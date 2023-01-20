Read full article on original website
FITE & AEW Announce Quicker Turnaround For AEW’s Overseas Programming
All Elite Wrestling has announced that fans of their product overseas can now expect a quicker turnaround for their programming. AEW partners with FITE TV to broadcast their programs internationally. Fans in Brazil, Italy, Lichtenstein, and Luxembourg will now receive live AEW Access. The lag between re-broadcasts has also been reduced from 30 days to 14 days.
Warner Bros Discovery CCO Praises AEW Viewership
Fightful have passed along some comments made by Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Content Officer Kathleen Finch about AEW’s viewership. Recently, TBS debuted the show Power Slap, which is the brainchild of UFC President Dana White. Finch was asked about being nervous for Power Slap after footage of White slapping his wife became public. He said,
AEW Changes Date For Dynamite Debut In Winnipeg Due To TV Schedule Revision
AEW has announced a change in its programming timetable. The upcoming AEW Dynamite debut in Winnipeg was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 14th, but the show will now air on March 15th in the normal Wednesday timeslot. This is due to a change in the network TV broadcast schedule. Tickets...
Sting Teases That He’s Had His Final Match In The Country Of Japan
AEW wrestler Sting may have had his final match ever in the country of Japan, according to recent comments from The Icon himself. At last night’s “Great Muta Final Bye-Bye” event, Sting, Darby Allin and Muta emerged victorious in the main event, in the final match for Keiji Muto’s ‘Great Muta’ character.
WWE Told Kylie Rae They Don’t Have A Spot For Her
Kylie Rae isn’t expecting to step into a WWE ring any time soon, after being told there was not a spot for her at this time. Rae, who has previously worked in Impact Wrestling, AEW, and the NWA, attended a WWE tryout in late 2022, and wrestled on WWE Main Event in December as Briana Ray.
#WWEWomenDeservesBetter Trends After Lack Of Female Legends On RAW Is XXX
The WWE Universe was far from pleased with the lack of female legends during this week’s 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW. The show saw several legends from WWE’s past return, but very few females from WWE’s past were featured on the three-hour episode. On Twitter,...
Various News – NJPW Rumble On 44th Street, AEW Heels Meetup, Dave Bautista Movie
New Japan Pro Wrestling has posted the entire “Rumble On 44th Street” show on YouTube for free. The following matches are featured:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC. * KOPW 2022 New York...
The Bella Twins Express Disdain For WWE Not Referencing Women’s Revolution On RAW Is XXX
The Bella Twins were originally scheduled for an appearance on RAW Is XXX, but the Hall of Famers didn’t show up at the venue. In fact, Nikki and Brie Bella seem to have an issue with how WWE didn’t acknowledge the Women’s Revolution during the 3-hour special.
William Regal On The Advice He Gave To Will Ospreay
William Regal was a recent guest of the Distraction Pieces Podcast with Scroobius Pip. Regal spoke about some advice he gave to Will Ospreay when Ospreay did some work with AEW. Regal said, “I said there’s only one thing. I said you did that incredible thing there, but you did...
Kazuchika Okada Wants Wrestling World Cup With WWE & AEW
New Japan’s Kazuchika Okada is hopeful that WWE & AEW will put their differences aside for a World Cup of wrestling. At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this month, Okada dethroned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White to win the title, becoming the first-ever two-time holder of the gold.
Vince McMahon Soars Up Forbes Rich List After WWE Return
Vince McMahon may have retired in July of last year, but that setback didn’t stop the WWE Chairman from adding to his massive fortune. McMahon retired following accusations of misconduct with female employees which saw the billionaire pay out millions of dollars in NDAs. In the latest Forbes rich...
