ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Newest Voice, Stephen Nelson, Will be MLB’s Only Asian American Play-by-Play Announcer

By Josie Huang
LAist
LAist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hjkBZ_0kM7oW5Z00
Stephen Nelson will call more than 50 games for the Dodgers next season. (Courtesy of the L.A. Dodgers)

Stephen Nelson, 33, is the newest play-by-play announcer for the Dodgers. The team says he'll be the only Asian American announcer in Major League Baseball.

Nelson will serve as a fill-in for lead announcer Joe Davis, and call more than 50 games in the upcoming season.

Why it matters

Nelson will become one of the most high-profile Asian American sportscasters in the country, working for a team that counts two of the game's icons among its former broadcasters: Vin Scully and Jaime Jarrín.

Why now

The Dodgers need a strong fill-in for their Dodgers' main play-by-play voice, Joe Davis, who is also Fox Sports' lead baseball announcer.

Why this is a historic hire

No other MLB team has an Asian American broadcaster calling games. Nelson describes himself as a proud yonsei — fourth-generation Japanese American — who once used the Japanese he learned going to language school in the South Bay to help honor Shohei Otani at an awards event.

Lack of diversity in the announcer's booth

Nelson criticized the "embarrassing lack of representation" in announcers' booths. In terms of full-time English-language play-by-play announcers of color working in the MLB, he pointed to Dave Sims, who does the TV broadcasts for the Seattle Mariners, and Robert Ford, who calls games on the radio for the Houston Astros.

"Ultimately my goal in this industry is to further pave the way for people that look like us to find futures in sports," Nelson said.

Nelson's connection to L.A.

The Southern California native, 33, grew up mostly in Huntington Beach and graduated from Chapman University. He and his family — wife Cori Coffin, a news anchor and an 18-month-old boy — will relocate in the next couple months from New Jersey.

Piece of random trivia

Nelson grew up loving his father's favorite team, the Chicago White Sox. He said that's the only team that would make him question his allegiance to the Dodgers. Otherwise, "I'm all in, 100% Dodger blue."

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78

Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
OAKLAND, CA
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Legendary Basketball Announcer Dies

The National Basketball League lost one of the greatest announcers of all time on Saturday, January 21, 2023. According to Kerry Eggers, the biographer and friend of Bill Schonley, legendary broadcasting announcer Bill Schonely died at the age of 93.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base

The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Believe James Outman Is Prepared To Be On Opening Day Roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers created the need for a center fielder when they non-tendered Cody Bellinger earlier this offseason. The 2019 National League MVP became a free agent and went on to sign a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers have since added Steven Duggar and Jason Heyward...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition

The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

MLB world reacts to Angels announcement that team won’t be sold

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is no longer exploring a sale of the MLB team, and it caused quite a reaction on social media. Last August, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he would explore a sale of the team. That had quite the positive reaction from disgruntled Angels, who watched the team fail to win a World Series since Moreno bought the team in 2003. Not to mention that this franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since 2009 in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
NEW YORK STATE
LAist

LAist

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
854
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

 https://laist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy