New York Post

I’m a ‘respectful’ mom — No punishment or bedtime for my kid

By Emily Lefroy
 4 days ago

A new-age mom has revealed the “controversial” parenting technique she’s adopted — basically letting her 1-year-old do whatever she wants.

“Respectful” parent Zoe Ayre claims her daughter, Hattie, doesn’t have a set bedtime or face punishments. She also doesn’t have to share, and she can refuse hugs from family members if she chooses.

Ayre, 36, who lives with her husband, Andrew, in Yorkshire in the UK, says people often criticize her parenting style — but she’s sticking to her methods, which she learned from reading “The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read.”

“I’ve had comments, particularly from the older generation, where this approach is unusual to them,” Ayre told Jam Press, recounting a time some elderly ladies noted children could be “vile” after talking with Hattie.

Zoe Ayre, 36, lives in Yorkshire with her 1-year-old daughter, Hattie, and her husband, Andrew, 37.
The children’s book author documents her life and shares parenting tips on her Instagram page, @therespectfulmum , admitting she does receive backlash from commenters.

“With bed sharing and unfixed bedtimes, I’ve found it’s been a very difficult topic for some people to get on board with, particularly because it’s been branded unsafe over the years,” she explained. “As she’s gotten older, people ask when we’re going to ‘sort the problem out’ and move her into her own room.”

Ayre confessed it’s hard not to get defensive when her parenting style is being questioned, but she focuses on what feels “right” to her.

“I maintain that if it’s not a problem for my husband and I, then there is no reason for anyone else to think it’s a problem,” she said.

The couple believes in — and practices — “respectful” parenting.
One of the couple’s more controversial moves is letting their daughter choose a bedtime — which Ayre says can be as late as 9:30 p.m., if Hattie has taken a nap during the day.

“It’s really helped me emotionally, because I don’t have the added stress of expectation and to fit our lives into a set routine,” she reasoned. “I rarely have an overtired, upset child because she’s been able to sleep whenever she needs to.”

She also doesn’t make her daughter share — which she divulges doesn’t go down well with other parents.

“This tends to elicit reaction from parents who are very pro-sharing and are usually surprised that another parent is going against the norm,” Ayre said, claiming to practice what she preaches.

“I do take the same approach if Hattie were to try and take something from another child to ensure that I’m giving her a consistent message.”

They don’t believe in setting a bedtime or punishing their daughter Hattie.
Although the mom says she is often told Hattie will grow up spoiled, she maintains it’s going to help her grow into someone who can stand up for herself — in a polite way.

“Now, she regularly offers others toys or food, and I think allowing her to develop naturally takes away the ‘negativity’ around sharing,” she argued. “Instead, this focus is shifted onto how good it feels when we do something nice for others, which will hopefully become something she intrinsically wants to do.”

The modern mom says her daughter is developing keen emotional skills, and they are teaching her to say “no” to unwanted affection — like hugs from family members.

Hattie generally loves cuddles, but there are a few occasions where she doesn’t want them.

“We always ask if we can give her a cuddle, and if the answer is no, then we respect that,” Ayre said.

The parents say they are often criticized for the way they raise their daughter.
Ayre acknowledges there are times she has “slipped up” — but she still proclaims her free-range parenting is the best choice for her family.

“The respectful parenting approach isn’t to be a friend rather than a parent, as there isn’t a lack of boundaries or teaching right from wrong,” she said. “The reality is that our children are learning — their brains aren’t fully developed and they are still learning how to interact with the world around them.”

Comments / 9

mainly educational
4d ago

sleep and discipline are both important.... children need sleep to grow.... discipline to grow to be good people...

11
Teresa Benjamin
3d ago

Mom that's not an good idea! You better teach your kids discipline or these streets and Cops will the hard way

10
Ena Gibbons
3d ago

Children need discipline or they could very well grow up in a lot of trouble, especially if the police tell them to stop doing something and they say they can do what ever they want, they could find themselves behind bars.

4
