Irondequoit, NY

Rochester student collects blankets for homeless population

A second grade student at the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10 made it her mission to provide blankets to the homeless.
ROCHESTER, NY
Byrne Dairy replacing River’s Edge Party House in Chili

Public documents from the town of Chili state that two lots were combined for the project: 29 and 31 Paul Road.
CHILI, NY
News 8 welcomes Brennan Sommers to Sunrise

Brennan Somers will be anchoring News 8 at Sunrise and Noon starting Thursday as we also say — not a goodbye, but a 'see you soon' — to Casey Nicholson!
ROCHESTER, NY
Nationwide Ozempic drug shortage now seen by local pharmacists

Pharmacists are seeing a recent trend involving the drug Ozempic, typically prescribed for those with type 2 diabetes, being requested for another use: weight loss.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester's Tuesday afternoon forecast

A large storm system is headed our way and will bring the threat for snow Wednesday afternoon.
ROCHESTER, NY
Lawsuit dismissed against Town of Irondequoit and two council members

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The lawsuit filed by Irondequoit Town Councilwoman Patrina Freeman against the Town of Irondequoit and two councilmembers has been dismissed by United States District Court Judge David G. Larimer. The lawsuit, filed in March of 2022, alleged various forms of racial discrimination centered around the...
ROCHESTER, NY
Shooting by East Ave. bars leaves 1 dead

A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced.
ROCHESTER, NY
Irondequoit man found guilty in gruesome murder of girlfriend

Seth Larson, the Irondequoit man accused of murdering his 37-year-old girlfriend Lisa Shuler in May of 2021, was found guilty on all charges Monday.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY

