Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on ThursdaysD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Related
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Kraken
Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Oct. 27 (5-4 W @ SEA), Dec. 22 (6-5 W vs SEA), Jan. 25 (away), and Apr. 4 (home). The Canucks are 6-0-0 all-time against Seattle, including a 3-0-0 record on the road. Vancouver is 5-0-0...
NHL
'SPECIAL PLAYING HERE'
Gaudreau's return the talk of the town as Flames host Blue Jackets. The ovation, to be certain, promises to be electric. But after his video plays and the niceties wear off with the locals, Johnny Gaudreau will no longer be the folk hero that was revered around these parts for nine seasons.
NHL
Tocchet embracing challenge of turning around Canucks as coach
Rick Tocchet loves the pressure, the heat of it, thriving in the face of it. The 58-year-old stepped into the cooker Sunday by accepting the job as the new coach of the Vancouver Canucks, replacing Bruce Boudreau. Among the tasks Tocchet immediately faces is simply turning around the Canucks (18-25-3),...
NHL
LA Kings @ Philadelphia Flyers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Flyers:. Where: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA) Flyers: 20 - 21 - 7 (47 pts) Kings: 26 - 17 - 6 (58 pts) The Kings are 7th in faceoff win percentage (52.7%). The Kings power play ranks 10th...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Hurricanes: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Carolina and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes at American Airlines Center. Game 50: Dallas Stars (28-13-8, 64 points) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (29-9-8, 66 points) When:...
NHL
Tocchet wins debut as Canucks coach against Blackhawks
VANCOUVER -- Rick Tocchet won his debut as Vancouver Canucks coach, 5-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Dakota Joshua and Sheldon Dries scored 34 seconds apart in the third period to help Tocchet win his first game since replacing Bruce Boudreau on Sunday. Vancouver had lost three in a row and seven of eight.
NHL
2023 NHL All-Star Skills highlighted by 3 new events
Splash Shot, Pitch 'n Puck, Tendy Tandem added to festivities on Feb. 3. The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by Draftkings Sportsbook will feature three new events. Two of the new events, the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot and Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck, will feature players displaying their skills in outdoor environments that typify Florida. Also new is the Discover NHL Tendy Tandem, an innovative goaltending skills test.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/23
The Kings go 1-2-0, continue their six-game road trip out East. With three games on the schedule for the fifth week in a row, the Kings went 1-2-0 with all three games in a different city. The Kings began the week in Los Angeles with a home game against the Dallas Stars before departing for a six-game road trip. This past week saw the first two stops of that road trip with games in Nashville and Chicago. It was not the best week for the Kings when it came to goal differential as the Kings were outscored 10-5 in route to picking up two of a possible six points.
NHL
Penguins Activate Defenseman Kris Letang off of Long-Term Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated defenseman Kris Letang off of long-term injured reserve, it was announced today by General Manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Jan Rutta has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14 and forward Kasperi Kapanen has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 18.
NHL
Lightning celebrate Stamkos' 500th goal in pregame ceremony
Steven Stamkos is honored in Tampa with a ceremony commemorating his 500th NHL goal. The Lightning held a special ceremony to honor Stamkos for scoring his 500th career goal prior to their game against the Minnesota Wild at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Stamkos was joined by his wife, Sandra, and...
NHL
LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch
After two overtime thrillers earlier in the season, the Kings and Blackhawks face-off for the and final third time. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Sunday, January 22 at 4:00 pm PT. Where: United Center (Chicago, IL) Watch: Bally Sports West &...
NHL
Santini assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defenseman Steven Santini to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Santini, 27, has appeared in 32 games with the Thunderbirds this season, posting five points (two goals, three assists)...
NHL
Caps Drop 3-2 Decision in Denver
Following an ugly 6-2 setback to the Golden Knights in Vegas on Saturday, the Caps were seeking a good bounce back effort on Tuesday in Denver against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The Caps got the bounce back, but not enough of the bounces, falling 3-2 to the Avs in the finale of a three-game trip out west.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head to Vancouver for Canucks Contest
The Blackhawks will embark on a three-game road trip before the All-Star break. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks begin their Canada road swing with a game against Vancouver. RECAP. A late third period goal from Ian Mitchell wouldn't...
NHL
BOS@MTL: Projected lineup
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their game against the Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. 32 - Rem Pitlick 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 68 - Mike Hoffman 77 - Kirby Dach 56 - Jesse Ylönen. 28 - Christian...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Canucks (19-25-3) at Kraken (27-14-5) | 7 p.m.
Seattle injury list expands, creating opportunities and expectations for those Kraken stepping up into bigger roles. Canucks arrive with new head coach. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Kraken Depth Put to the Test. After playing 14 games in 25 days, the Kraken...
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Flames
Columbus begins a four-city, six-day Western swing by taking on Calgary. The Blue Jackets head out West for one of the longest road trips of the season. A four-game, six-city jaunt through Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Seattle begins tonight as Columbus takes on the Flames. It will be a night many in the Stampede City have been waiting for, as it will signal the return of two members of last year's Flames team in Johnny Gaudreau and Erik Gudbranson.
NHL
Nylander, Tavares thriving for Maple Leafs back on same line
TORONTO -- William Nylander and John Tavares are back together again, and the Toronto Maple Leafs plan to keep it that way for the time being. Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe shuffled the deck in a 5-2 victory against the New York Islanders on Monday, and the move paid instant dividends. With his offense sputtering in the opening 20 minutes, Keefe reunited the two forwards and watched the dynamic duo combine for six points in a four-goal second period.
NHL
Georgiev, Avalanche defeat Capitals for 6th straight win
DENVER -- Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche held on to win their sixth straight game, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Nathan MacKinnon got his 700th NHL point, and Logan O'Connor had two assists for the Avalanche (26-17-3), who have outscored their opponents 25-8 during the run.
NHL
Game Preview: 01.24.23 vs. FLA
PIT: 23-15-8 (54 pts) | FLA: 23-20-5 (49 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins return home to the friendly confines of PPG Paints Arena to take on the Florida Panthers. Tonight's game is Healthcare Heroes Night presented by UPMC, and doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. The Penguins have points in 18 of their last 22 meetings versus the Panthers (14-4-4 record) dating back to December 20, 2014. Here at home, Pittsburgh is 9-2-0 in its last 11 games versus Florida. Going back further, the Penguins have just three losses against the Panthers at home since Mar. 10, 2009 - a 20-game span (17-3-0). The Penguins have three wins in their last four home games, and just two regulation losses over their last 14 games here at PPG Paints Arena (9-2-3).
Comments / 0