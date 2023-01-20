Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Deschutes County may drop three more possible landfill sites because they are too close to airports
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County recently began evaluating 13 potential sites for its new landfill, dropping to 12 when a private property owner said he has plans for his land. Now, it appears three more sites may be off the table, because of their proximity to airports that fall under an Federal Aviation Administration recommendation.
KTVZ
A nose for crime: OSP’s new anti-poaching K-9, Scout, and his trooper partner are based in Bend
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – At first glance, Scout might look like he’s a typical, playful pup, but this 18-month-old, black Lab is developing a nose for crime. Meet the newest member of the Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Conservation K-9 team, based in Bend, and his human partner.
KTVZ
Deschutes DA explains change to state’s bail system that can lead to quick jail release
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some aspects of a recent drug arrest near Bend spotlight a change in state law regarding the criteria for release from jail that prompted community questions and an explanation from Deschutes County's top prosecutor. Last Thursday, Oregon State Police made a traffic stop on Highway 97...
KTVZ
Deschutes County Jail set to launch medication-aided treatment program, help inmates kick drug addictions
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County plans to hire two nurses for a new Medication-Assisted Treatment Program. which is tentatively set to begin in March. However, the jail is struggling to find nurses, a nexus of the nationwide nurse shortage. “Around the United States, overdose deaths and overdoses are occurring...
KTVZ
Matt Craven steps down as Bend High head football coach
Craven was the head coach for 11 years and with the program for 18 years. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
KTVZ
Sisters Folk Festival announces new music and art festival, Big Ponderoo, coming in June
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters Folk Festival announces Big Ponderoo, a brand-new music festival bringing progressive bluegrass and Americana music to two stages, celebrating the thriving music and arts community of Sisters. The festival will take place June 23-25 at Sisters Art Works and Three Creeks Brewing production facility.
