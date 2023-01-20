Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Various News – NJPW Rumble On 44th Street, AEW Heels Meetup, Dave Bautista Movie
New Japan Pro Wrestling has posted the entire “Rumble On 44th Street” show on YouTube for free. The following matches are featured:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC. * KOPW 2022 New York...
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Recalls Working As An Extra On WWE TV In 2015
On August 5, 2022, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their WWE return, attacking Drew McIntyre and officially joining the SmackDown brand. While speaking to Muscle & Fitness, Kross reflected on his time as an extra on WWE TV in 2015. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling Announces Three Events Including Bound For Glory In Chicago
Impact Wrestling announced they would run three significant events, including its Bound For Glory PPV, in Chicago this year. The following was issued:. IMPACT Wrestling Announces 3 Major Events In Chicago In 2023 – And The New “Season Pass” Gives Fans Tickets To All 6 Chicago Shows & Exclusive Perks.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Cobb Discusses A Potential WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Current New Japan Pro Wrestling star Jeff Cobb spoke recently about appearing in the Royal Rumble. Cobb made a name for himself in Lucha Underground and Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG) before signing with New Japan in 2020. Cobb also spent some time in Ring of Honor, capturing the ROH World Television Championship. He would go on to sign with NJPW in 2020. Cobb is part of the United Empire stable, alongside Will Ospreay, TJP, Great O-Khan, Francesco Akira, Aaron Henare, and Gideon Grey.
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT News – Toxic Attraction Decimate Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons Laid Out In Parking Lot
This week on WWE NXT, Toxic Attraction teased a crack in their relationship, but it was all a swerve to fool NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin traded verbal shots at each other in separate interviews, portraying envy and bitterness after Jayne accidentally kicked Dolin in their tag team match against Perez and Lyra Valkyria last week.
ewrestlingnews.com
Details On Why The “Bloodline Acknowledgement” Segment Was Changed
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will feature a “Trial of Sami Zayn” segment. Zayn will stand before a tribal council to answer for Kevin Owens’ attack on the Bloodline on SmackDown. Originally, there was supposed to be a “Bloodline Acknowledgement” segment on the show. We have details about why the segment was changed.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Changes Date For Dynamite Debut In Winnipeg Due To TV Schedule Revision
AEW has announced a change in its programming timetable. The upcoming AEW Dynamite debut in Winnipeg was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 14th, but the show will now air on March 15th in the normal Wednesday timeslot. This is due to a change in the network TV broadcast schedule. Tickets...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho on AEW Star: ‘When He’s On TV, The Ratings Go Up’
Chris Jericho is a fan of Swerve Strickland. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion praised Strickland for being able to draw TV ratings. He thinks the reason for this is due to Strickland having a connection with viewers. “If you get put in that top position and you don’t draw...
ewrestlingnews.com
Various AEW Tidbits: Mark Briscoe, Willow Nightingale, Sammy Guevara
Mark Briscoe’s AEW Dynamite debut this Wednesday night against Jay Lethal will not be a one-off appearance. According to PWInsider, Briscoe is expected to be part of the promotion going forward. The latest episode of The Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast featured current AEW star Willow Nightingale. A description...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bray Wyatt Comments On WWE RAW 30 Segment With The Undertaker
On Monday’s WWE RAW 30th anniversary show, The Undertaker made his return to WWE television by bringing back his “American Bad Ass” gimmick that he portrayed in the early 2000s. He interrupted LA Knight’s promo before Bray Wyatt laid out Knight. ‘Taker whispered something to Wyatt and...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Announces Return To Universal Studios For Dark Taping
All Elite Wrestling is heading back to Universal Studios in Orlando, FL for their latest tapings of AEW Dark this Saturday. In a tweet, the promotion announced that there will be two sessions on January 28, with limited seating available for both. You can check out the official announcement below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Reveals That Mark Briscoe Requested AEW Dynamite Match, Talks Jay Briscoe’s Passing
Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on January 17th, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. Mark Briscoe will honor his late brother Jay with his...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Discusses NXT
In a recent appearance on the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip, current WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal recalled his involvement in Triple HHH’s original rebranding of NXT. A highlight follows, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:. On how and why NXT shifted away from its first...
ewrestlingnews.com
Warner Bros Discovery CCO Praises AEW Viewership
Fightful have passed along some comments made by Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Content Officer Kathleen Finch about AEW’s viewership. Recently, TBS debuted the show Power Slap, which is the brainchild of UFC President Dana White. Finch was asked about being nervous for Power Slap after footage of White slapping his wife became public. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (1/24/23)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (c) vs. Alba Fyre. Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell. Elektra Lopez vs. Wendy Choo. Thea Hail award ceremony. Vengeance...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Schiavone Reveals Interesting Revelation About His “It’s Stiiing!” Call
Tony Schiavone recently did a virtual signing for Highspots’ Superstore, during which he revealed an interesting tidbit about his famous call – “It’s Stiiing!”. He recalled recording his podcast, What Happened When with Conrad Thompson, and asking his co-host if he really used to say the line, “It’s Stiiing!” in WCW. Schiavone revealed it must have slipped his mind and he could not remember saying it. Here’s what Tony had to say:
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Wants To See ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39
It was originally reported that WWE had asked “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in the absence of The Rock, but Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer later confirmed that the pitch was for a match against Brock Lesnar. Former WCW President Eric...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Bella Twins Express Disdain For WWE Not Referencing Women’s Revolution On RAW Is XXX
The Bella Twins were originally scheduled for an appearance on RAW Is XXX, but the Hall of Famers didn’t show up at the venue. In fact, Nikki and Brie Bella seem to have an issue with how WWE didn’t acknowledge the Women’s Revolution during the 3-hour special.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/23/23)
WWE invades the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley. – Raw Tag Team...
Comments / 0