How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester student collects blankets for homeless population
A second grade student at the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10 made it her mission to provide blankets to the homeless. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/rochester/rochester-student-collects-blankets-for-homeless-population/. Rochester student collects blankets for homeless …. A second grade student at the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10 made it her mission...
rochesterfirst.com
Byrne Dairy replacing River’s Edge Party House in Chili
Public documents from the town of Chili state that two lots were combined for the project: 29 and 31 Paul Road. Public documents from the town of Chili state that two lots were combined for the project: 29 and 31 Paul Road. Rochester student collects blankets for homeless …. A...
Sunrise Smart Start: Police presence boosted in schools, RPD partners with ATF
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
rochesterfirst.com
News 8 welcomes Brennan Sommers to Sunrise
Brennan Somers will be anchoring News 8 at Sunrise and Noon starting Thursday as we also say — not a goodbye, but a 'see you soon' — to Casey Nicholson!. Brennan Somers will be anchoring News 8 at Sunrise and Noon starting Thursday as we also say — not a goodbye, but a 'see you soon' — to Casey Nicholson!
rochesterfirst.com
Nationwide Ozempic drug shortage now seen by local pharmacists
Pharmacists are seeing a recent trend involving the drug Ozempic, typically prescribed for those with type 2 diabetes, being requested for another use: weight loss. Nationwide Ozempic drug shortage now seen by local …. Pharmacists are seeing a recent trend involving the drug Ozempic, typically prescribed for those with type...
Mayor Evans, Chief Smith, to discuss plans for RPD in 2023
The press conference will be held in the lobby of the Public Safety Building at 10:00 a.m.
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester's Tuesday afternoon forecast
A large storm system is headed our way and will bring the threat for snow Wednesday afternoon. Get the breakdown on how this storm will evolve in this video with meteorologist James Gilbert here:. Rochester’s Tuesday afternoon forecast. A large storm system is headed our way and will bring...
rochesterfirst.com
Lawsuit dismissed against Town of Irondequoit and two council members
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The lawsuit filed by Irondequoit Town Councilwoman Patrina Freeman against the Town of Irondequoit and two councilmembers has been dismissed by United States District Court Judge David G. Larimer. The lawsuit, filed in March of 2022, alleged various forms of racial discrimination centered around the...
rochesterfirst.com
Shooting by East Ave. bars leaves 1 dead
A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. A 25-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times on East Ave. Saturday night, the Rochester Police Department (RPD) announced. Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 11.
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester woman arrested in connection to fatal crash on Denver St., RPD calls it 3rd homicide
A woman was arrested last Friday for her alleged connection to a fatal car crash on Denver Street as Rochester police are calling it the third homicide of 2023. Rochester woman arrested in connection to fatal crash …. A woman was arrested last Friday for her alleged connection to a...
rochesterfirst.com
Irondequoit man found guilty in gruesome murder of girlfriend
Seth Larson, the Irondequoit man accused of murdering his 37-year-old girlfriend Lisa Shuler in May of 2021, was found guilty on all charges Monday. Irondequoit man found guilty in gruesome murder of …. Seth Larson, the Irondequoit man accused of murdering his 37-year-old girlfriend Lisa Shuler in May of 2021,...
