gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent: Best Breakfast in Shreveport – 2023
If you’re looking for the best breakfast in Shreveport, you’re in luck! From cozy diners to classic southern cafes, Shreveport has it all. Whether you’re looking for a hearty southern breakfast to start your day, a light and fresh meal, or something a little more creative, you’ll find it in Shreveport’s bustling breakfast scene.
Best Places to Watch Super Bowl in Shreveport Bossier
Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner. The big game is set for Sunday February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 5:30pm CST. The game is being broadcast on CBS. Where is the best place to watch the game in Shreveport Bossier? You...
KTBS
Residential fire in Shreveport extinguished in 15 minutes
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire occurred in a single-story home early Tuesday evening in the 400 block of East Wichita Street in Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department told KTBS they saw smoke when they arrived on scene. Firefighters were quickly able to locate the fire after going in through the...
Country Superstar’s Mom Is A Louisiana Mayor; Know Which One?
While I'm nearly positive that reading that headline drew out the inner sleuth in you, this one is not nearly as covert as your favorite CSI episode. However, staying in that frame of mind, I'm going to withhold the location of the Louisiana town to give you a few other clues to help you narrow down the possibility of who this country superstar might be.
KSLA
Bullets fly along busy Bossier City street
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Gunfire erupted on one of Bossier City’s busiest streets at one of the busiest times of day. It happened Tuesday, Jan. 24 about 4:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of Airline Drive. Authorities said two people got into an altercation in Wingstop. One...
KSLA
SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People who ride the bus in Bossier City will learn about the public transit service’s proposed new schedule Tuesday. A public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council chambers, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The session has been called to discuss the finalization of SporTran’s new service plan for Bossier City.
WATCH: Shreveport, North Louisiana Roasted By Comedian On TikTok
Shreveport often gets a bad rap and I won't lie, this guy isn't exactly complimentary of our town, but he's funny... and he's not wrong. Ralph the Comedian on TikTok is from Texas and is famous for listing cities you don't want to visit. While Ralph has a whole series...
Did Anyone Notice Anything Unusual in the Sky in Bossier City?
One local Reddit user wants to know if anyone else saw an unidentified flying object over Bossier City late last week. The question was posted to the Bossier City Reddit page Friday, January 20, 2023, by DeejayPleazure, asking 'Did anyone see the UFO last night?'. According to the National UFO...
Bossier City Police Searching for Backpack Thief
On 1-18-23 at 1842hrs, this unknown black male walked into 2nd & Charles, walked the store looking for employees. Then circled back and stole 4 back packs for little children totaling $319.80 and just walked out without paying. BCPD needs the publics assistance in identifying this person. Anyone with information...
What Texas Building Made Top 10 Ugliest Buildings List?
I have often opined on my perception that buildings today, or even in the last 50 years, don't have any character anymore. Today's buildings seem to be designed strictly for utilitarian purposes, as opposed to providing any architectural beauty or creative atmosphere. If you pay attention while driving through downtown...
Shreveport Family Turns Tragedy into Amazing Gift
It is not often that I get emotional about a post on social media, but this post stopped me in my tracks. I spotted a photo of a smiling baby in LSU gear next to a flower bed. What is this all about? This is a Shreveport family who lost that baby and they are now reaching out to give a little love to other families facing the same tragedy.
Shreveport Armed Robber Gets 95 Year Sentence
A Shreveport man convicted of two armed robberies in December must spend the next 95 years in prison, a Caddo District Judge ruled this week. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, also led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport when they attempted to arrest him following the October 2020 crime spree. He was convicted December 8, 2022.
Shreveport Mudbugs Celebrate Mardi Gras 2023 This Weekend
Hockey is back in Shreveport this weekend, as the Shreveport Mudbugs host the Lone Star Brahmas for games on Friday and Saturday night. Any Shreveport Mudbugs hockey game is a blast for the whole family, but this weekend's promotional plans will make it even sweeter than normal. Because its time to celebrate Mardi Gras with the Bugs!
q973radio.com
Former Shreveport Resident Wins Big on Wheel Of Fortune!
Preston Leslie now lives in Seattle, Washington — but, he’s a former Shreveport resident and a native of the area — and he was on “Wheel of Fortune” a few days ago and won $100,000 on “Wheel Of Fortune!” and the phrase that made him rich… well, just watch the footage below.
q973radio.com
The Bossier City Mardi Gras Night Market is Can’t-Miss
The Bossier City Mardi Gras Night Market is Saturday, February 4th, and will take place well into the night. It will kick-off at 3:00 PM and wrap up at 8:00 PM. The Krewes of Centaur, Highland, and Barkus and Meoux will be on hand with floats and throws. Over 175+ Vendors and Food Trucks to shop from with over 100,000+ Twinkling Lights in an open air, outdoor environment.
Win Monster Truck Tickets For This Weekend in Bossier
When it comes to fun & excitement, it's hard to beat watching giant trucks smashing tiny cars at excessive rates of speed. It's good ol' fashioned fun for the whole family. And, if you didn't know, the Kicker Monster Truck Show will be at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City this weekend (Friday January 27th & Saturday January 28th).
Shreveport Fire Department Battle Evening House Fire
Shreveport Fire Department fire crews were dispatched at 6:12 pm Tuesday (1/24/23) evening to the 400 block of East Wichita Street to a reported single-story wood framed residential fire. The first Shreveport fire unit on scene reported smoke visible coming from the residence. Fire crews were able to enter through...
Only in Shreveport: Check Out This Epic Sign Fail
Ah, yes. The genius signmakers in Shreveport have done it yet again. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone approved, then someone printed, and then someone installed a sign in Shreveport that said 'W. 71th St.' instead of the grammatically correct 'W. 71st St.'
ktalnews.com
Keithville home heavily damaged in fire
Keithville home heavily damaged in fire (KTAL/KMSS staff) Keithville home heavily damaged in fire (KTAL/KMSS staff) Texas man arrested for breaking into storage units. A man is in jail for allegedly breaking into several storage units in wake village, Texas. TxDOT prepares for possible snow or sleet. The Texas Department...
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: five finalists selected
The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25.
