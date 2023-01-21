Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Arlington Education Association president arrested for embezzlement
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A former Arlington Education Association president has been charged with four counts of embezzlement and is being accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars. The AEA is the local union for Arlington public school educators. The Arlington Education Association is supposed to advocate for teachers, but...
fox5dc.com
15-year-old arrested for bringing gun to Richard Montgomery High School
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A former Richard Montgomery High School student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to his old school. According to police, security at Richard Montgomery contacted the school's Community Engagement Officer around 2:45 p.m. to let them know a former student was at the school and was possibly armed with a handgun.
fox5dc.com
Human trafficking on the rise in the DMV
Brand new numbers on human trafficking in 2022 show there were more than 148,000 online ads for sex services places in a 50-mile radius of Reston, Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to a local nonprofit using technology in Northern Virginia to rescue people.
fox5dc.com
Alexandria shooting suspect mistakenly released from PG County jail: police
BETHESDA - Police are working to locate the suspect in a shooting from earlier this month who was mistakenly released from a Prince George's County jail. Brian Wordell Morris Jr., 27, was arrested in connection with a shooting on January 15 on the 4600 block of Duke St. in Alexandria, VA. Morris allegedly shot a 22-year-old male who was transported to the hospital with multiple injuries.
fox5dc.com
Suspects smash glass bank door in Wheaton but can’t get inside
WHEATON, Md. - Authorities say two suspects smashed the glass door of a bank in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning but could not get inside. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Capital One Bank in the 11000 block of Georgia Avenue in Wheaton. Images showed a shattered glass...
fox5dc.com
Driver who fired weapon at officers in Prince George’s County in custody
LANHAM, Md. - The man authorities believe fired a weapon at officers Monday morning in Prince George's County is now in custody. Prince George's County police said the suspect was apprehended around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday after they spent almost eight hours searching for him. Earlier in the day, police said...
fox5dc.com
Thieves are stealing gaming machines from 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - You’ve heard of thieves holding-up convenience stores – but maybe not like this. According to Fairfax County police, people have been targeting the bulky gaming machines found inside some 7-Eleven stores. While the machines are about the size of an ATM, surveillance footage of...
fox5dc.com
Police say man shot in DC was innocent bystander; search for suspects continues
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man shot Monday night in southeast D.C. was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target of the shooter. Investigator say the shooting was reported just before 8:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers...
fox5dc.com
Homicide investigation after man killed in Lanham: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed Tuesday in Prince George's County. Police say they responded to the 7700 block of Finns Lane in Lanham around 8:45 a.m. for a welfare check and found a man outside suffering from trauma to the body. The man died...
fox5dc.com
DC police officer stabbed in face while serving bench warrant in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A D.C. police officer was stabbed in the face by a suspect in Northeast on Saturday, according to investigators. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 1:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road. Police said an officer was in the area to serve...
fox5dc.com
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Southern Avenue Metro station
WASHINGTON - A teenager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting that took place outside the Southern Avenue Metro station on Sunday, according to police. On Tuesday, Metro Transit Police announced they arrested 17-year-old D'Hani Rispus of Washington D.C. Rispus is being extradited to Maryland where police said...
fox5dc.com
USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police are investigating after a United States Postal Service mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Monday in Montgomery County. The armed robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Hudson Avenue in Silver Spring. Authorities say the gunman demanded personal property from the mail...
fox5dc.com
Officer shoots man who was firing weapon in Frederick home while wife was inside: police
FREDERICK, Md. - Police shot a man in his home early Monday morning after they say he was firing a weapon while his wife was inside. Officers were called to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road in Frederick just after 12:30 a.m. for the report of a man firing shots inside his residence.
fox5dc.com
Man shot, killed in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A man was killed in a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 10:41 p.m. to the shooting in the 4700 block of 1st Street, near the border of D.C. and Prince George's County. Once there, officers...
fox5dc.com
Prince William County police increase safety measures in Woodbridge after spike in violent crime
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - The recent crime in the area of Route 1 and Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge is a major concern for leaders. County Supervisor Margaret Franklin represents the Woodbridge district, and she's far from happy. "That's the one thing that keeps me up at night wondering if there...
fox5dc.com
fox5dc.com
Fire damages Fairfax County home in Dunn Loring area
DUNN LORING, Va. - An early morning fire damaged a home in Fairfax County Wednesday. The fire was reported around 5 a.m. in the 8200 block of First Avenue in the Dunn Loring area. The fire was brought under control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is...
fox5dc.com
Howard University gets $90 million government research contract
WASHINGTON - Howard University has been awarded a $90 million Pentagon contract for research development. The school made the historic announcement Monday, making it the first HBCU to serve as a university-affiliated research center. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and U.S. Secretary of the Air Force Frank...
fox5dc.com
2023 Women's March happening in DC Sunday on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
WASHINGTON - The 2023 Woman's March kicks off Sunday in cities across the country, including in D.C., on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that codified the right to an abortion, but was overturned in 2022 in by the Supreme Court. This year's main march dubbed...
fox5dc.com
Crossing guard struck by vehicle in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. - Authorities say a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said emergency crews were called to Bradley Boulevard near Ewing Drive in Bethesda just before 8:15 a.m. The crossing guard was being evaluated...
