Panthers coaching search violations, explained: Why Carolina risks punishment over NFL league rule infractions

The 49ers are playing for the NFC championship for the third time in four years. This year, as the No. 2 seed, they will go on the road to face the No. 1 seed Eagles. Philadelphia will host San Francisco on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, Fox) to see who will advance to play either Kansas City or Cincinnati in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona in Feb. 12. The Eagles, per Sports Interaction, are 2.5-point favorites and the game has an over/under of 45.5 points.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO