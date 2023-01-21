Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
“A change was needed”: Champaign community weighs in on Unit 4 decision
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Board members voted to move forward with a plan that will modify its current schools of choice process. The decision has been getting mixed reviews from the public. Some people say they’re all for it. Others wish the community had more of a voice in some last-minute changes. “I want us […]
WAND TV
Assault weapon ban target of lawsuit in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, and other plaintiffs are expected to file a lawsuit Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court over the states new ban on military style assault rifles and high capacity magazines. “We’re going to round up the people in Macon County...
Champaign School Board takes final vote on new student assignment model
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “Let the work begin.” Those are the words of Champaign School District Superintendent Dr. Shelia Boozer after the board officially chose a new student assignment model. This vote has been months in the making. Monday night, board members unanimously approved scenario four, which will modify its current schools of choice process. […]
New technology program at Danville Correctional Center helping fill employment gaps
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — A new program at the Danville Correctional Center (DCC) is introducing some inmates to theory, book work and lots of hands-on learning. It’s part of a new field called “mechatronics.” It combines the skills needed to work on machinery. Inmates at the correctional center are in the new class. It’s the […]
Man arrested on U of I campus with loaded guns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said officers found two guns in his possession during a traffic stop on campus. Officials said Ronald Bufkin, 29, was pulled over at the intersection of Fourth and Chalmers Streets because he disobeyed a stop sign. When Bufkin stepped […]
Paris Schools to participate in Illinois survey to improve climate, learning conditions
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Paris Union School District No. 95 will join the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) in the eleventh statewide survey to improve school climate and learning conditions. Students and teachers in the district will be asked to take a 25-minute research-based survey between Jan. 11-March 11 to help identify strengths and […]
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker in Decatur to announce $113.8M investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur Tuesday morning to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Focusing On Danville, Vermilion County’s Positive
Efforts to promote the positive things about Danville and Vermilion County are advancing following the release of a new video promoting the area. On Monday the Danville City Council hosted a focus group discussion spotlighting the positive things about our area. Terri White and Lisa Odendaal of White-Smith Marketing Group...
Crime Stoppers looking for Rantoul domestic battery suspect, asking public for help
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on domestic battery charges. Crime Stoppers officials said Drayon Parker, 30, is wanted for aggravated domestic battery, violating an order of protection and for failing to appear in court. Bond was set at a cumulative $162,500 […]
Pediatrics, obstetrics and more services ending at Decatur hospital
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS leaders say changes are expected at St. Mary’s Hospital. The hospital plans to discontinue several services including obstetrics, its newborn nursery, advanced inpatient rehabilitation and inpatient behavioral health services. A spokesperson says pediatrics will also be officially discontinued, although the hospital has not had pediatric beds in years. Hospital officials […]
WCIA
iRead iCount helping students to succeed in learning
The Champaign County Chamber is actively engaged in building our community’s workforce. is a long-term workforce development initiative of the Chamber. Reading and math are our most basic workforce skills. Workforce development is an economic development tool and an anti-poverty, anti-violence strategy for our community. We can shape the...
City of Charleston announces snow routes in effect
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People parking their cars on Charleston streets will need to be mindful of where they park over the next few days as the city activates its snow routes ahead of Wednesday’s winter storm. Snow routes will be enacted on the following streets and blocks: It will be illegal to park on […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
Drunk driver linked to damaged cemetery, stop sign in Moweaqua
Shelby County deputies said a driver in Moweaqua damaged 15 headstones at Tolly Cemetery last Friday.
newschannel20.com
Heated school board meeting over unresolved issues
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Meghan Hennesy, a board member for the Mahomet-Seymour School District, walked out of a board meeting Tuesday. She can be heard on a video from the meeting saying: "A person having their voice is something is vitally important and something we should be teaching our kids. So I came here tonight to use mine."
City of Champaign closing lane on Melinda Ave. Wednesday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a portion of the southbound lane of Melinda Avenue will be closed on Wednesday due to a tree removal. The closure, between Bloomington Road and Honeysuckle Lane, begins at 7 a.m. The city said traffic on Bloomington will not be allowed to turn south onto […]
WCIA
C-U at Home brings new look to One Winter Night 2023
C-U AT HOME BRINGS NEW LOOK TO ONE WINTER NIGHT 2023. C-U at Home’s annual community awareness and fundraising event combines familiar activities with fresh experiences this year. One Winter Night 2023 will take place Friday, February 3 at The Venue CU in downtown Champaign, on the University of Illinois campus, and remotely at area churches.
Effingham Radio
Damage Done To Tolly Cemetery In Moweaqua, Suspect In Custody
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. On Friday January 20, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was notified of significant damage done by a vehicle to Tolly Cemetery in Moweaqua. We want to make the community aware that a suspect is in custody for this criminal damage. Thank...
Danville’s Habitat for Humanity reopens after fire
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity’s Restore in Danville is now re-opened. It had to close for two months after a fire in November. But now, people are shopping for clothes, furniture and everything in between. Taylor Enos, the store’s manager, said they had hundreds of customers within their first few hours. It didn’t […]
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
Comments / 1