Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match
WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Young Bucks Discuss Jay Briscoe’s Passing On Being The Elite
The latest episode of Being The Elite is now online. The episode, titled “For Jay,” features a scene where the Young Bucks discuss Jay Briscoe’s passing. Briscoe passed away last week at the age of 38. The Bucks’ exchange from the episode (and the episode itself) can...
Darius Martin Shares Heartwarming Exchange With Jay Briscoe
Darius Martin recently shared a heartwarming exchange with the late Jamin Pugh, better known to wrestling fans as Jay Briscoe. Earlier this week, Jay Briscoe was involved in a fatal car accident, where his daughters also suffered life-altering injuries. Darius took to Twitter to share how Jay was always supportive...
WWE CEO Nick Khan On The McMahons: “Family is Complicated”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has weighed in on the relationships between the McMahons by stating that “family is complicated” and so is business. Last July, Vince McMahon retired from WWE due to allegations of misconduct with female employees, resulting in millions being paid out in NDAs. It was...
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose
Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders Paid Tribute To Jay Briscoe On WWE SmackDown
Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on January 17th, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. The tributes continue to pour in for the late ROH...
ROH Launches New T-Shirt For Jay Briscoe To Benefit His Family Financially
Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on January 17th, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. Pro Wrestling Tees has just launched...
Frankie Kazarian Scheduled For Impact Press Pass Podcast, AEW Dark: Elevation (Video)
Frankie Kazarian made his full-time return to Impact Wrestling at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. The veteran wrestler is set to appear as the guest on the Press Pass Podcast this week. Impact Wrestling has announced that Kazarian will discuss signing a multi-year deal with the company and more on the show. The podcast will stream live on Wednesday at 2:00 PM ET.
Mark Henry Urges Tony Khan To Sign Willie Mack
WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently urged Tony Khan to hire former X-Division Champion Willie Mack. On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, Mack faced Brian Cage, one-third of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions, in a losing effort. Interestingly, his last AEW appearance was also in a losing effort to Brian Cage, albeit on AEW Dark.
Rene Dupree Reflects On Bill Goldberg’s ‘Dangerous’ First WWE Run
Bill Goldberg signed a one-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in March 2003. At that time, he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 and wrestled several big-money matches up until last year. During a recent “Cafe de Rene” livestream, Rene Dupree recalled Goldberg being...
Tony Schiavone Reveals Interesting Revelation About His “It’s Stiiing!” Call
Tony Schiavone recently did a virtual signing for Highspots’ Superstore, during which he revealed an interesting tidbit about his famous call – “It’s Stiiing!”. He recalled recording his podcast, What Happened When with Conrad Thompson, and asking his co-host if he really used to say the line, “It’s Stiiing!” in WCW. Schiavone revealed it must have slipped his mind and he could not remember saying it. Here’s what Tony had to say:
Various News – Fan’s Tribute To Jay Briscoe Outside Manhattan Center, AEW’s New Hire, Strowman
A fan recently set up a tribute to the late Jay Briscoe outside of the Manhattan Center in New York City. ROH initially requested whoever did it to contact them. The individual behind the tribute later revealed himself on Twitter. You can check out the tweets below:. AEW has hired...
William Regal Discusses NXT
In a recent appearance on the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip, current WWE Vice President of Global Talent Development William Regal recalled his involvement in Triple HHH’s original rebranding of NXT. A highlight follows, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:. On how and why NXT shifted away from its first...
AEW News & Notes – Ethan Page Appears On RJ City’s Hey! (EW) Series, More
You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) YouTube series below. This episode features Ethan Page:. Speaking of Ethan Page, you can check out his latest toy hunt vlog below:. “Pulled a RARE 1 of 1 AEW Upper Deck Trading card on an EPIC Toy...
Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For WWE RAW 30 Appearance
WWE is bringing in several legends such as Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angle for the RAW 30 anniversary show that takes place tonight in Philadelphia, PA. It doesn’t look like WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray will be there, as he noted...
WWE CEO Nick Khan: “Tony Khan Seems Like A Nice Kid”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has commented on Shahid and Tony Khan, calling the latter/AEW President a “nice kid.”. Nick Khan, who is no relation to the father-son duo, become WWE’s sole CEO earlier this month following the resignation of Stephanie McMahon. On the Bill Simmons Podcast, Nick Khan...
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Iconic Stone Cold Moment During Recent Match
On the Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. During the match, Ricochet suffered a cut on his head that required six stitches in his head to close the wound. Ricochet spoke about the match to...
#WWEWomenDeservesBetter Trends After Lack Of Female Legends On RAW Is XXX
The WWE Universe was far from pleased with the lack of female legends during this week’s 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW. The show saw several legends from WWE’s past return, but very few females from WWE’s past were featured on the three-hour episode. On Twitter,...
Kofi Kingston Was “Adamant” On The Usos Breaking The New Day’s Tag Title Record
Kofi Kingston has said that he was adamant that The Usos becoming the longest-reigning WWE Tag Champions in history should come after defeating the New Day. In November 2022, Jimmy and Jey’s reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions (which began in July 2021) became the longest reign of any team in WWE history.
