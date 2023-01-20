ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bootleg Pokemon mobile game ad shows Ash murdering Team Rocket’s James

A bootleg Pokemon mobile app lets players run through an obstacle course as anime protagonist Ash Ketchum. However, the final boss battle has a gruesome conclusion for Team Rocket’s James. The Pokemon series is no stranger to bizarre fan games. Fans around the world have remade versions of classic...
TikTok reportedly has secret button to make any video go viral instantly

TikTok reportedly has a ‘secret’ button that employees can use to “heat” up videos and make them go viral, and it apparently prompted some massive successes. As TikTok has shifted away from its early days of lip-syncing song videos and dance routines, its become home to a wide range of content. Pretty much every interest and niche is accounted for at this point.
Twitch streamer banned for playing Forspoken despite it releasing

A Twitch streamer has been suspended for playing the new Forspoken title seemingly early, despite it being live to some players, and some aren’t happy about it. As we’ve seen over the year, whenever a big new game goes live, plenty of Twitch streamers rush to not only be one of the first to play it, but also be one of the first to complete it.
Kylie Jenner shares first look at son and finally reveals his name

Kylie Jenner shared photos of her son for the first time, and finally revealed his name after deciding that Wolf “just wasn’t for him.”. The ‘Kardashians’ star welcomed her second child, a boy, with rapper Travis Scott on 2 February 2022. Initially, the couple announced that their baby was called Wolf Webster, but on 21 March, Kylie said that they had changed his name.
One dedicated Marvel Snap player has already collected every single Art Variant

A Marvel Snap player has already collected every single Art Variant in the game, spending thousands of dollars in the process to acquire them all. Marvel Snap content creator Cody Snap tweeted out the store page of a player who has seemingly bought every single Art Variant there is to buy in the game. In the screenshot of the player’s store, there is quite literally nothing left for them to purchase.
What is the ‘karaoke without lyrics’ challenge going viral on TikTok?

TikTok users are going viral by trying the hilarious ‘karaoke without lyrics’ challenge — here’s everything to know about what the challenge is and how to take part. There have been a huge number of TikTok challenges that have gone viral over the years, with many of them taking over the platform and getting thousands of people to join in.
League of Legends patch 13.2 notes: Ahri, Annie and ADC changes

The second patch of Season 13 in League of Legends will be bringing huge changes to the rift with several champions nerfs, crit changes, and some much-needed AD carry buffs. Here’s everything we know before the new update arrives. League is looking to shake up the meta by bringing...
Teen Wolf: The Movie review – It’ll have you howling, but not always in a good way

Teen Wolf: The Movie is a film that clearly cares about its previous show, but you may find it hard to care about the film. Teen Wolf, the hit supernatural YA series from the early 2010s, went out with somewhat of a whimper in the late 2010s with its 100th episode. It was a shame that the series ended on such a low note, but now a new project is here.
Apex Legends “recolor” bug completely breaks rare Caustic skin

An Apex Legends bug is ‘recoloring’ and completely transforming a rare Caustic skin. Apex Legends bugs are a classic part of the game, but ever since Olympus began having issues earlier in January, more and more fans have been reporting strange issues. One player has now shown evidence...
Hasan claps back at Adin Ross claiming Twitch hot tub streams “promote poison”

Twitch streamer Hasan has clapped back to Adin Ross’ calls that hot tub streams should be banned from the platform, claiming they “promote poison.”. Launched in 2021, the ‘Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches’ category on Twitch has become the primary category for thousands of creators on the platform, with the most popular one being Amouranth.
How to watch Skinamarink – when is the horror hit streaming on Shudder?

Skinamarink has proved to be something of a smash in cinemas, and soon you’ll be able to watch this terrifying horror movie in the comfort of your own home. Skinamarink is a low-budget, largely crowd-funded horror film that’s become a sensation over the last couple of weeks. Here’s the film’s official synopsis…
Forspoken Review: Eye-catching combat can’t save disappointing RPG

Forspoken’s eye-catching action-based combat will no doubt draw in a lot of players, but it’s quickly overshadowed by unbearable dialogue, an outdated open world, and a mediocre main story. When Forspoken was first revealed back in 2021 with an announcement trailer showcasing the game’s fluid parkour, eye-catching combat,...
Mom goes viral for naming her child after a Disney World ride

A mom has gone viral after posting a video saying goodbye to her favorite ride at Disney World — Splash Mountain — in which she claims to have named her daughter after the ride. Originally posting to TikTok, Kara, who goes by vegangranolamom on the video app, shared...

