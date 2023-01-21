ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Bündchen, ‘Adores’ Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente: They’re ‘Spending A Lot Of Time’ Together

By James Vituscka
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

It’s been three months since Gisele Bündchen, and her former husband of 13 years, Tom Brady, 45, shocked the world by announcing that they had divorced. And now, as the 42-year-old supermodel navigates her way as a single mother of two, she has been spending a lot of time with her hunky jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. “Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him,” a source close to Gisele told People magazine.

“I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario. They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids,” the source told the outlet, referring to the two children that Gisele shares with Tom — daughter, Vivienne, 10, and son, Benjamin, 13. “Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.” Over the past several months, Gisele has shared photos on her Instagram of her and the children vacationing in Costa Rica. According to the outlet, Gisele “loves” Costa Rica, where she and Joaquim have vacationed with one another on “numerous” occasions. “She is keeping fit and active,” the source revealed.

A separate source agreed and said, “She is happy and doing really well. She is focused on her kids, her health, and work. She feels excited and hopeful about the new year,” the source continued. “Last year was rough, but she is confident that things will just keep going up from here. She has no regrets. She wishes Tom the best, but is confident that the divorce was the right option.”

HollywoodLife previously reported details about Gisele and Joaquim, who has taught martial arts to Gisele and her children for several years. Two weeks after her divorce from Tom, Gisele was photographed in Costa Rica having dinner with Joaquim on Nov. 12. On Jan. 17, DailyMail shared photos of Gisele and Joaquim jogging together while on vacation to Costa Rica, again. In the photos. the two were seen sweating it up while Joaquim trailed behind the stunning model.

HollywoodLife reached out to a rep for Gisele, as well as contacted Joaquim’s academy, regarding People magazine’s report. We have not yet gotten a response from either.

