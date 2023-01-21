PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession’ Returns for 2023 with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit at Disney California Adventure

Read full article on original website
Themed Scrim Added to Fairfax Fruit Market at Disney California Adventure
Themed scrim has replaced the plain scrim at Fairfax Fruit Market in Disney California Adventure. Fairfax Market has been closed and surrounded by construction walls for an ongoing refurbishment. We saw Cast Members painting the façade earlier this month before the scrim went up. The themed scrim is made...
Blue 2nd Edition Yub Nub Battle of Endor Tiki Mug Arrives at Oga’s Cantina in Disneyland
The blue second edition of the Battle of Endor tiki mug is now available at Oga’s Cantina in Disneyland with the Yub Nub drink. The first edition of the mug, which launched with the opening of Oga’s Cantina at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, was a light brown color.
Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary ‘Dream-Go-Round’ Entertainment, Food, Decor, & More Revealed
We’re just three months away from Tokyo Disney Resort kicking off their 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” celebration! And today the Oriental Land Company revealed a slew of new details about the exciting celebration!. Decorations. Main Street of World Bazaar at Tokyo Disneyland will welcome guests with multiple layers...
REVIEW: Lucky Fortune Cookery Introduces Mango Sticky Rice for the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
If you’re looking for a savory dish, with some sweetness, while visiting the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure, we recommend hitting up the Lucky Fortune Cookery. At this location, special for the festival, they’ve cooked up a Mango Sticky Rice that’s precisely what you’re looking for.
Silly Symphony Swings at Disney California Adventure Closing for Refurbishment Next Month
Silly Symphony Swings at Disney California Adventure will be closed for refurbishment beginning on Monday, February 27. The Disneyland Resort calendar currently only goes through March 1, and Silly Symphony Swings will be closed through at least that date. But the refurbishment could run longer than those three days. The...
BREAKING: ‘WaterWorld’ Performer Possibly Drowned, Rushed to the Hospital at Universal Studios Hollywood
Local news in Los Angeles is reporting that a performer in the “WaterWorld” show at Universal Studios Hollywood was rushed to the hospital today after a possible drowning was reported. A spokesperson for the park told ABC7 Eyewitness News that the incident occurred this afternoon, stating “Details surrounding...
Splash Mountain References Removed from Magic Kingdom, People Selling Splash Mountain Water on eBay, Disney Skyliner Refurbishment Begins, & More: Daily Recap (1/23/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 23, 2023.
New 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt & Sweater Arrive at Walt Disney World
As part of the Vault Collection offerings that have appeared throughout the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, we spotted some new apparel paying tribute to the park’s 25th anniversary inside the Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt – $39.99. In this t-shirt...
Full List of Food and Beverages Coming for Celebrate Soulfully 2023 at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort has released the full list of food and beverages coming for Celebrate Soulfully. The celebration is in honor of Black History Month and runs from February 1-28. Disneyland Resort. Disneyland Park. Cafe Orleans (Available Feb. 1 through 28) Shrimp & Grits: Andouille-fava relish, cheesy grits, and shrimp sauce...
Disney Springs Gas Station Worker Scammed Out of $2000 Over Telephone at 3 A.M., EPCOT Sign Removed from Toll Plaza, Disney Shares Plan for Lake Nona Campus, & More: Daily Recap (1/24/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
People Are Selling ‘Splash Mountain Water’ on eBay After Permanent Ride Closure at Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom closed permanently last night to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and some people are taking advantage of others’ emotional connections to the attraction by auctioning off “Splash Mountain water” on eBay. There are more than 20 listings from a...
Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
New Mickey & Minnie Germany Pavilion Ornaments Arrive at EPCOT
Two new Sketchbook Christmas ornaments featuring Mickey and Minnie are available at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT. They can be found in Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts. This ornament has figures of Mickey and Minnie holding a caroling book. They stand in front of a lamppost decorated with a wreath. Minnie...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Looking Back at DreamWorks Destination and Shrek’s Swamp Meet with Donkey at Universal Studios Florida
Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone, as we knew it, is gone with the closure of most attractions and areas. As we look ahead to the future replacement, we’re taking a look back at the short-lived DreamWorks Destination and Meet Shrek & Donkey location. Shrek’s Swamp Meet. The Shrek &...
More ‘Minnie Paris’ Apparel and Umbrella Available at EPCOT
Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary “Minnie Paris” collection has arrived at the France Pavilion in EPCOT. We previously found various apparel, bags, and a poncho. Now guests can collect a faux leather jacket, umbrella, dress, blouse, and long-sleeved pajama set. Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary “Minnie Paris” Faux Leather Jacket...
WATCH PARKSCENTER — The Universal Episode: Super Nintendo World, HHN in Vegas, Dreamworks Land, and More!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, January 22, at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. There have been so many updates, announcements, and headlines coming from Universal, it needs its own episode!. We’re back with more news and discussing the latest happenings in Disney Parks....
Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges Closing for Refurbishment Next Month at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges at Universal’s Islands of Adventure will close for a month-long refurbishment starting on February 13, 2023. The water ride is scheduled to be closed through March 10, 2023. It went through a standard refurbishment about this same time last year. Meanwhile, Jurassic Park...
Villain-Con Minion Blast Gets More Details Added to Entrance and Queue, Minion Café Expands at Universal Studios Florida
Get ready for more Minions! There are a lot of changes happening around the front of Universal Studios Florida as the area transitions from Production Central to Illumination Avenue. The new Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction and Minion Cafe will be opening this summer and construction seems to be ramping up. We spotted a few new decorations added to the queue of Villain-Con and some additional steel structure taking shape at the Minion Cafe. Take a look at the latest progress on these two projects.
VIDEO: Walt Disney World Railroad Audio Removes Splash Mountain Narration, Makes ‘Almost There’ Reference for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
With Splash Mountain officially closed, the Walt Disney World Railroad has updated the audio to omit the previous references. The new audio removes the Splash Mountain dialogue and hints at the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replacement. It says, “I heard some new critters are moving in and looking to make a splash. Take listen, we’re almost there, closing in.” The second line references the iconic song “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog.”
PHOTOS: EPCOT Sign Removed From Parking Toll Plaza
The EPCOT sign has been removed from atop the park’s parking toll plaza. The Spaceship Earth-inspired panels were removed from around the EPCOT sign in November of last year. When Disney installed the new parking lot name signs a few days ago, they also announced the toll plaza would get new signage.
