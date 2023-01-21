ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Queen City News

Wanted: Suspect stole bus from church in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a bus was stolen from a church in Burke County, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies said they are investigating the theft of the white 1993 International bus from the Liberty Baptist Church on Cape Hickory Road in eastern Burke […]
BURKE COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
MOORESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot worker

Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot …. Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot worker. Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte: …. Vintage Albemarle popcorn machine brings back memories …. He poured in the kernels, flipped a switch, and was almost immediately transported back to...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Rock Hill Police searching for suspects after tobacco shop robbery

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred Saturday night, at Smokers Cabinet on Oakdale Avenue. RHPD officers responded to the 100 block of Oakdale Avenue on Saturday, following the call of a strong-arm robbery at Smokers Cabinet. For the latest breaking...
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

More details revealed after weekend shooting

Two people were shot Saturday in University City, and CMPD said one was experiencing a mental health crisis. Police won't say they'll press charges, and the investigation is active. More details revealed after weekend shooting. Two people were shot Saturday in University City, and CMPD said one was experiencing a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Video: Heart-pulsing moment officers return gunfire

Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork in a Charlotte woman last year was released Tuesday. Video: Heart-pulsing moment officers return gunfire. Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

2 men accused of robbing Rock Hill tobacco shop, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are accused of stealing items from a tobacco shop in Rock Hill Saturday night after demanding cash from the register, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened at the Smokers Cabinet store on 114 Oakland Avenue. Officers arrived and spoke with […]
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
STATESVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

CMPD reveals more about two shot this past weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News has uncovered new details in the investigation into a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shooting over the weekend. Police say two people suffered gunshot wounds. Investigators say the person shot by police was not the one suffering a “mental health crisis” that brought officers to the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 23rd

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 23rd. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
qcnews.com

Stallings man accused of breaking into cars

STALLINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Stallings Police caught an alleged thief breaking into cars this past Saturday. Authorities responded to a call for service regarding an active breaking and entering of motor vehicles in the Callonwood neighborhood. They responded and found Stallings resident Devonte Bowser attempting to leave...
STALLINGS, NC
FOX Carolina

Razor blades being placed in gas pump handles, police warn

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in western North Carolina are warning the community after they discovered multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles. The Forest City Police Department said they are actively investigating the instances along with the state Department of Agriculture. The community...
FOREST CITY, NC

