Related
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Elon Musk's Twitter just reinstated the account of white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who previously said Hitler was 'cool'
Fuentes, who was originally banned from Twitter in 2021, has a history of antisemitic comments. In 2022, he dined with former president Trump.
'Bachelor' Frontrunner Greer Blitzer Has Some Explaining to Do About These Controversial Tweets...
The first episode of The Bachelor has just premiered and yet we already have our first controversy — one that just so happens to involve a frontrunner... While the first impression rose is always coveted, it's rarely a good thing to get it because it automatically puts a target on your back. And we're not just talking about from the other women, we're talking the internet sleuths as well. They will uncover everything, and they did just that with Greer Blitzer.
The Hosts of 'Violating Community Guidelines' May or May Not Be Beefing
Among the internet’s most popular viral celebs is Brittany Broski, AKA the Kombucha Lady. Brittany went viral for the first time when she shared her “depression meal” on Snapchat. Months later, she became the internet’s favorite meme. Since the Is It Cake star rose to internet...
Google isn't just afraid of competition from ChatGPT — the giant is scared ChatGPT will kill AI
Welcome to Google's nightmare — ChatGPT. If ChatGPT runs rampant, the search giant fears it could ruin AI adoption for everyone.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
WDIV News Anchor Sandra Ali Is Leaving the Station, but Where Is She Headed?
Detroit news anchor Sandra Ali recently announced that she would be leaving her post as the night news anchor on WDIV after 13 years with the network. Following the news of her departure, many naturally wondered why the host had decided to leave her job, and where she might be headed now that she had made that decision.
Maya Rudolph Is M&M's New Spokesperson — Political Move or PR Stunt?
On Jan. 23, 2023, the social media accounts for M&M's made a truly bizarre announcement. Recently, the popular candy seller decided to make some changes to some of its spokescandies — the animated figures that most people associate with the brand. Article continues below advertisement. Those changes sparked controversy,...
'Star Wars' Actor Mark Hamill Is Under Fire for His Twitter — Inside the Controversy
Since the dawn of the internet, celebrities have been posting everything from their personal photos to their worst opinions. Some of these viral celebrity moments have resulted in laughter (who can forget Carrie Fisher's viral nod to Princess Leia's Star Wars plea?), while others have resulted in call-outs for bigoted behavior.
Khloé Kardashian Honors Tristan Thompson’s “Warrior Mommy” in a Heartfelt Instagram Post
Ever since Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson started dating for the first time in 2016, Kardashian-Jenner stans have watched the couple’s turbulent relationship from afar. During their time together, they’ve endured multiple cheating scandals on Tristan’s part, two kids, and Khloé reportedly learning with the rest of the...
TikTokers Slam Man’s “Kind” Gesture Towards Whataburger Worker, Say He Got Him Fired
A TikToker is being criticized for his random act of kindness in gassing up a Whataburger employee to their manager after he was assisted on New Year's Eve. @TheDadBot's video went viral on the popular social media platform and inspired a variety of different responses from other users on the application. Some said that telling the manager about the worker's actions may have done more harm than good, while others praised the man's attempt at speaking positively on behalf of the employee.
Tess's Death Comes at a Pivotal Moment for 'The Last of Us' — How Does It Happen?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us on HBO. Death is going to be a pretty common phenomenon in the world of The Last of Us. In the show's latest episode, Joel and Ellie lose Tess, Joel's long-time smuggling and vaguely romantic partner. Following her death,...
Dylan O’Brien’s New GF, Rachael Lange, Is in Serious Trouble for Some Tweets
In the internet age, where everything is accessible at our fingertips, it's not uncommon to have some things resurface from one's past. Rachael Kirkconnell from Matt's season of The Bachelor had some pictures come out from her college days. Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules had her racist past come to light, causing her to be fired. And now Rachael Lange has had tweets resurface that are nothing if not problematic.
'The Bachelor's Brianna Thorbourne Puts The "S" in She-E-O
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor. Although The Bachelor Season 27 is set to hit the small screen very soon, Bachelor Nation already has a few favorites in the running for lead Zach Shallcross’s heart. During The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, the...
Once and for All: What Is Hilaria Baldwin’s Ethnicity?
The confusion over Hilaria Baldwin’s ethnicity and whether she is indeed Spanish started back in 2020. Now, after her husband Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter over the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the controversy has reared its ugly head once again. Article continues below advertisement.
Panic! at the Disco Breaks Up: "A Journey Must End for a New One to Begin"
It's official — Panic! at the Disco is breaking up. On Jan. 24, 2023, frontman Brendon Urie shocked the music industry when he announced that after a nearly two-decade run, Panic! at the Disco would disband following the conclusion of their Viva Las Vengeance Tour. Article continues below advertisement.
Big Marc Is Going to Give the 405 a Run for Their Money on 'Street Outlaws' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
There isn't a season of Street Outlaws that goes by without heart-pumping thrills, and this current iteration is no exception. Fans are already familiar with the show's core cast, but now a new challenger will be trying to take the throne, putting the 405 to the test. Article continues below...
Who Is Zach Shallcross' Final Rose Recipient on 'The Bachelor'? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor. Listen up, Bachelor Nation — our Monday nights are about to be chaotic AF again!. That's right, Season 27 of The Bachelor is finally here, and hopefully, this upcoming season will focus more on finding love than petty drama — truthfully, it's exhausting to watch every year. Thankfully, we have faith that Zach Shallcross will not allow any nonsense to overshadow his journey to find his wife.
Paul Mescal's Sister, Nell Mescal, Is a Rising Star in the Music World
In case you’ve been MIA, the 2023 Oscar nominations have officially been revealed! Aftersun actor Paul Mescal has landed his first Oscar nomination for best actor thanks to his role as Calum in the film drama. As the Normal People star prepares to learn his fate on scoring the...
