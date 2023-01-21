Read full article on original website
Related
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Asked a Question That Made a Mainer Cry
Honestly, it's not Keith's fault. He's just doing his job. Honestly, what makes Keith Carson's weather reports on NEWS CENTER Maine so entertaining (and makes him, in general, entertaining overall) is the fact that he doesn't just give the weather report. He puts personality into it. He can be comical....
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs That Lived in Maine (and Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs That Lived in Maine (and Where to See Fossils Today) Maine is renowned for its rocky coastlines, rich forests, and abundant fisheries. However, the state is not known for an abundance of dinosaur fossils. In fact, asking about the number of dinosaurs that lived in Maine is the wrong approach to the topic of ancient creatures in the area. Instead, it’s best to ask, did any dinosaurs live in Maine?
WPFO
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here
BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
Mainers Share Their Blizzard Videos On Social Media
Some people chose to make the best of the crappy weather on Sunday & Monday. What a storm! The state of Maine got walloped with some pretty intense snow the last two days. It turns out that our buddy Todd Simcox. from Channel 5, was right on the money with his snowfall predictions.
Are There White Moose in Maine?
The other day when I was doing my nightly pre-bed scroll through Twitter, I came upon a magnificent video that I felt the need to share with many of my friends, especially Mainers. The video was posted by How_Things_Work and it was a stunning moose going for a dip in...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Unhoused Mainers face uncertainty during snowstorm
PORTLAND, Maine — Scott Valliere was on Oxford Street in Portland Monday during the middle of a six-inch accumulation of snow. "I just came out here to see what I can find for resources... I don't know what else I can do besides just give everything I own away," Valliere said.
Maine Seal Visits the Same Neighborhood Three Times in One Morning
This is a story right out of Maine. A seal in Cape Elizabeth made its way on shore Monday - not once, not twice, but three times in one morning. The Police got a call from a Public Works employee in a plow truck around 1 am saying that he thought he saw a seal on the street of a local neighborhood. Officers were able to transport the seal back to the ocean at Fort Williams Park, and let him go.
Another Major Snowstorm to Impact All of Maine
As most Mainers are rebounding from a storm that dumped about a foot of snow in many areas on Monday, another powerful storm is expected to hit the entire state Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from Fort Kent to Portland with...
WMTW
Maine native earns Oscar nomination for work on "Avatar"
WELLINGTON, Wellington — A Maine native earned an Oscar nomination Tuesday for his work on "Avatar: The Way of Water." Eric Saindon is originally from Gorham. Addressing the possibility of winning his first Academy Award, Saindon said the acknowledgment would mean a lot to him. “It would be amazing....
Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine
Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
Maine to Get Dumped on Wednesday Night Into Thursday, Snowfall Total Predictions Here
Okay, whoever keeps using all their magical Genie wishes on more snow for the State of Maine, if you could kindly stop, that'd be just terrific. Just kidding- kind of. But it does look like we're set to receive another dollop of snow this week. Fresh off the heels of a storm that I feel like most weather people got slightly wrong. I mean, I don't know about you all, but we definitely got more snow in our area than was predicted. And, not just by a little, but a whole lot!
The Five Long-Lost Department Stores Maine Misses the Most
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Shopping has certainly changed drastically in the past few years, but for many of us, we still hold on to the fond memories of actually going out to a store and spending an afternoon perusing all it had to offer. Many department stores had their own cafes because they knew you'd be spending hours there. So, we took to our Facebook page and asked what stores used to exist in Maine that you loved shopping at. Here are the top five department stores that Mainers miss the most.
Maine snow totals: A town-by-town look at Monday's storm
MAINE, USA — Monday's storm brought lots of snow to Maine and New Hampshire. This article details some of the recorded snow totals across the two states. The counties are listed in alphabetical order, and all info is from the National Weather Service offices in Gray and Caribou. ANDROSCOGGIN...
Is It Really Illegal To Release Balloons In The State Of Maine?
For years, scientists have warned about the danger the release of latex and mylar balloons poses to our environment. Not only do the downed balloons litter our forests, yards, and parks, they can also injure or kill animals. Critters, birds, and fish eat pieces of the balloons or get tangled-up in the balloon strings. According to scientists, balloon pieces are 32 times more likely to kill wildlife than if a piece of hard plastic was ingested.
Girl Scout Cookies Go On Sale Saturday
Nothing matters but the weekend has never had more meaning than it will this week. Girl Scout Cookie time, begins this Saturday. This year’s new cookie in Maine is the Raspberry Rally. It has a chocolate coating and a crunchy raspberry center. Bring it on. The most popular Girl...
These Are the Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in Maine
Breaking News, we are all going to die. Well, I don't necessarily mean right now. But, yes, we will all die eventually. Sadly, nobody has found the Fountain of Youth, Holy Grail, or secret to immortality. The underlying truth is that we have just a finite amount of time to enjoy these rotations around the Sun.
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0