Man From Mazomanie Arrested For Drugs in Dubuque
A Wisconsin man was arrested by Dubuque Police on drug charges Monday. 35 year old Evan Mittenzwei of Mazomanie was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the area of U.S. Highway 61/151 and Digital Drive on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communication.
Highland Woman Arrested For Fighting
Law Enforcement in Iowa County received a report of a fight at a business on Main Street in Highland Saturday shortly after 11pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 23 year old Emily Headings of Highland was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct. Headings was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
10th offense DUI In Iowa County
A man from Prairie Du Sac is being held in the Iowa County Jail in Dodgeville after being charged with what authorities have indicated appears to be his 10th offense or more of drunk driving. 52 year old Randy Roessler was taken into custody following a one vehicle accident in Arena. After an investigation at the scene, it was determined Randy Roessler had been in a hit and run accident in Sauk County before crashing in Arena. Roessler was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Probation Violation. He was transported by a Deputy to an area hospital for medical clearence and then booked into the county jail.
Dodgeville Man Arrested on Bail Jumping
The Iowa County Communication Center received a report of an intoxicated person at a residence in Dodgeville Friday around 1:45pm. Dodgeville Police officers responded to the scene. As a result, 67 year old Gary Miller of Dodgeville was arrested on a charge of bail jumping and booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
Latest Update On Ronald Henry
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has issued another update on 34 year old Ronald Henry of rural Platteville, who has been missing since December 7th. On January 14th, Search Teams of Wisconsin and with the assistance of Lancaster, Platteville, Dickeyville, Cuba City, Livingston, and Montfort Fire Departments, searched nearly 2,500 additional acres of land. Officials have conducted several other area/drone/K9 searches, conducted nearly 50 interviews, obtained and reviewed hours of surveillance and security videos, executed multiple search warrants, and obtained several cell phone transactions. The investigation is still active however, Sheriff’s department officials are beginning to run out of credible leads. If anyone has any information, please get in touch with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157 or anonymously submit a tip through Grant County Crime Stoppers at 800-789-6600.
Janesville woman arrested following pair of shots fired reports
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a woman early Friday following two reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Pearl Street just before 2:42 a.m. for a shots fired call shell casings were found in the area. While on the scene, officers heard a gunshot in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive.
2023 Winter Festival of Poetry launches in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Arts and Literature Laboratory kicked off the 2023 Winter Festival of Poetry on Sunday. The festival is part of the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets, the state’s longest continuously running poetry program of its size. For the next eight weeks, six poets will read their original compositions ranging from 10 to 12 minutes in length.
WATCH: Protestors march in Madison on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
MADISON, Wis. — On the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, abortion rights advocates are marching in Madison to protest the overturning of the decision. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
More on Possible Plant Closures in Fennimore & Portage
Two manufacturing plants and hundreds of jobs are at risk for two Wisconsin communities, one in Portage and the other in Fennimore. The Energizer plants in Portage and Fennimore are being caught in the middle of what its parent company calls a “phased consolidation.” According to Teamsters Union officials, the possible closing of the two plants as a result of the plan could lead to the layoff of over 600 workers over the next two years. The union is calling the company’s intentions “corporate greed.” Portage Mayor Mitchell Craig says he’s going to the top levels of state government including Governor Tony Evers and his staff for help. Fennimore has had the Energizer Plant in operation since 1970.
After 110 years, Janesville church holds final service
JANESVILLE, Wi. — After 110 years, the First Christian Church held its final service Sunday. It leaves behind a congregation of service, but above all else, it accepts everyone with open arms. “This is a day that is filled with joy for what we have done, but also sorrow,”...
Carbon Monoxide Alarm Goes Off at Dodgeville Residence
The Iowa County Communication Center and authorities in Dodgeville received a report of a Carbon Monoxide Alarm at a residence on West North Street in Dodgeville Sunday around 6pm. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and Dodgeville Police responded to the scene. Occupants were advised to evacuate the residence while waiting for emergency personnel to arrive. No injuries were reported.
Local businesses celebrate National Pie Day with beer and pie pairings
VERONA, Wis. — Celebrations were brewing ahead of National Pie Day as visitors sampled beer and pie pairings from Sugar River Bakery and Wisconsin Brewing Company on Sunday. After a successful run last year, this is the second time that the two local businesses have come together to celebrate National Pie Day. The event featured live music and welcomed people — and pets — of all ages.
