FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
Suspicious vehicle parked in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are a blocking off an area downtown after a suspicious vehicle was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle, a black pick-up truck, is parked on E. 3rd Street, between Rockwell and Superior Avenues. Officials said the vehicle is parked suspiciously and possibly has some...
cleveland19.com
Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
cleveland19.com
Akron residents say dozens of tires dumped at abandoned home, claim city hasn’t helped
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of Akron’s North Hill neighborhood reached out to 19 News for help after someone allegedly dumped dozens of tires outside an abandoned home months ago, and residents claim their complaints to the city have fallen on deaf ears. “I came home from work one...
cleveland19.com
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
cleveland19.com
Railroad tracks cleared after Huron County derailment
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Greenwich police said the railroad tracks have been cleared and trains are running again after Monday’s derailment. According to police, about 20 train cars came off the tracks around noon Monday in the area of N. Kniffin Street. There were no injuries and the...
cleveland19.com
Clevelanders fear for lives as out-of-control drivers crash into houses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherry Heart has lived on West Boulevard her entire life and has survived numerous crashes from out-of-control cars into her house at I-90 and West Boulevard. “When the police are coming down the exit, your heart races, it’s terrible,” she said. Since 19 News reported...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio communities remind residents, businesses to keep sidewalks clear as storm approaches
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - With a winter storm heading toward greater Cleveland, communities in Northeast Ohio are remind residents, landlords and business owners to keep their walkways clear of snow. “With more snow predicted this week, all residents & business owners are asked to keep their sidewalk cleared of snow....
cleveland19.com
‘Hurry up and fix it before someone gets killed’: East Cleveland resident begs city to take down dangerous barriers
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some are calling it an accident waiting to happen... The problem stems from barriers set up in the middle of a busy road. They force drivers into oncoming traffic. “It’s completely unsafe and it’s completely unacceptable,” said a concerned East Cleveland resident, who didn’t want...
Sinkholes force Lakewood to close two streets for sewer repairs
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Due to century-old infrastructure, sewer failures are commonplace in Lakewood. That’s exactly what took place last week when two different residential streets -- Granger and Northland avenues -- experienced simultaneous sinkholes requiring emergency repairs. “Obviously, with the old infrastructure in the city, problems are going to...
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
Strongsville rezones office building across from SouthPark Mall for building owner
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The owner of a half-empty multi-tenant office building on Ohio 82 just west of Interstate 71 believes he can now better market the site to prospective tenants. That’s because City Council in November rezoned the 2½-acre parcel on which the building stands from a “public facilities” district...
ideastream.org
Homestead Water and Sewer Program
The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
City details plans for reconstruction of West Smith Road in Medina
MEDINA, Ohio -- The city will be kicking off its roadwork for the year with the West Smith Road reconstruction project, covering a portion of West Smith from just east of State Road to South Court Street. This project will involve the removal and replacement of the existing concrete pavement,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate fatal shooting in city’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s East side. The murder happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of E. 61st Street. This is in the city’s Central neighborhood. Cleveland EMS said the 61-year-old man was found on the...
cleveland19.com
Cat might be down to 8 lives after rescued from busy highway in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video of a black cat being rescued by a trooper and a good samaritan from a busy highway near Toledo. Trooper Katie Thomas saw the cat huddled against the concrete barrier I-475 in Lucas County, and at first the cat looked like it was going to let her pick it up.
ideastream.org
For customers of Cleveland Public Power
Cleveland utilities are not regulated by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, but the city follows the same “winter rules” for electric service. Cleveland does not participate in the PIPP program. Customers can use a payment from the HEAP program, if they qualify, as a down payment to...
Woman nabbed while trying to steal $680 worth of groceries: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Theft: Chagrin Boulevard. At 7:40 p.m. Jan. 22, police arrested a Cleveland woman, 54, for stealing 91 items from Giant Eagle totaling $680.33. The woman put some of the stolen items in a bag she carried and others in a cart. Drug paraphernalia possession: I-271 At 10:20...
scriptype.com
Fire destroys home, vehicles on Valley View
A fire that started in Sagamore Hills late in the evening on Jan. 20 resulted in the total destruction of a house and at least three vehicles. The occupants and pets got out of the home safely. The fire started around 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, closing Valley View...
cleveland19.com
Train derails in Huron County, causes power outage
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a train derailment in the village of Greenwich. The accident happened around noon Monday in the area of N. Kniffin Street. According to police, about 20 cars derailed; however, there were no hazardous materials on the train and there are no evacuations or injuries.
cleveland19.com
85-year-old man missing from Ashland County
SHILOH, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in locating an 85-year-old man who is missing. According to a Missing Adult Alert, Ronald Spoerr was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. Spoerr drove away from his Townline Road home in Shiloh, authorities say, in...
