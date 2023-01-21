ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lunar New Year celebrations across the Southland

By The Conversation, KTLA Staff
 4 days ago

Starting Jan. 22, more than a billion people globally will welcome the Year of the Rabbit – or the Year of Cat, depending on which cultural traditions they follow – as the start of the Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year is sometimes called the Chinese New Year because it follows a calendar that was developed in China; but it is also celebrated in various parts of Asia, such as Korea and Vietnam. Tibetan and Mongolian cultures follow a similar calendar that will start the Year of the Rabbit about a month later, on Feb. 20.

In Los Angeles, there are many ways to celebrate the Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year (information provided by organizers):

Jan. 21-22: Lunar New Year Festival in Monterey Park

The City of Monterey Park, event producer World Journal and all our food vendors, entertainers and merchants invite you to celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit in Monterey Park.

Jan. 21-23: Rancho Cucamonga Lunar Festival

Celebrate the First Annual RC Lunar Festival, Year of the Rabbit in RC Sports Center with food, shopping, and cultural performances.

Jan. 21: Lunar New Year Festival in Garden Grove

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with SteelCraft Garden Grove and Hiroline.co at the Lunar New Year Festival. The free event will feature lion dancers, drummers, singers, magicians, a pop-up market, car show and more!

Jan. 21: Port of Los Angeles Lunar New Year

Live entertainment, dancers, crafts, and more.

Jan. 22: Lunar New Year Festival at the USC Pacific Asia Museum

USC Pacific Asia Museum’s annual Lunar New Year festival is back! Join in celebrating the year of the rabbit with a day of exciting performances and activities for the whole family! Enjoy a traditional lion dance, storytelling, calligraphy and crafts, food trucks, free admission to the museum, and a final chance to view the special exhibition, After Modernism: Through the Lens of Wayne Thom.

Jan. 28: Lunar New Year at the Grove

The Grove kicks off The Year of the Dog during our Lunar New Year Celebration on January 28 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. The Original Farmers Market will also host festivities starting at 12 p.m.

Jan. 28: Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown

In celebrating over one hundred years of tradition, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles presents the 124th Annual Golden Dragon Parade. With over thousands and thousands of individuals lining the parade route and thousands viewing the telecast each year, this colorful celebration along North Broadway in Chinatown has become the premiere cultural event in the Southern California Asian-American Community.

Jan. 29: Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival

A large-scale Lunar New Year Celebration in Alhambra, California. The main celebration is a one-day street festival on Main Street, in the heart of Downtown Alhambra.

Jan. 28: Lunar New Year at Santa Monica Place

After a two-year hiatus, Santa Monica Place’s Lunar New Year programming returns with traditional Chinese lion dance performances, balloon and dough artists, and cherry blossom Wishing Trees for well-wishers to hang their wish for prosperity and renewal in the new year. Overhead red and gold lanterns will adorn Center Plaza and red envelopes with special deals from participating shops and restaurants will be provided to those in attendance.

Feb. 4-5: Chinese New Year Celebration at the Huntington

This family-friendly event features lion dancers, a mask-changing artist, martial arts demonstrations, music, art and craft demonstrations, and more. Festivities take place in and around the Chinese Garden and other performance spaces.

Feb. 18-19: L.A. Chinatown Firecracker Run

The Los Angeles Chinatown Firecracker 5/10K Run/Walk is the largest and longest-running Lunar New Year charity run in the United States.

Jan. 20- Feb. 15: Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure

Bring family and friends together at this multicultural celebration filled with auspicious wishes for health, luck and prosperity throughout the Year of the Rabbit. From January 20 to February 15, 2023, Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park ushers in a joyous tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures.

