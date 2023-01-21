ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

Six arrested in Benton County drugs, guns investigation

By Justin Trobaugh
GRAVETTE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Six men were arrested on Jan. 20 as part of an investigation at Wings of Peace Ministry NW Arkansas, a transitional living facility on Shipe Road in Gravette for men seeking sobriety.

According to a press release from Benton County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was served at the facility.

The press release says the warrant was issued based on information that was received by the sheriff’s office narcotics division of illegal drugs and firearms.

During the course of the investigation, the sheriff’s office says these people are facing charges with the following:

  • Thomas Hartman, 53, is facing charges of third-degree sexual assault and possession of a firearm by a certain person.
  • Patton Skyler, 23, is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a certain person and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Mitchell Lee Sanders, 30, is facing a charge of obstruction of governmental operations.
  • David Keith Guillermo, 46, is facing a charge of revocation of probation/parole.
  • David Caldwell, 33, is facing a charge of white warrant revoke of probation and parole.
  • Dennis Bree, 47, is facing a charge of revoke of probation/parole.

The release says the investigation was a joint effort between the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Bentonville Police Department, Arkansas Probation and Parole, Homeland Security, DEA, U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Benton County Prosecutors office.

According to the Wings of Peace website , Hartman founded the facility along with his wife.

The website describes the facility as “a Christ-centered sober/transitional living facility in Northwest Arkansas to meet the rising need to restore men who are emotionally broken and spiritually lost who are seeking to change the direction of their life from the consequences of alcohol, drug abuse or incarceration.”

