Fort Sill, OK

kswo.com

City provides CDL classes to employees

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is providing a higher level of training for their employees seeking an entry-level CDL after federal rules for CDLs were amended last year. This training usually costs between $4-$6,000 per employee and could take up to 28 days when training at an...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

City of Lawton, tribal leaders hold symposium

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, officials with the City of Lawton met with members of the Fort Sill Apache Tribe for a special event. The Sovereignty and Cities, United Strength Symposium brought together municipal and tribal leaders in order to strengthen relations between the two groups. The Symposium featured...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Comanche County Memorial Hospital hosts active shooter training classes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Comanche County Memorial Hospital had its staff sit through the classroom portion of their active shooter training. Participants watched a presentation on active shooting events and learned the ways to react if one breaks out in their workspace. The training was organized in response to a growing rate of gun violence across the nation.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

The family of the man killed at the Executive Inn speaks out

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of the man who was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday is speaking out. They said they did not find out about his death until last night. The family of Roger Smith said the 41-year-old was killed at the Executive Inn last Wednesday,...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination

A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one other homicide are still under investigation by the Lawton police department. According to projectcoldcase.org, The Lawton Police Department has solved 78.70% of the city’s homicides from 1965 to 2021....
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Cameron Baptist Church hosts “Loss of a Spouse” seminar

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one, they kick off their 13-week session with the “Loss of a Spouse” seminar. Linda Purdue has been the program facilitator for several years. Purdue said the loss...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Cameron Baptist kicks off 13 week grief share support group

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron Baptist Church is kicking off its 13-week Grief Share Support Group with the “Loss of a Spouse” seminar. Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one. Linda Purdue has been the program’s facilitator for several years.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

LATS cancels clockwise routes for the day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System announced changes to their regular schedule due to the inclement weather on Tuesday. Update: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:10 p.m. LATS has recently announced they’ll be stopping service as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Wednesday, there will be a delayed start at 9 a.m. and service will run until 6 p.m.. There will still be no clockwise buses during this time.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Deputy: Burk woman had 89 pieces of I.D.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed after deputies say she had drugs and 89 different credit cards or I.D information items in her vehicle. Katlyn Carter is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of greater than 50 I.D. items according to an affidavit. A Wichita […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
kswo.com

Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday. The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder. According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east...
KIOWA COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Man in critical condition after Grady County crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in Grady County on Tuesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened on OK-19/County Street 2800, one mile west of Ninnekah, shortly after 11:30 a.m. OHP says Manjit Singh, 50,...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Clay County employees placed on administrative leave

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Just two days after a removal hearing on Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde was postponed, administrative leave notices have been served on 4 employees who are witnesses or alleged victims in a criminal case against the sheriff, despite restrictions in a restraining order on taking any retaliatory actions. The notices state […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
chickashatoday.com

Rush Springs man injured in accident

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a one car collision with personal injury in Stephens County sent a Rush Springs man to the hospital.  Matthew R. Hesbrook, 40 of Rush Springs was west bound on East Bois D Arc Avenue approximately 1.3 miles east of Duncan when his 2008 Dodge Ram departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason. The vehicle then struck a ditch, continuing west bound, striking two trees before coming to rest. The accident happened at 9:00 pm on Sunday, January 15th.
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK

