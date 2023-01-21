REVIEW: Lamplight Lounge Debuts All-New Specialty Menu for 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure

Read full article on original website
REVIEW: Lucky Fortune Cookery Introduces Mango Sticky Rice for the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
If you’re looking for a savory dish, with some sweetness, while visiting the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure, we recommend hitting up the Lucky Fortune Cookery. At this location, special for the festival, they’ve cooked up a Mango Sticky Rice that’s precisely what you’re looking for.
Themed Scrim Added to Fairfax Fruit Market at Disney California Adventure
Themed scrim has replaced the plain scrim at Fairfax Fruit Market in Disney California Adventure. Fairfax Market has been closed and surrounded by construction walls for an ongoing refurbishment. We saw Cast Members painting the façade earlier this month before the scrim went up. The themed scrim is made...
REVIEW: Longevity Noodle Co. Brings Raspberry Oat Milk Tea to the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
Celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, we’re at the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival taking place in Disney California Adventure! No Lunar New Year festival is complete without noodle dishes, so let’s head over to Longevity Noodle Co., and start eating! There is one drink you might want to try, as well.
Disneyland Resort to Livestream Disney100 Kickoff from Disneyland on January 27
Disneyland has announced a special livestream to help kick off the Disney100 celebration from the resort on Friday, January 27!. The stream was announced today on the Disney Parks Blog, and will begin at 5:00p.m. ET / 2:00p.m. ET on Friday, January 27. During the broadcast, we’ll see special performances,...
BREAKING: ‘WaterWorld’ Performer Possibly Drowned, Rushed to the Hospital at Universal Studios Hollywood
Local news in Los Angeles is reporting that a performer in the “WaterWorld” show at Universal Studios Hollywood was rushed to the hospital today after a possible drowning was reported. A spokesperson for the park told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the incident occurred this afternoon, stating “Details surrounding...
Mobile Order Now Available For B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. and Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs
Mobile order is now available for B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. and Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs. With mobile order in the My Disney Experience app, guests can order their food ahead of time and then pick it up at the restaurant. B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. is located in...
REVIEW: New Shrimp Salad Available at Pym Test Kitchen in Disney California Adventure
We reviewed the new shrimp salad that’s available for a limited time at Pym Test Kitchen in Marvel Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. Shrimp Salad with Iceberg and Leaf Lettuce, Couscous, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Olives, Feta, Red Pepper, and Citrus Vinaigrette. When they say shrimp salad, boy, do they...
Splash Mountain References Removed from Magic Kingdom, People Selling Splash Mountain Water on eBay, Disney Skyliner Refurbishment Begins, & More: Daily Recap (1/23/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 23, 2023.
New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Charm by Pandora
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can decorate their Pandora bracelets with a new Passholder-exclusive charm, available now at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom. The charm has a silver edge. One side is yellow and reads “Walt Disney World Annual Passholder.”. The other side is red and features Mickey popping...
More Details Revealed for ‘Disney Harmony in Color’ Parade Coming to Tokyo Disneyland
Along with the announcements regarding the 40th Anniversary celebration at Tokyo Disney Resort, we now know about each of the floats in the upcoming “Disney Harmony in Color” parade debuting April 15 at Tokyo Disneyland!. The new art gives us a look at many of the new floats...
The Walt Disney Studios Water Tower Lamp Teased for the Disney100 Eras Collection on shopDisney
Today, the official shopDisney Twitter account showed off a preview of what’s to come from Disney100 The Eras Collection, a new series of merchandise set to release throughout the 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The first collection, entitled the Walt Disney Studios Collection, releases on January 27, and we got a sneak peek at one of the items which will be available.
Silly Symphony Swings at Disney California Adventure Closing for Refurbishment Next Month
Silly Symphony Swings at Disney California Adventure will be closed for refurbishment beginning on Monday, February 27. The Disneyland Resort calendar currently only goes through March 1, and Silly Symphony Swings will be closed through at least that date. But the refurbishment could run longer than those three days. The...
Disney Springs Gas Station Worker Scammed Out of $2000 Over Telephone at 3 A.M., EPCOT Sign Removed from Toll Plaza, Disney Shares Plan for Lake Nona Campus, & More: Daily Recap (1/24/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
Full List of 2023 Celebrate Soulfully Food and Beverages at Walt Disney World Resort
ABC Commissary (Available Feb. 1 through 28) Gumbo: Chicken, Andouille sausage, okra, and seasonings simmered in chicken stock served over rice (New) Dockside Diner (Available Feb. 1 through 28) South African Hot Dog: South African boerie topped with sweet and spicy chakalaka relish on a brioche bun served with house-made...
Final Disney100 Bunting & Banners Installed on Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland
Just three days removed from the kickoff of the Disney100 celebration, Disneyland is still adding the decor to Sleeping Beauty Castle to celebrate Disney’s centennial. Today we caught even more being added to the facade than we saw last week, completing the look we were promised last year!. The...
Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary ‘Dream-Go-Round’ Entertainment, Food, Decor, & More Revealed
We’re just three months away from Tokyo Disney Resort kicking off their 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” celebration! And today the Oriental Land Company revealed a slew of new details about the exciting celebration!. Decorations. Main Street of World Bazaar at Tokyo Disneyland will welcome guests with multiple layers...
New 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt & Sweater Arrive at Walt Disney World
As part of the Vault Collection offerings that have appeared throughout the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, we spotted some new apparel paying tribute to the park’s 25th anniversary inside the Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt – $39.99. In this t-shirt...
Prices Revealed for New California Grill Menu at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Disney has revealed the prices of the new three-course menu coming soon to California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The prix fixe menu will be the same price as the current 50th-anniversary-inspired meal: $89 per adult (ages 10+) and $39 per child (ages 3 to 9), plus tax and gratuity.
New Mickey & Minnie Germany Pavilion Ornaments Arrive at EPCOT
Two new Sketchbook Christmas ornaments featuring Mickey and Minnie are available at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT. They can be found in Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts. This ornament has figures of Mickey and Minnie holding a caroling book. They stand in front of a lamppost decorated with a wreath. Minnie...
Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
