REVIEW: Lamplight Lounge Debuts All-New Specialty Menu for 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure

By Alicia
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
WDW News Today

Themed Scrim Added to Fairfax Fruit Market at Disney California Adventure

Themed scrim has replaced the plain scrim at Fairfax Fruit Market in Disney California Adventure. Fairfax Market has been closed and surrounded by construction walls for an ongoing refurbishment. We saw Cast Members painting the façade earlier this month before the scrim went up. The themed scrim is made...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New Shrimp Salad Available at Pym Test Kitchen in Disney California Adventure

We reviewed the new shrimp salad that’s available for a limited time at Pym Test Kitchen in Marvel Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. Shrimp Salad with Iceberg and Leaf Lettuce, Couscous, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Olives, Feta, Red Pepper, and Citrus Vinaigrette. When they say shrimp salad, boy, do they...
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Charm by Pandora

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can decorate their Pandora bracelets with a new Passholder-exclusive charm, available now at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom. The charm has a silver edge. One side is yellow and reads “Walt Disney World Annual Passholder.”. The other side is red and features Mickey popping...
WDW News Today

The Walt Disney Studios Water Tower Lamp Teased for the Disney100 Eras Collection on shopDisney

Today, the official shopDisney Twitter account showed off a preview of what’s to come from Disney100 The Eras Collection, a new series of merchandise set to release throughout the 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The first collection, entitled the Walt Disney Studios Collection, releases on January 27, and we got a sneak peek at one of the items which will be available.
WDW News Today

Silly Symphony Swings at Disney California Adventure Closing for Refurbishment Next Month

Silly Symphony Swings at Disney California Adventure will be closed for refurbishment beginning on Monday, February 27. The Disneyland Resort calendar currently only goes through March 1, and Silly Symphony Swings will be closed through at least that date. But the refurbishment could run longer than those three days. The...
WDW News Today

Disney Springs Gas Station Worker Scammed Out of $2000 Over Telephone at 3 A.M., EPCOT Sign Removed from Toll Plaza, Disney Shares Plan for Lake Nona Campus, & More: Daily Recap (1/24/23)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
WDW News Today

Final Disney100 Bunting & Banners Installed on Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland

Just three days removed from the kickoff of the Disney100 celebration, Disneyland is still adding the decor to Sleeping Beauty Castle to celebrate Disney’s centennial. Today we caught even more being added to the facade than we saw last week, completing the look we were promised last year!. The...
WDW News Today

New 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt & Sweater Arrive at Walt Disney World

As part of the Vault Collection offerings that have appeared throughout the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, we spotted some new apparel paying tribute to the park’s 25th anniversary inside the Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt – $39.99. In this t-shirt...
WDW News Today

Prices Revealed for New California Grill Menu at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney has revealed the prices of the new three-course menu coming soon to California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The prix fixe menu will be the same price as the current 50th-anniversary-inspired meal: $89 per adult (ages 10+) and $39 per child (ages 3 to 9), plus tax and gratuity.
WDW News Today

New Mickey & Minnie Germany Pavilion Ornaments Arrive at EPCOT

Two new Sketchbook Christmas ornaments featuring Mickey and Minnie are available at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT. They can be found in Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts. This ornament has figures of Mickey and Minnie holding a caroling book. They stand in front of a lamppost decorated with a wreath. Minnie...
WDW News Today

Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom

Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...

