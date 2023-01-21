ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Attorney: Investigators told O.C. lawyer’s wife that he’d been shot in the head before falling from balcony at Baja resort

By Salvador Rivera
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — The attorney for Elliot Blair’s family says Blair was shot in the head before falling off a third-floor balcony last week at a Mexican resort near Rosarito, Baja California.

But the Baja attorney general insists their findings point to an accidental fall and not murder.

Blair and his wife Kimberly Williams were celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Jan. 14 at the resort, about 40 minutes south of the border.

Both Blair and Williams worked as lawyers for Orange County’s Public Defenders’ Office.

Williams’ attorney, Case Barnett, told the New York Post on Friday that he was told by Williams that an investigator at the scene told her Blair had been shot in the head.

According to the Post’s article, the family is also upset because they have not been able to perform an independent toxicology report because Blair’s body has been embalmed, something disputed by Baja’s attorney general office.

Family suspects foul play in death of Orange County public defender who fell from Baja hotel balcony

Initially, investigators said Blair was drunk and that’s why he fell off the balcony.

The Baja California Attorney General’s Office told the Los Angeles Times that the autopsy determined “there was no sign of violence.” They also deny there was a bullet wound.

According to the New York Post article, Barnett says Williams fell asleep before Blair and that she was awakened by hotel staff who told her Blair was dead.

“We don’t know what he was doing out there,” Barnett is quoted as saying about Blair. “We’re trying to find out.”

The family has said it will conduct its own investigation.

A GoFundMe page started by Blair’s friend states, “We wish we could provide everyone with more information, but very limited information has been disclosed by authorities in Mexico. He was the victim of a brutal crime. His family is working with US Officials to gain more information.”

