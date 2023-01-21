Read full article on original website
Mowog
3d ago
They worked for it so give it to them. The leaders haven't enough brains to do their job but sure make plenty of money and side huddles. Teachers do way more to contribute than the people we have in charge.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texas Teachers Could Receive Historic Pay Increase: State Representative Introduces Groundbreaking Legislation
"When I was a public school teacher, I struggled to make ends meet. 40% of Texas teachers work a second job. Thousands are leaving the profession to find work that can pay the bills. Today I’m introducing legislation to give every teacher in Texas a $15,000 pay raise." James Talarico, Texas State Representative.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Lawmaker proposes largest teacher pay raise in Texas history
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As Texas continues to face a school staffing crisis, a lawmaker and teacher union are calling on the state to give educators a pay raise. State Representative James Talarico is proposing the largest teacher pay raise in Texas history. “Teachers are the most important profession...
fox7austin.com
Texas lawmakers want to expand school vouchers this session
AUSTIN, Texas - Will Texas lawmakers pass school vouchers this session under the umbrella of Parental Choice? Governor Abbott supports vouchers using public tax dollars for private education. An associate professor says not so fast. UT Austin Associate Professor David DeMatthews wrote a guest editorial Sunday in The Statesman. "The...
igbnorthamerica.com
Texas bill seeks to guarantee Kickapoo Tribe’s position in gambling
A Texas senator has introduced a bill that seeks to guarantee the Kickapoo Tribe’s position should the state pass legislation expanding its gambling market. Senate Joint Resolution 30, sponsored by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to conduct gaming by executing a gaming compact with the state.
Texas lawmaker files bill that could strip Austin of its compatibility laws
A Republican state lawmaker filed a bill that, if passed, would scrub some of the City of Austin's compatibility laws.
proclaimerscv.com
The Texas Government Allocated up to $288.7 billion as Tax relief to its Citizens
The Texas House and Senate have released preliminary budgets for how they want to spend $288.7 billion over the next two years. The budget priorities are closely aligned, with a special focus on border security, employee raises, and property tax relief. State lawmakers are preparing for a trickier battle over how to spend an unprecedented $32.7 million budget surplus.
Leaders seek to remove South Texas ISD from property taxes
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School administrators across the Valley are coming together in setting a resolution to where South Texas ISD be removed from city property taxes. Administrators say this is has been an ongoing problem for many years. This affects taxpayers in Willacy, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties and paying taxes for South Texas ISD […]
New Mexico attorney general files legal challenge against local abortion bans
New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez wants to crack down on New Mexico towns and counties that have banned abortion. The Democrat filed an extraordinary writ in the New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday against Roosevelt County, Lea County, and the cities of Hobbs and Clovis for passing abortion bans that advocates call sanctuaries for the unborn.
Texas Homeowner Program for low-income families: Apply to get $10,000 for utility and $65,000 per household
Texas is famous and one of the best destinations for work. Many people come here to settle with their families. Children and retirees are provided with a large number of benefits.
Meet the latest wingnuts to join Texas' State Board of Education
Seditious Texiters. Conspiracy theorists. A January 6 insurrectionist.
New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
Gov. Abbott announces new initiative offering $20,000 grants. Find out how to apply.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today has announced a new category for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant (TTIR) program through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism. This new iniativies is aimed at assisting businesses still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
votebeat.org
Three Texas counties sue Ken Paxton to settle dilemma over public access to ballots
Votebeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on voting access and election administration across the U.S. Dig deeper into how our democracy works with Votebeat’s free newsletters. At least three Texas counties — Tarrant, Williamson, and Harris — have sued Attorney General Ken Paxton and are asking a judge...
Data: Texas ranks third-worst for people waiting for disability benefits, some dying
New applicants for disability benefits are having to wait upwards of seven months for their claims to be processed, according to Social Security Benefit data.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Local, state officials condemn proposed bill that forbids people, businesses from certain countries from owning Texas land
A senate bill filed in the Texas legislature that would prohibit the sale of land to people or entities with ties to certain foreign countries is facing backlash. State and local officials gathered in front of city hall on Monday to denounce Senate Bill 147. Senate Bill 147 was filed...
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2023: New Mexico residents can still claim check worth up to $500
Many New Mexico residents are still eligible for tax rebates worth up to $500. Residents who did not yet file a 2021 New Mexico personal income tax return and are not claimed as dependents on another's tax return can file through May 31, 2023, and receive a rebate, according to the New Mexico Tax and Revenue Department. The window for those who have filed has closed.
KVUE
Texas oil and gas industry pays highest total of taxes and state royalties in history
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) released its annual report on Monday, showing the industry paid a record-setting $24.7 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties in fiscal year 2022. TXOGA President Todd Staples said that equates to roughly $67 million a day to help fund Texas schools and universities, pay for state services and contribute to the rainy day fund.
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"
"Texas lawmakers] are continuing to rob the public schools and send money to private charters and are trying to privatize our schools.They are starving us to death, and then they wonder why we don't meet certain accountability standards." Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.
State of Texas: Budget plans leave billions of available funds on the table
In his inauguration speech, Abbott touted Texas' pro-business stance and unveiled some plans for the state's largest budget surplus in Texas history.
KFDM-TV
Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among GOP
Jan 20, 2023 — The title of this article has been edited for length. "Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Comments / 9