene reported smoke visible coming from the residence. Fire crews were able to enter through...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail

Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Keithville home heavily damaged in fire

Keithville home heavily damaged in fire (KTAL/KMSS staff) Keithville home heavily damaged in fire (KTAL/KMSS staff) Texas man arrested for breaking into storage units. A man is in jail for allegedly breaking into several storage units in wake village, Texas. TxDOT prepares for possible snow or sleet. The Texas Department...
TEXAS STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

