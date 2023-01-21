Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Green hydrogen plant in Lancaster will be one of California's largest
LANCASTER, Calif. — A year and a half after Lancaster announced its plans to become the first hydrogen-powered city in the U.S., the Antelope Valley enclave will become the site of one of California’s largest green hydrogen production facilities. The new operation will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and supply users throughout the Los Angeles area when it opens in 2025.
spectrumnews1.com
'Stop the Bleed': Pomona hospital course is designed to save lives
POMONA, Calif. — He may not have an answer for gun violence, but as medical director of trauma at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, Dr. Michael Jimenez knows how to stop the bleed. Recently, he led a demonstration to teach the public how to use a tourniquet to stop...
spectrumnews1.com
In Los Alamitos, students will need a permit to ride e-bikes to and from school
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — For the past couple of years, Los Alamitos police officer Jody Brucki has seen students on electric bicycles doing dangerous things on the road. Brucki has seen e-bike riders weaving in and out of traffic, wearing earbuds on both ears, having a passenger sitting on the handlebars, speeding, or riding on the other side of the road.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 46 more COVID-related deaths, 2,264 new cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported another 46 COVID-19- related deaths over a three-day period ending Monday, along with more than 2,200 new infections. The 46 new deaths — 20 reported Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 10 on Monday — lifted the county’s overall death toll to 35,147.
spectrumnews1.com
Concerns about censuring a colleague on the LA City Council
LOS ANGELES — Last October, the LA City Council voted to censure three of its members for participating in racist commentary made in an audio recording that was leaked online. This vote was a first of its kind. Its root in the LA City Council began back in 1997...
spectrumnews1.com
82-year-old dancer tries to attend class in Alhambra after mass shooting
ALHAMBRA, Calif. — With her dancing shoes on, 82-year-old Charlene Lung arrived at Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra, ready for her usual Sunday morning private dance lesson. Lung doesn’t have social media, and was unaware that 10 people had died in a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park just hours earlier.
spectrumnews1.com
Adam Ant, Billy Idol, Echo & the Bunnymen to headline Cruel World Festival in May
PASADENA, Calif. — Get out your hair gel and black rubber bracelets. The Cruel World Festival is returning to Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Adam Ant, Billy Idol, Echo & the Bunnymen, Gary Numan, Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets, Modern English and Siouxsie are among the 24 featured acts at the one-day music fest celebrating all things ‘80s.
spectrumnews1.com
Cold Weather Alert issued for parts of LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing in parts of SoCal over the next few days, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert Monday. The alert will be in effect overnight in the following areas, according to the Los Angeles County Department of...
spectrumnews1.com
Pedestrian killed in collision on 5 freeway
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A pedestrian was killed in a collision on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway Wednesday. The collision was reported at 4:16 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the southbound freeway and the Cesar Chavez Avenue off-ramp where they found the pedestrian on the freeway, said CHP Officer Michael Nasir.
Comments / 0