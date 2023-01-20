Opinion: Friendship Park by San Diego and Tijuana deserves more from the Biden administration

The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know .

When Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in 2020, he was helped by the perception that he would be a more thoughtful voice on big issues — and that he would make major decisions only after careful review. The case seemed clear when comparing Biden’s 44 years of service in the Senate and as vice president to less than four years of evidence that Trump tended to use power impulsively to respond to inflammatory reports on Fox News.

But two years into Biden’s presidency, a far different perception has emerged among those focused on immigration and border issues. There is incredulity that the president apparently thinks he can lead in ways that will placate both the Trump/MAGA crowd — some of whom respond positively to people from other nations coming to the U.S. only if they are tourists — and voters who supported Biden’s 2020 commitment to a more humanitarian policy.

The futility of sending contrary signals is obvious with Title 42. As a candidate, Biden blasted Trump’s use of an obscure federal law to let border agents unilaterally deny migrants their rights to seek asylum on public health grounds when it was plainly a crude immigration control tool. But as president, Biden came to embrace Title 42 — accepting, like Trump, its racial disparities in enforcement. Even so, he is still scorned by Trump fans on immigration overall because of big increases in people being allowed to enter the U.S. since he took office.

Now, Biden appears to still be trying to please everyone when it comes to his administration’s handling of plans inherited from Trump to build a new 30-foot border wall in Friendship Park — ruining a time-honored gathering spot for divided families, friends and others at low-rise barriers with openings between Imperial Beach and Playas de Tijuana. In August, after protests from lawmakers and the public that the wall would destroy this tradition on dubious security grounds, Customs and Border Protection officials suspended construction while seeking community input. The path to a compromise appeared clear — construction that would shore up worn-out structures but would appreciate and accommodate the continued meeting of people at the park dedicated by first lady Pat Nixon in 1971. Such meetings had been shut down under Trump in 2019.

But on Tuesday, border officials unveiled a slightly modified plan that continued to include the building of a 30-foot border wall. They said the plan “ will allow visitors on the U.S. side of the border to communicate with friends and family located in Mexico on the other side of the primary barrier like in years past.” But Friends of Friendship Park — the binational group that has championed the park for decades — questioned CBP’s claims. It said the plan was “antithetical with the park’s original purpose to celebrate cross-border friendship” and reflected the agency’s rejection of public comments, which overwhelmingly opposed the 30-foot wall.

In a telephone interview with an editorial writer on Friday, Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, said he had been reassured by acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller that the revised plan would actually expedite gatherings, allowing “families to come and have picnics.” Vargas said the gap between Biden’s rhetoric and his administration’s intended actions led him to ask, “What the hell happened?” He said he planned to try to assemble a coalition of influential Californians to try to get the president to realize he’d made a mistake — starting with Vice President Kamala Harris and Sen. Alex Padilla.

If the White House should heed anyone on this topic, it’s Vargas. He thinks progress on major border issues like lack of staffing at U.S. ports of entry and the massive traffic lines that this causes is possible if enough lawmakers appreciate that increasing staffing can both improve border security and boost the $250 billion binational regional economy.

This pragmatic approach has far more potential to yield progress than arguments offered by an administration with no coherent organizing view of immigration — one more interested in lip service to a lot of people than lasting gains. Friendship Park is a symbol of the good intent of many people on both sides of the border. Its importance should be elevated during any makeover of the border area where it is located. Instead, the Biden administration grudgingly treats the park as a footnote. This obliviousness on immigration issues big and small is no longer surprising. Instead, it’s a pattern — a baffling one.

