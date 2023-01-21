Read full article on original website
Mooresville man arriving at work held up in stolen vehicle attempt: PD
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man in Mooresville arrived at work only to be found by two suspects who attempted to steal his vehicle, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Super Sport Drive in Mooresville. A victim said that when they arrived […]
WBTV
Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for the person responsible for what they called a “targeted attack” on a worker at a Rowan County retail store. According to the report, someone assaulted a worker at the Dollar General store on Grace Church Road on Saturday afternoon just before 5:30 p.m.
CMPD catches 2 juveniles after stolen Hyundai drives erratically, crashes by Meck Co. jail
CHARLOTTE — A stolen Hyundai SUV was driving recklessly through west Charlotte Tuesday morning, speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 77 and nearly crashing into several cars. Its driver and passenger escaped the vehicle after it crashed near the Mecklenburg County jail. Police apprehended two juveniles in the incident.
wccbcharlotte.com
Postal Service Offering $50,000 Reward After Mail Carrier Kidnapped & Robbed In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is now offering a $50,000 reward after a mail carrier was kidnapped and robbed in South Charlotte. CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte neighborhood is on high alert after a mail carrier was robbed and kidnapped while on his delivery route. According...
Wanted: Suspect stole bus from church in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a bus was stolen from a church in Burke County, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies said they are investigating the theft of the white 1993 International bus from the Liberty Baptist Church on Cape Hickory Road in eastern Burke […]
qcnews.com
Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
qcnews.com
Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot worker
Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot …. Arrest made in Orange County death of Home Depot worker. Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte: …. Vintage Albemarle popcorn machine brings back memories …. He poured in the kernels, flipped a switch, and was almost immediately transported back to...
Rock Hill Police searching for suspects after tobacco shop robbery
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred Saturday night, at Smokers Cabinet on Oakdale Avenue. RHPD officers responded to the 100 block of Oakdale Avenue on Saturday, following the call of a strong-arm robbery at Smokers Cabinet. For the latest breaking...
qcnews.com
More details revealed after weekend shooting
Two people were shot Saturday in University City, and CMPD said one was experiencing a mental health crisis. Police won't say they'll press charges, and the investigation is active. More details revealed after weekend shooting. Two people were shot Saturday in University City, and CMPD said one was experiencing a...
qcnews.com
Video: Heart-pulsing moment officers return gunfire
Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork in a Charlotte woman last year was released Tuesday. Video: Heart-pulsing moment officers return gunfire. Dramatic officer body cam video of a deadly shooting when officers tried to serve involuntary commitment paperwork in...
2 men accused of robbing Rock Hill tobacco shop, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are accused of stealing items from a tobacco shop in Rock Hill Saturday night after demanding cash from the register, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened at the Smokers Cabinet store on 114 Oakland Avenue. Officers arrived and spoke with […]
qcnews.com
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
860wacb.com
Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
qcnews.com
CMPD reveals more about two shot this past weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News has uncovered new details in the investigation into a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shooting over the weekend. Police say two people suffered gunshot wounds. Investigators say the person shot by police was not the one suffering a “mental health crisis” that brought officers to the scene.
Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
Motorcyclist dead after sliding into side of SUV in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle rider was killed when he slid into the side of an SUV in Charlotte’s South Park neighborhood last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 8:36 p.m. near the 4800 block of Sharon Road. When officers arrived, they found the driver […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 23rd
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 23rd. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
qcnews.com
Stallings man accused of breaking into cars
STALLINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Stallings Police caught an alleged thief breaking into cars this past Saturday. Authorities responded to a call for service regarding an active breaking and entering of motor vehicles in the Callonwood neighborhood. They responded and found Stallings resident Devonte Bowser attempting to leave...
East Charlotte residents take precautions after car thefts
CHARLOTTE — Residents in a neighborhood off Eastway Drive are fed up with their cars being broken into and/or stolen. So, they are taking action to protect their property after a handful of vehicles were stolen last week. East Charlotte resident Rebecca Sargent’s surveillance video caught thieves breaking into...
FOX Carolina
Razor blades being placed in gas pump handles, police warn
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in western North Carolina are warning the community after they discovered multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles. The Forest City Police Department said they are actively investigating the instances along with the state Department of Agriculture. The community...
