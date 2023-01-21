ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: ETH defies sell pressure, thanks to…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In a CNBC TV18 report, Edul Patel, CEO, and co-founder of Mudrex noted that about four months after the successful switch to a proof-of-stake network, Ethereum has accomplished another important milestone. According to Etherscan, more than 16 million ether (ETH) have been deposited into the Beacon Chain staking contract on Ethereum.
cryptopotato.com

Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Comments on the CoinDesk Selling Rumors

The exec said that he will review the financial data before making a decision. Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Input Output Global, the firm behind the Cardano blockchain, is interested in purchasing the crypto news website CoinDesk. The latter is exploring a potential sale as its sister firm slid into bankruptcy....
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether extend losses; Solana, Cardano biggest losers in top 10 cryptos

Bitcoin and Ethereum fell in Wednesday afternoon trading in Asia, as Solana and Cardano led losses among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Bitcoin was down 1.42% to US$22,731 at 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Hong Kong, but has gained 6.74% for the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap data.
u.today

Influencer Lark Davis Unveils Biggest Cryptos in His Portfolio

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift

A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
u.today

'If SHIB Gets to $0.01,' David Gokhshtein Might Take This Action: Details

cryptogazette.com

The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets

More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 22

The Kansas City Star

Will Bitcoin Keep Falling In 2023?

When you look back at 2022, it was a tough year cryptocurrency. About $1.3 trillion was wiped off the value of the market. The world’s most popular digital coin, Bitcoin, has seen a more than 60% price slump. Whenever a person thinks of investing in the crypto market, the first thing that comes to mind is Bitcoin because of its reputation, and people believe that they can earn significant returns.
u.today

Bernstein Names Real Reason Behind Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge

A recent surge in the crypto market has been triggered by a reversion to the mean, according to an analysis by Bernstein that was released on Monday, CNBC reports. The largest cryptocurrency recently managed to reclaim the $23,000 level, starting the new year with a bang. Reversion to the mean...
bitcoinist.com

Top 5 Cryptos That Could Explode In Price This Week – BTC, OKB, FIL, HBAR, FTM

Cryptocurrencies are still doing well in the first few weeks of 2023, and it comes as no surprise that many people are looking for reliable digital assets to invest in. For the final week of January, we have picked top 5 cryptos that have a strong potential to maintain their double-digit gains as the month wraps up.
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ

In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
TEXAS STATE

