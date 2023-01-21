Read full article on original website
KWQC
First Alert Forecast: Snow moves in Tuesday night and Wednesday
City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications. United Way’s free tax preparation program helping Quad Citizens. The service will be provided from Feb. 1 to April 12 at various locations around the Quad Cities. City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday...
KCRG.com
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for part of Eastern Iowa including Cedar County from tonight until Wednesday evening. Snow is expected to move into Eastern Iowa Tuesday night and continue Wednesday morning. Light snow showers and flurries will also be possible Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night. A trace to 2 inches of snow is expected with the highest amounts in the southeast.
KWQC
Cloudy Tuesday but more snow likely Wednesday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are once again stuck under cloudy skies in the QCA. This is holding temps to the 20s and 30s, but with not many breaks in the clouds, it will be tough to get warmer than the mid-30s Tuesday. Tuesday night a storm system will...
KWQC
Light snow Wednesday
City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday and Tuesday. City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday and Tuesday. Clouds tonight and tomorrow,then snow arriving by tomorrow night. First Alert Forecast: Light snow moves in midweek.
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KWQC
Snow emergency declared for City of Blue Grass
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Mayor Brad Schutte has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of winter weather expected to arrive Wednesday. Mayor Schutte has declared on Wed. Jan. 25 from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. a snow emergency will be in effect for the city. Vehicles must...
KWQC
Oak Grove Tavern unveils Dry January promotion
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You can enjoy an alcohol-free ‘mocktail’ at Oak Grove Tavern anytime. But from Monday, January 23 through Tuesday, January 31 there’s a Dry January promotion going on, helping all of us stay social and on track with our wellness goals. Oak Grove Tavern...
KWQC
Senior Moments: Sandwich Generation
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Owner of Livwell Senior, Rhonda Halterman, discusses the term ‘sandwich generation’ and what that means for caregivers.
KWQC
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
GOOSE LAKE, Iowa (KWQC) - Fans from both Northeast and Maquoketa wore purple on Jan. 24 to honor Northeast sophomore cheerleader Mikaylah Bird who recently passed away. Bird was 15 years old.
KWQC
4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer at Vibrant Arena
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health Trinity will host the 4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting at Vibrant Arena on January 30th. Quad Citizens are invited to come to the arena between 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. to paint the names of loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice. According to a press release, the names will remain on the ice for the Storm’s February 3rd and February 4th games.
KWQC
Davenport Billiards Tournament
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
KWQC
City of Davenport accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications
The service will be provided from Feb. 1 to April 12 at various locations around the Quad Cities. City of Rock Island to replace and test new storm warning sirens Monday and Tuesday.
KWQC
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
KBUR
Multiple animals die in barn fire
Burlington, IA- Multiple animals were killed in a Barn fire Friday evening in Tama Township. According to a news release, at 7:11 PM Friday, Burlington and Mediapolis Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 9054 113th Street, rural Burlington in Tama Township. Burlington firefighters arrived at 7:16 PM to...
KWQC
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
KWQC
Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
KWQC
Babysitters in training assemble
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - For some students looking to make money they may find babysitting a suitable option, but as times change, it’s necessary to refresh on the basics. The City of Moline and the American Red Cross have teamed up to host a babysitting seminar for local teens.
KCRG.com
Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
