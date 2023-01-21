ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bachelor' Frontrunner Greer Blitzer Has Some Explaining to Do About These Controversial Tweets...

The first episode of The Bachelor has just premiered and yet we already have our first controversy — one that just so happens to involve a frontrunner... While the first impression rose is always coveted, it's rarely a good thing to get it because it automatically puts a target on your back. And we're not just talking about from the other women, we're talking the internet sleuths as well. They will uncover everything, and they did just that with Greer Blitzer.
Maya Rudolph Is M&M's New Spokesperson — Political Move or PR Stunt?

On Jan. 23, 2023, the social media accounts for M&M's made a truly bizarre announcement. Recently, the popular candy seller decided to make some changes to some of its spokescandies — the animated figures that most people associate with the brand. Article continues below advertisement. Those changes sparked controversy,...
TikTokers Slam Man’s “Kind” Gesture Towards Whataburger Worker, Say He Got Him Fired

A TikToker is being criticized for his random act of kindness in gassing up a Whataburger employee to their manager after he was assisted on New Year's Eve. @TheDadBot's video went viral on the popular social media platform and inspired a variety of different responses from other users on the application. Some said that telling the manager about the worker's actions may have done more harm than good, while others praised the man's attempt at speaking positively on behalf of the employee.
Dylan O’Brien’s New GF, Rachael Lange, Is in Serious Trouble for Some Tweets

In the internet age, where everything is accessible at our fingertips, it's not uncommon to have some things resurface from one's past. Rachael Kirkconnell from Matt's season of The Bachelor had some pictures come out from her college days. Stassi Schroeder from Vanderpump Rules had her racist past come to light, causing her to be fired. And now Rachael Lange has had tweets resurface that are nothing if not problematic.
'The Bachelor's Brianna Thorbourne Puts The "S" in She-E-O

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor. Although The Bachelor Season 27 is set to hit the small screen very soon, Bachelor Nation already has a few favorites in the running for lead Zach Shallcross’s heart. During The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, the...
Once and for All: What Is Hilaria Baldwin’s Ethnicity?

The confusion over Hilaria Baldwin’s ethnicity and whether she is indeed Spanish started back in 2020. Now, after her husband Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter over the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the controversy has reared its ugly head once again. Article continues below advertisement.
Who Is Zach Shallcross' Final Rose Recipient on 'The Bachelor'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor. Listen up, Bachelor Nation — our Monday nights are about to be chaotic AF again!. That's right, Season 27 of The Bachelor is finally here, and hopefully, this upcoming season will focus more on finding love than petty drama — truthfully, it's exhausting to watch every year. Thankfully, we have faith that Zach Shallcross will not allow any nonsense to overshadow his journey to find his wife.
