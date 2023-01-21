ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, PA

Mike Trout will be at Giants-Eagles playoff clash ‘cheering and screaming’

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NDpNp_0kM7odJm00

Before Mike Trout goes to captain Team USA for the World Baseball Classic, he’ll be drawing regional lines on Saturday night.

The Angels superstar and diehard Eagles fan will be in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field, pulling hard for his favorite NFL team as it faces the Giants in the NFC divisional round .

“The Giants are a hot team right now,” Trout said Friday during an availability to discuss March’s WBC. “Obviously, us getting back – the Eagles getting back healthy is big. I think Lane [Johnson] is playing tomorrow, and obviously, Jalen [Hurts] is full 100 percent. But it’s going to be a fun game.

The Linc’s going to be rocking . I’m going to be up there cheering and screaming, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Millville, N.J. native and his family had a front-row seat for the Eagles’ Week 18 win over the Giants in Philadelphia as they wrapped up the NFC East title, according to his social media accounts . The Giants rested almost all of their starters in that game, a 23-16 loss, but both teams will be close to full strength on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nuAMN_0kM7odJm00
Mike Trout
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0TCi_0kM7odJm00
Mike Trout in attendance during a game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 21, 2021.
AP

The Eagles have won nine straight games over the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field, which is expected to be a madhouse for the 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

Asked on Friday to compare the expectations and anticipation of leading Team USA into the WBC to Saturday’s Eagles-Giants playoff showdown, Trout laughed.

“Seeing all the rosters, there’s a lot of great countries out there,” he said. “But the Eagles are the No. 1 seed. They got the home-field advantage. You can compare it a little bit. We’re playing in Phoenix and Miami [for the WBC], so it’s kind of home field. Other than that, the football game tomorrow’s going to be fun because I’m obviously going to be there. But I’m really looking forward to the WBC.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
ARLINGTON, TX
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years.  Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement

Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Sunday Night Announcement

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon. Buffalo had a special guest in attendance, though, with Damar Hamlin making his appearance. Hamlin made a postgame announcement. "We’ll be back… don’t even trip," he announced following the team's ...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers

An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Skip Bayless Has 1-Word Reaction To Cowboys Loss

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. Dallas fell to San Francisco, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs.  Following the game, Skip Bayless took to social media. "NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!" he tweeted immediately following the loss ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo

Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win.  There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.  Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
75K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy