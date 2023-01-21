DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health Trinity will host the 4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting at Vibrant Arena on January 30th. Quad Citizens are invited to come to the arena between 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. to paint the names of loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice. According to a press release, the names will remain on the ice for the Storm’s February 3rd and February 4th games.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO