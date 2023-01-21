Read full article on original website
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
qcnews.com
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police investigating shooting in hotel room
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police are looking to find a person for allegedly shooting into an occupied hotel room. Crime Gun Intelligence Unit investigators say the incident occurred at the Baymont Hotel on E. Exchange Blvd. There were no injuries reported by authorities. If you have information, contact Crimestoppers...
cn2.com
Chester Schools on “Secure Hold” as Deputies Investigate Suspicious Phone Calls to Middle School
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County School District sent out the following message to parents this Monday morning after Chester Middle School received phone calls regarding violence against the school. “Chester Middle School received phone calls this morning regarding violence against the school. As a result, the...
qcnews.com
Union County deputies apprehend car break-in duo
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Union County Sheriff’s Department charged two men in a string of early January car break-ins. Deputies and detectives started an investigation into several Indian Trail and Wesley Chapel area break-ins. Multiple residents called 911 to report the break-ins and stolen personal property during the overnight hours.
Man charged with murder after shooting in Chester, police say
CHESTER, S.C. — A man has been charged with murder after someone was killed in a shooting over the weekend, the Chester Police Department said. Police said they were called on Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. to Steinkuehler Street in Chester after someone reported a body lying in the road. The victim was later identified as Corey Marcelle Bennett, and police said his death was the result of a homicide.
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Camera Video Released In August 2022 Officer-Involved Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting that happened in August 2022. The incident happened as three officers were trying to serve an involuntary commitment order. Officers responded to St. Croix Lane shortly after 5:30 p.m. on August 19, 2022....
Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
cn2.com
Police Still Searching for Suspects after Rock Hill Robbery
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An investigation into the reported theft of merchandise from a Rock Hill store on Saturday night has led police to search for two young male adults. The Rock Hill Police say two masked men, appearing to be in their 20’s, stole items from...
SWAT responds to domestic violence situation in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — Police blocked off an entire northeast Charlotte neighborhood overnight for hours during a domestic violence situation. It started around 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the Hemphill Heights neighborhood, which is located on Rockwell Boulevard West off of West Sugar Creek Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they...
2 men accused of robbing Rock Hill tobacco shop, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are accused of stealing items from a tobacco shop in Rock Hill Saturday night after demanding cash from the register, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened at the Smokers Cabinet store on 114 Oakland Avenue. Officers arrived and spoke with […]
Body Cam Video: Heart-pulsing moments officers exchange gunfire with woman
**WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO** CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork in a Charlotte woman last year was released Tuesday. South Charlotte woman who exchanged gunfire with CMPD dies Sgt. Winterhalter said the woman killed was sleeping when officers arrived […]
South Carolina police chief arrested, charged with misconduct in office
GREAT FALLS, S.C. — An Upstate police chief has been booked into a South Carolina jail following an investigation by state agents. According to a statement from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Heath Vinson was charged with misconduct in office on Friday and booked into the Chester County Detention Center.
WBTV
Targeted attack on Rowan County Dollar General Worker
Remembering the life and career of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes. The Charlotte community continues to mourn the loss of 25-year-old Charlotte Football Club defender Anton Walkes. Charlotte mail carriers falling victim to robberies. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. $50,000 reward for information after mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in...
qcnews.com
Stallings man accused of breaking into cars
STALLINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Stallings Police caught an alleged thief breaking into cars this past Saturday. Authorities responded to a call for service regarding an active breaking and entering of motor vehicles in the Callonwood neighborhood. They responded and found Stallings resident Devonte Bowser attempting to leave...
WIS-TV
RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
Juvenile killed in North Carolina shooting; suspect in custody
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was killed and a homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning in a residential area by 7400 Williams Reynolds Drive in east Charlotte. Major Jackie Briley briefed the media and confirmed a male juvenile had […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Newly Released Police Body Cam Video Shows Moments Leading Up To Deadly Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Newly released police body cam video shows what happened when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers tried to take a woman who didn’t want to leave her room to a mental health facility. On August 19, 2022, three Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers arrived at the south Charlotte home of Brenda Donahue. They casually chatted about bugs as they walked up to the front door, talking about how mosquitoes where “everywhere.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 23rd
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 23rd. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
‘Sounded really close.’ Neighbors describe scene of North Carolina officer-involved shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “We just got back in the house maybe two hours prior and uh just heard some shots.. some loud bangs as I can pretty much call it, and then after the second one I was like yeah that’s a gunshot… so you know like it sounded pretty close and […]
