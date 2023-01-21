ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown Orchestra kicks off 2023 fund campaign

By Aaron Marrie
 4 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) is entering its 94th year of service and is launching its 2023 annual fund campaign.

Starting on Jan. 23, a campaign led by Karen Azer, JSO Board of Trustees member, and Edward Sheehan, Jr., President and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corporation, will begin. The goal is to raise $160,000 in 2023 for the JSO.

So far, the JSO Board of Trustees and Advisors has already made donations of over $40,000. Concurrent Technologies Corporation has also donated $10,000 in support. If you are interested in donating, visit their website .

“We are thrilled to be launching our 2023 Annual Fund by celebrating the homegrown talent of artists who grew up here, live here, and have a deep connection to this area,” James Blanchly, music director for the JSO, said. “There is so much talent to celebrate! I just want to say thank you – every one of you who makes the decision to support this orchestra becomes a key part of all that we do, from our professional orchestra to our vibrant youth programs, and our engagements in schools. Thank you for making this symphony an integral part of the growth of this region.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

This is the third year the JSO has run the campaign after an innovative digital approach helped for a successful one in 2021.

