California firefighters rescue 1-year-old dog swept away in storm drain

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Firefighters in San Bernadino County, California, helped rescue a 1-year-old dog who was swept away in a storm drain on Monday.

Seamus, a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd, fell into a storm drain that was reportedly fast-moving after the animal had run away from his owner during a walk on Monday, according to KABC. Seamus was pulled away by hte water before his owner could grab him.

CBS News reported that California recently has been experiencing widespread flooding in some areas that were caused by multiple storms over the past few weeks.

The owners began to search for Seamus. The San Bernardino County Fire on Facebook said that crews were dispatched to assist in the search. Crews canvassed the area and were flagged down by an employee at an RV facility. The employee heard a dog barking and then saw the animal floating down the channel nearby. The employee followed Seamus and saw that he had found a way out of the water and into an access tube nearby.

Firefighters caught up with Seamus and were able to rescue him, according to KABC.

San Bernardino County Fire on Facebook said that Seamus was also equipped with an Apple AirTag and a regular ID tag, which helped rescuers and his owners to track him down.

San Bernardino County Fire said crews evaluated Seamus and he appeared not to be injured.

In a video that San Bernardino County Fire posted on Facebook, Seamus could be seen reuniting with his owner and he also had a ride in a firetruck, according to CBS News.

“While we would have loved to make Seamus a fire station pup, glad we could reunite the dog back with his owners,” said San Bernardino County Fire on Facebook.

