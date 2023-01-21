Read full article on original website
Team USA captain prepares for World domination
This story was excerpted from Rhett Bollinger's Angels Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Superstar Mike Trout spoke with the media via Zoom on Friday and gave an update on his offseason, including his excitement to serve as captain for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
Is Mata's time now? This Red Sox star a big fan of prospect
BOSTON -- For five consecutive years, Bryan Mata has been one of the top 10 prospects in the Red Sox’s farm system as rated by MLB Pipeline -- and he is expected to make it six straight this year. So, yes, he has been on the cusp for a while.
Jiménez aims to reclaim OF role over DH slot
CHICAGO -- Eloy Jiménez doesn’t want to be the primary White Sox designated hitter, and that’s not exactly breaking news. It’s a point he has made before and one he reiterated during a Monday afternoon Zoom with reporters. It’s an understandable view for a 26-year-old with 40-homer potential who is far from ready to focus solely on offense.
This White Sox duo is tabbed for 2B battle come spring
CHICAGO -- Chris Getz edged out Jayson Nix, Brent Lillibridge and Gordon Beckham during a 2009 Spring Training competition to become the White Sox starting second baseman. So, Chicago's vice president/player development holds some valuable advice where Cactus League roster battles are concerned. “Focus on what your strengths are and...
Red Sox DFA longest-tenured player Barnes
BOSTON -- Following the departure of Xander Bogaerts via free agency to the Padres in December, righty reliever Matt Barnes became the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox. However, Barnes didn't hold that distinction for long. The Red Sox designated the veteran for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the roster for free-agent acquisition Adam Duvall.
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Go behind the scenes of Sandy's workout routine
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara's workout routine has become the stuff of legend. Sure, Alcantara once was a highly touted prospect with limitless...
Buehrle stays on HOF ballot with 10.8% of vote
CHICAGO -- Mark Buehrle, who was one of the top starting pitchers in White Sox history, received 10.8% support and 42 votes in Hall of Fame balloting from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, returning him to the ballot next year for a fourth time. Five percent of the vote is needed to stay on the ballot.
Rolen, a force at 3B, gets call to Hall of Fame
CINCINNATI -- A player who could hit and play sterling defense while providing numerous intangibles, former third baseman Scott Rolen was rewarded on Tuesday with the call from Cooperstown that he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen's name was checked on 76.3% of ballots cast by voters...
Beaty out to earn spot with club that drafted him
This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers’ Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Matt Beaty wouldn’t go so far as to say he was “returning” to the Royals when he signed a Minor League deal with an invite to Spring Training with the club this offseason. But he did emphasize how excited he was to get to work in the organization he could have started his career with more than a decade ago.
Watch Top 100 Prospects countdown Thursday on MLB Network
With the action of the 2022 season a few months in the rearview mirror and not quite a month to go before Spring Training games get underway, the reveal of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects list for 2023 is imminent. Watch MLB Network's Greg Amsinger and Steve Phillips count down...
Moreno family announces it will retain Angels ownership
After months of exploring a possible sale, the Angels announced on Monday that the exploratory process to sell the team has ended, with the Moreno family maintaining ownership of the club. “During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact...
This Nats prospect's philosophy? 'Hakuna matata'
The Nationals’ walkup song playlist is an expansive showcase of personalities. So when the Spanish version of the cinematic classic hit “Hakuna Matata” played over the loudspeakers in September, the selection sparked a moment of pause -- “Wait, is this … the song from ‘The Lion King?’” -- and then, its intended message -- a smile and a feeling of joy.
Anderson finalizes Brewers deal, eager for 'fun baseball'
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers added another option for third base and perhaps helped to fill a void for a right-handed-hitting outfielder by finalizing a one-year pact with versatile free agent Brian Anderson on Monday. Anderson -- no relation to the longtime Brewers broadcaster by the same name -- is expected...
Will Votto and Senzel be healthy for spring camp?
CINCINNATI -- When this newsletter reaches your inbox on this winter Tuesday, there will be just 22 days remaining until pitchers and catchers report to Reds Spring Training in Goodyear, Ariz. For the most part, the significant transactions have been completed and the camp roster appears set. What remains to...
Royals acquire lefty Josh Taylor from Boston for Mondesi
KANSAS CITY -- On Oct. 30, 2015, Adalberto Mondesi became the first player to make his Major League debut in a World Series game. In some ways, the chase toward his tantalizing future began then. He was on his way to becoming the game-changing superstar his skills had long suggested he’d become.
López goes from young Johan fan to Twins' rotation
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Just about every Twins fan old enough to remember Johan Santana’s time as the ace of Minnesota’s rotation can picture the Venezuelan left-hander using his signature changeup to mow down opposing lineups with ease. Back in Venezuela, plenty of young baseball fans were watching, too.
Hall of Fame continues to elude Manny
Without question, Manny Ramirez put up Hall of Fame numbers. Backed by a sweet swing from the right side, Ramirez helped the Red Sox win two World Series championships. Yet, it is clear why Ramirez again fell short in his eighth year on the Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame ballot.
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Meet top int'l prospect Ethan Salas
With just a couple of days until the new Top 100 Prospects list is unveiled, Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Jason Ratliff build more excitement by continuing their breakdown of the Top 10 by position lists. This week, they look closely at all the position player lists: catcher, first, second, third base, shortstop and the outfield. They also interview the No. 1 prospect in the international class, Ethan Salas, who recently signed with the Padres, while finishing, as always, with a question from the mailbag.
