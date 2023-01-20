ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Snow Closings and Cancellations List

Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
WOONSOCKET, RI
wasteadvantagemag.com

Springfield, MA Mayor Sarno and PBRM Director Sullivan Announce Clean Sweep Initiative with Roca – Expansion of Citywide Anti-Litter Campaign and Clean City Initiative

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, Executive Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management (PBRM) Patrick Sullivan and Joseph Furnari, Director of Roca Chelsea announced the Clean Sweep Initiative, an expansion of the citywide anti-litter campaign. Roca, through a transitional employment work crew program contract, will partner with the city of Springfield Parks and Recreation Department for the Clean Sweep Initiative that will complement the Clean City Initiative that is already in place to assist in responding to litter and trash concerns across the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Victory Theatre tour, soup drive, and sewer project

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, South Hadley, Granby, and Springfield. Local leaders braved the winter weather to tour a historical theater in Holyoke Monday morning. Senator John Velis, Representative Pat Duffy, and Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia hosted the western Mass. legislative delegation...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield company offering flight training

Pickleball has been in the headlines over the past few months as leagues and teams have formed all across the nation and that trend has made its way to parts of western Massachusetts. Yankee Candle’s parent company has announced restructuring plans that will impact some employees. Holyoke school hosts...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday afternoon news update

In this update, students at Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke wished their classmate and friend Nevaeh Viera well after she suffered two cardiac arrests just weeks ago, West Springfield crews responded to two separate rollover crashes overnight due to icy roads, and the daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark was arraigned in the central division of Boston Municipal Court Monday. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Lack of major snowfall having impact on plow contractors

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Despite some snow around western Massachusetts on Monday, there hasn’t been much of it overall this winter season. Snow falling today was a welcome sight for many and while some people look forward to staying indoors and cancelled classes, local plow contractor Stephen Roberts plans to send crews out.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Team Coverage: Winter and road conditions across western Mass

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The snow in Springfield has turned into rain in parts of western Mass on Monday morning. But whether it’s rain or snow, it has created slippery conditions for drivers. Rollover crashes happened on I-90 westbound on Monday morning, that story here. Triple A Northeast Spokesperson...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Team Coverage: Snow conditions in Franklin County

DEERFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we reach snow this evening, the Deerfield Department of Public Works trucks treated the roads. Chris Miller, the assistant superintendent of the Department of Public Works told us they wanted to get ahead of the storm before it started to fall. “It’s been basically a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: surplus of contaminants in Springfield water

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission released updated data on drinking water earlier this month and test results showed a surplus level of contaminants. Sample results taken on December 1, 2022 found high levels of contaminants of two disinfection byproducts in the drinking water at their...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local pickleball courts growing in popularity

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Pickleball has been in the headlines over the past few months as leagues and teams have formed all across the nation and that trend has made its way to parts of western Massachusetts, including Holyoke Community College. If you’re looking to relieve stress and get some...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Snow ending this evening. Dry tomorrow but tracking our next storm for Wednesday afternoon.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain has changed to snow and will come down at varying rates this afternoon, at times heavy! So a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Franklin County, western Hampshire County, and northern Berkshire County until 5PM. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hampden County, eastern Hampshire County and southern Berkshire County until 5PM.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

NO SCHOOL: Worcester Public Schools Closed Monday, Jan. 23

WORCESTER - There is no school for Worcester Public Schools students on Monday, Jan. 23 due to expected snow accumulations. As ThisWeekinWorcester.com previously reported, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory through Tuesday morning. Head Start and before and after school activities and programs are also cancelled....
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

12th Annual Ice Festival held in Northampton

Historic Northampton barn restoration underway, raised by volunteers Saturday. Fans meet their favorites players as Red Sox Winter Weekend returns to Springfield. Fans meet their favorites players as Red Sox Winter Weekend returns to Springfield. Western Mass Native Turns 102!. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Western Mass Native Turns 102!
NORTHAMPTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy