Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Beast
DeSantis Wants to Do Away With Key Death Penalty Rule
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for an end to the requirement that juries must reach a unanimous vote to apply the death penalty. Speaking to the Florida Sheriff’s Association on Monday, the Republican presidential hopeful instead advocated for allowing juries to administer capital punishment by “supermajority.” “Maybe eight of 12 have to agree or something,” DeSantis said. “But we can’t be in a situation where one person can just derail this.” His call for supermajorities came as he reportedly discussed his disappointment that the Parkland school shooter was given life in prison instead of the death penalty last October. DeSantis bemoaned a single juror’s “idiosyncratic” view of the trial in stopping the killer from being executed, though in actuality three of the 12 jurors voted against the death penalty.
Daily Beast
GOP Congressman Lists His Injuries After Horror Fall From Florida Roof
After a bone-shattering fall from his roof last week, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) announced Monday that he would sidelined for “several weeks” while he recovers from his injuries. Steube shared the first look at his injuries in a brief update on Twitter, which included a photo of himself reclining on a couch while wearing a neck brace. The Florida Republican said he was recovering “from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck”—the first accounting of his health issues since he fell off a ladder at his Sarasota home last Wednesday. “While I will be sidelined in Sarasota for several weeks, I will be carrying out as many of my congressional duties as possible, and our DC and district staff continue to be readily available to assist Floridians in FL,” he added. “I’m eager to rejoin my colleagues in Washington as soon as possible!”
Comments / 0