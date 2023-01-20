ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Panthers coaching search violations, explained: Why Carolina risks punishment over NFL league rule infractions

By David Suggs
ng-sportingnews.com

Sean Payton rumors: Two key factors could influence whether ex-Saints coach returns to sidelines in 2023

The NFL coach hiring cycle has been unusually slow during the 2023 offseason, and part of that may be related to the Sean Payton sweepstakes. The former Saints coach is widely considered to be the top talent available on the coaching market. He has interviewed with four of the five teams that have head coaching vacancies but he hasn't yet found a home for the 2023 NFL season.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Joe Burrow, Bengals embrace underdog mentality in dominant win over Bills: 'Better send those refunds'

The Bengals heard all the whispers heading into their AFC divisional round clash with the Bills. The expectation was that Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and company would run roughshod over them. Cincinnati's offensive line was banged up and its defense struggled at times to contain the Tyler Huntley-led Ravens a week prior. Highmark Stadium was going to be bumping.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman controversy, explained: Why Hall of Fame player won't coach Wildcats

Ed Reed will not follow in Deion Sanders' footsteps of becoming a high-profile coach at an HBCU. The Pro Football Hall of Fame safety tweeted Saturday that he would not be the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. Bethune-Cookman announced Dec. 27 that it had agreed in principle for Reed to become the team's coach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

49ers vs. Eagles picks, predictions against spread: Why San Francisco will advance to Super Bowl 57

The 49ers are playing for the NFC championship for the third time in four years. This year, as the No. 2 seed, they will go on the road to face the No. 1 seed Eagles. Philadelphia will host San Francisco on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, Fox) to see who will advance to play either Kansas City or Cincinnati in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona in Feb. 12. The Eagles, per Sports Interaction, are 2.5-point favorites and the game has an over/under of 45.5 points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Packers may move QB for 'the right package'

Aaron Rodgers could be yours if the price is right. The Rodgers rumor mill has once again begun to churn, with recent reports indicating the 39-year-old quarterback could be on his way out of Green Bay this offseason. Where there's smoke, there's fire, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport continued to...
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

How many times have No. 1 seeds played in Super Bowl? Eagles, Chiefs look to add to NFL playoffs history

The Eagles and Chiefs both entered the 2023 NFL playoffs as mighty No. 1 seeds. After the top regular-season teams in the NFC and AFC opened with strong home divisional playoff victories on Saturday night to advance to the conference championship games, Philadelphia and Kansas City are one more win away from facing each other in Super Bowl 57.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Dak Prescott flops after stage is set for Cowboys QB to produce a playoff moment

It is these moments on which the National Football League’s legend was built, by men such as Bart Starr, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and, closer to home, Roger Staubach. This was the occasion for Dak Prescott to show he was not just a wealthy quarterback, but also a winning quarterback.
ng-sportingnews.com

George Kittle's catch: How 49ers TE sparked game-winning drive vs. Cowboys

The 49ers needed a spark. They needed something to go their way. San Francisco had been unable to find any momentum in the second half of a close divisional round playoff game against the Cowboys. Dallas had tied the score 9-9 after a muffed punt turned into a field goal with 9:08 left in the third quarter. The 49ers responded with a three-and-out on their first drive of the half.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury doesn't hurt Chiefs' AFC championship, Super Bowl 57 chances

If the Chiefs don't win the AFC championship game over the Bills or Bengals, or they advance to and lose Super Bowl 57, it won't be because of Patrick Mahomes playing hurt. Mahomes had to leave in the first half of Kansas City's eventual 27-20 home AFC divisional playoff victory over Jacksonville with an ankle sprain. He was able to return and play the entire second half, leading Kansas City on the game-clinching touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Nick Sirianni compares Jalen Hurts to Michael Jordan after Eagles' dominant win over Giants: 'This guy leads'

Jalen Hurts has earned yet more praise from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni following Philadelphia's 38-7 divisional-round victory over the Giants. Speaking to reporters after the game, the second-year Eagles coach said having Hurts on the field "is like having Michael Jordan out there." "He's your leader. He's your leader," Sirianni...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

