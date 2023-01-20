ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Steve Austin Reportedly Offered ‘Enormous Money’ For Roman Reigns Match

WWE wanted to have Roman Reigns vs. The Rock take place at WrestleMania 39, should The Rock’s schedule allow him to be free enough to wrestle at the big pay-per-view event. The belief had been that if The Rock couldn’t work the match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the plan was for Cody Rhodes to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.
First Hour Of RAW To Air Ad-Free, Updated Card For The Show

WWE has announced that tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW will be ad-free for the first hour. They also announced that the US Title match between Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley will be a No Disqualification match. The card for tonight’s show is as follows:. United States Tile...
AEW Rampage Ratings For 1/20/23

Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 464,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.13 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 515,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #16 on cable for the night. Brandon...
Seth Rollins “Apologized Profusely” After Breaking John Cena’s Nose

Seth Rollins’ character was extremely pleased with himself for breaking John Cena’s nose in 2015, but the real Rollins was far from happy after the incident. On the July 27, 2015 episode of RAW, Rollins broke Cena’s nose during a match by accidentally kneeing him in the face.
AEW Changes Date For Dynamite Debut In Winnipeg Due To TV Schedule Revision

AEW has announced a change in its programming timetable. The upcoming AEW Dynamite debut in Winnipeg was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 14th, but the show will now air on March 15th in the normal Wednesday timeslot. This is due to a change in the network TV broadcast schedule. Tickets...
Frankie Kazarian Scheduled For Impact Press Pass Podcast, AEW Dark: Elevation (Video)

Frankie Kazarian made his full-time return to Impact Wrestling at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 13th. The veteran wrestler is set to appear as the guest on the Press Pass Podcast this week. Impact Wrestling has announced that Kazarian will discuss signing a multi-year deal with the company and more on the show. The podcast will stream live on Wednesday at 2:00 PM ET.
ROH Launches New T-Shirt For Jay Briscoe To Benefit His Family Financially

Jay Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware on January 17th, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. Pro Wrestling Tees has just launched...
LAUREL, DE
Various News – NJPW Rumble On 44th Street, AEW Heels Meetup, Dave Bautista Movie

New Japan Pro Wrestling has posted the entire “Rumble On 44th Street” show on YouTube for free. The following matches are featured:. * NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC. * KOPW 2022 New York...
WWE Hall Of Famer Files Trademarks For Two Of His Gimmicks

Charles Wright, better known under his ring name of The Godfather, is best known for his tenure with the WWF throughout the 1990s and early 2000s. Wright underwent several gimmick changes, the most notable being Papa Shango, Kama, Kama Mustafa, The Godfather, and The Goodfather. On January 18th, Wright filed...
Ricochet On Teaming With Braun Strowman Following ‘Flippy Flopper’ Comment

Braun Strowman defeated Omos in a hard-hitting contest this past November at WWE Crown Jewel. Following the match, Strowman tweeted that fans care more about monsters and giants than high-flying “flippy floppers.”. During a recent interview, Ricochet commented on his tag team with Strowman, and more. You can check...
Dax Harwood Reveals Shocking Salary On WWE Main Roster

On the most recent episode of his FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, Dax touched on a variety of topics, including Wrestle Kingdom 17. He also shared details of his salary while on WWE’s main roster, further disclosing the realities of expenses he encountered while being on the road constantly.
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots

On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Possible Spoilers For The Undertaker & More On WWE Raw 30

WWE invades the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for tonight’s 30 anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw. Fightful Select has a report on possible spoilers for the show, including a pitched segment for an interaction between The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt:. – Several wrestlers were contacted for the show...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Iconic Stone Cold Moment During Recent Match

On the Christmas episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. During the match, Ricochet suffered a cut on his head that required six stitches in his head to close the wound. Ricochet spoke about the match to...
WWE RAW XXX News – Brock Lesnar Attacks Bobby Lashley, More

This week on RAW Is XXX, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE programming by attacking arch-rival Bobby Lashley in the main event of the show. Austin Theory put the WWE United States Championship on the line against Lashley in the closing match of the special RAW episode. With victory almost an inch away, Lashley put Theory through a table. It was at this moment that Lesnar hit the ring and decimated Lashley with an F5. The Beast then F5’d Theory onto Lashley, allowing the victimized champion to score the pinfall victory over the fallen challenger.
Results From WWE Live Event In Binghamton, NY: Theory vs. Rollins

WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton, NY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch & Liv Morgan defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO Sky & Dakota Kai)
BINGHAMTON, NY
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from January 23, 2023

This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Bronson Reed defeated Akira Tozawa (courtesy @DJEspee) Nikki Cross defeated...

