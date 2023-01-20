Read full article on original website
Gigafactory closer to reality as land purchased in Valley
SALTON SEA –Lars Carlstrom, the founder and CEO of Italvolt, had announced in April 2022 the launch of a new company, Statevolt, which would construct a 54GWh Gigafactory in Imperial Valley with an expected capital expenditure of $4 billion. His word is proving good with the recent purchase of 135 acres by the Salton Sea.
CTR reports on improved lithium extraction from brine
SALTON SEA – Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR), an Australian company located in Imperial, CA, which is building the world’s largest geothermal plant by the Salton Sea reported about gains in optimizing lithium extraction from brine. After several months of optimizing engineering and process parameters at the company’s Hell's...
