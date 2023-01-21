ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Arlington Education Association president arrested for embezzlement

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A former Arlington Education Association president has been charged with four counts of embezzlement and is being accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars. The AEA is the local union for Arlington public school educators. The Arlington Education Association is supposed to advocate for teachers, but...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

15-year-old arrested for bringing gun to Richard Montgomery High School

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A former Richard Montgomery High School student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to his old school. According to police, security at Richard Montgomery contacted the school's Community Engagement Officer around 2:45 p.m. to let them know a former student was at the school and was possibly armed with a handgun.
fox5dc.com

Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV

Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
RESTON, VA
fox5dc.com

Alexandria shooting suspect mistakenly released from PG County jail: police

BETHESDA - Police are working to locate the suspect in a shooting from earlier this month who was mistakenly released from a Prince George's County jail. Brian Wordell Morris Jr., 27, was arrested in connection with a shooting on January 15 on the 4600 block of Duke St. in Alexandria, VA. Morris allegedly shot a 22-year-old male who was transported to the hospital with multiple injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Suspects smash glass bank door in Wheaton but can’t get inside

WHEATON, Md. - Authorities say two suspects smashed the glass door of a bank in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning but could not get inside. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Capital One Bank in the 11000 block of Georgia Avenue in Wheaton. Images showed a shattered glass...
WHEATON, MD
fox5dc.com

Homicide investigation after man killed in Lanham: police

LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed Tuesday in Prince George's County. Police say they responded to the 7700 block of Finns Lane in Lanham around 8:45 a.m. for a welfare check and found a man outside suffering from trauma to the body. The man died...
LANHAM, MD
fox5dc.com

Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Southern Avenue Metro station

WASHINGTON - A teenager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting that took place outside the Southern Avenue Metro station on Sunday, according to police. On Tuesday, Metro Transit Police announced they arrested 17-year-old D'Hani Rispus of Washington D.C. Rispus is being extradited to Maryland where police said...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police are investigating after a United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Monday in Montgomery County. The armed robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Hudson Avenue in Silver Spring. Authorities say the gunman demanded personal property from the mail...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Man shot, killed in Southwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A man was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to the shooting in the 4700 block of 1st Street, near the border of D.C. and Prince George's County. Once there, officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Gaming machines being stolen from 7-Eleven stores

You’ve heard of thieves holding-up convenience stores – but maybe not like this. According to Fairfax County police, people have been targeting the bulky gaming machines found inside some 7-Eleven stores. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal reports from Fairfax with details from police.
fox5dc.com

Fire damages Fairfax County home in Dunn Loring area

DUNN LORING, Va. - An early morning fire damaged a home in Fairfax County Wednesday. The fire was reported around 5 a.m. in the 8200 block of First Avenue in the Dunn Loring area. The fire was brought under control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Howard University gets $90 million government research contract

WASHINGTON - Howard University has been awarded a $90 million Pentagon contract for research development. The school made the historic announcement Monday, making it the first HBCU to serve as a university-affiliated research center. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Crossing guard struck by vehicle in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. - Authorities say a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said emergency crews were called to Bradley Boulevard near Ewing Drive in Bethesda just before 8:15 a.m. The crossing guard was being evaluated...
BETHESDA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy