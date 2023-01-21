ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Images: Friday’s fire at BBL Carlton in Colonie (1 video, 8 photos)

By Peter R. Barber
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdqD5_0kM7nSas00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Midway firefighters wait for water as they battle a multiple alarm fire

COLONIE – Fire ripped through a building at Colonie-based construction company BBL Carlton Friday.

Photos from the scene from our Peter R. Barber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XM0g4_0kM7nSas00

@dgazette Firefighters battle large fire at Colonie- based construction company – More at DailyGazette.com; Video from our Peter R. Barber and Chad Arnold Daily Gazette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByQpi_0kM7nSas00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYn0p_0kM7nSas00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2rnd_0kM7nSas00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0zUy_0kM7nSas00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRt1W_0kM7nSas00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYhzU_0kM7nSas00

