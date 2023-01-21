Duarte receives $1.6M in fed funding for trail improvement project

After significant advocacy efforts by Congresswoman Grace Napolitano, the City of Duarte will receive $1.6 million in federal funding for the Donald and Bernice Watson Greenbelt Trail Improvement Project as part of the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill recently signed into law by President Biden.

Community Development Director Craig Hensley and his department have sought funding for the improvement project for several years. Opened in 1977 and recently renamed in memory of the first African American Mayor of Duarte, the Donald and Bernice Watson Recreation Trail is a multipurpose trail that runs from Buena Vista Avenue to Royal Oaks Park. The trail provides ample recreational opportunities for residents and its gentle slopes and shady oak trees make it one of the city’s key attractions.

The project will provide key improvements and maintenance including reconstruction of the pathway. Following improvements, the new recreational trail will feature permeable asphalt paving and an updated stormwater diversion system. There will also be several safety updates including additional lighting for increased visibility, accessibility alterations, and the installation of public health and community amenities.

“We are ecstatic to receive funding for this incredibly important project,” said Hensley. “We could not have secured this funding without the immense support of Congresswoman Napolitano and her team. Her work on our behalf will allow the city to greatly enhance recreational opportunities for our residents.”

Napolitano’s efforts helped secure $48.7 million in funding for 15 community projects that will address increased water supply, public transportation, and recreational opportunities.

“This project would not be possible without the dedication and determination of Duarte’s Community Development Director Craig Hensley and the community development department as well as the advocacy and support of Congresswoman Grace Napolitano,” said Duarte Mayor Jody Schulz. “The project is an important investment, not only in the health and wellness of our Duarte village, but in the friendships and sense of community that it cultivates. We are so grateful for the diligence of our wonderful staff and to Congresswoman Napolitano for her dedication to serving our district.”