Costantino’s 33 enough to get McDonald by Ridge

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Greg Costantino poured in 33 points in McDonald’s 57-47 win over rival Mineral Ridge.

Costantino hit a pair of three-point baskets and made 11 of 13 from the foul line.

Kyle Crown, Shane Stoops and Joey Cappuzzello all finished with 6 points for the Blue Devils.

McDonald will travel to Waterloo on Tuesday.

Trey Rigley led the Rams with 14 points. Nate Colburn also added 10 points for Ridge.

On Tuesday, Mineral Ridge will welcome Springfield.

