ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Suspicious vehicle parked in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are a blocking off an area downtown after a suspicious vehicle was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle, a black pick-up truck, is parked on E. 3rd Street, between Rockwell and Superior Avenues. Officials said the vehicle is parked suspiciously and possibly has some...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Railroad tracks cleared after Huron County derailment

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Greenwich police said the railroad tracks have been cleared and trains are running again after Monday’s derailment. According to police, about 20 train cars came off the tracks around noon Monday in the area of N. Kniffin Street. There were no injuries and the...
GREENWICH, OH
cleveland19.com

Clevelanders fear for lives as out-of-control drivers crash into houses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherry Heart has lived on West Boulevard her entire life and has survived numerous crashes from out-of-control cars into her house at I-90 and West Boulevard. “When the police are coming down the exit, your heart races, it’s terrible,” she said. Since 19 News reported...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Sinkholes force Lakewood to close two streets for sewer repairs

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Due to century-old infrastructure, sewer failures are commonplace in Lakewood. That’s exactly what took place last week when two different residential streets -- Granger and Northland avenues -- experienced simultaneous sinkholes requiring emergency repairs. “Obviously, with the old infrastructure in the city, problems are going to...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

Homestead Water and Sewer Program

The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cat might be down to 8 lives after rescued from busy highway in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video of a black cat being rescued by a trooper and a good samaritan from a busy highway near Toledo. Trooper Katie Thomas saw the cat huddled against the concrete barrier I-475 in Lucas County, and at first the cat looked like it was going to let her pick it up.
CLEVELAND, OH
ideastream.org

For customers of Cleveland Public Power

Cleveland utilities are not regulated by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, but the city follows the same “winter rules” for electric service. Cleveland does not participate in the PIPP program. Customers can use a payment from the HEAP program, if they qualify, as a down payment to...
CLEVELAND, OH
scriptype.com

Fire destroys home, vehicles on Valley View

A fire that started in Sagamore Hills late in the evening on Jan. 20 resulted in the total destruction of a house and at least three vehicles. The occupants and pets got out of the home safely. The fire started around 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, closing Valley View...
MACEDONIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Train derails in Huron County, causes power outage

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a train derailment in the village of Greenwich. The accident happened around noon Monday in the area of N. Kniffin Street. According to police, about 20 cars derailed; however, there were no hazardous materials on the train and there are no evacuations or injuries.
GREENWICH, OH
cleveland19.com

85-year-old man missing from Ashland County

SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy