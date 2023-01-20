Panthers coaching search violations, explained: Why Carolina risks punishment over NFL league rule infractions

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Damar Hamlin recovery update: Latest news on Bills safety after Week 17 collapse vs. Bengals
The football world was shaken by the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a Week 17 game against the Bengals earlier in January. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a routine tackle in the first quarter and needed to be resuscitated on the field before being transported to a Cincinnati trauma center.
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Brock Purdy start for 49ers next year? Projecting the 49ers' sudden QB competition with Trey Lance
The Purdy wordplay has run its course, but Brock Purdy has not. "Mr. Irrelevant" has been anything but, keeping the 49ers in the playoff hunt despite injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He's done more than just play caretaker for the 49ers' offense, though. Purdy got off to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Sean Payton rumors: Two key factors could influence whether ex-Saints coach returns to sidelines in 2023
The NFL coach hiring cycle has been unusually slow during the 2023 offseason, and part of that may be related to the Sean Payton sweepstakes. The former Saints coach is widely considered to be the top talent available on the coaching market. He has interviewed with four of the five teams that have head coaching vacancies but he hasn't yet found a home for the 2023 NFL season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Giants' Brian Daboll explains reasoning behind controversial fourth-down decisions vs. Eagles
Fourth-down decisions will almost always be second-guessed based on the outcome. Giants coach Brian Daboll made two calls that seemed in conflict with one another during the team's loss to the Eagles on Saturday night. First, Daboll decided to go for it on fourth-and-8 from the Eagles' 40 on the...
ng-sportingnews.com
Joe Burrow, Bengals embrace underdog mentality in dominant win over Bills: 'Better send those refunds'
The Bengals heard all the whispers heading into their AFC divisional round clash with the Bills. The expectation was that Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and company would run roughshod over them. Cincinnati's offensive line was banged up and its defense struggled at times to contain the Tyler Huntley-led Ravens a week prior. Highmark Stadium was going to be bumping.
ng-sportingnews.com
Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman controversy, explained: Why Hall of Fame player won't coach Wildcats
Ed Reed will not follow in Deion Sanders' footsteps of becoming a high-profile coach at an HBCU. The Pro Football Hall of Fame safety tweeted Saturday that he would not be the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. Bethune-Cookman announced Dec. 27 that it had agreed in principle for Reed to become the team's coach.
ng-sportingnews.com
Brett Maher stats: Did the yips cause Cowboys kicker's uncharacteristic extra-point misses?
Tom Brady might have had some luck on his side Monday night. His Buccaneers were dominated by the Cowboys and eliminated from the playoffs, and yet the story of the night was Dallas kicker Brett Maher. Maher missed not one, not two, not three, but four extra-point attempts before finally...
ng-sportingnews.com
Christian McCaffrey stats with 49ers: How San Francisco has gone 11-0 since 'perfect' 2022 trade deadline
The 49ers gave up four future draft picks to the Panthers to get running back Christian McCaffrey before the NFL's midseason trade deadline 2022. When the move happened, San Francisco got the highest grade for landing a game-changing offensive skill player. Now that McCaffrey has been a 49er for a...
ng-sportingnews.com
What went wrong for the Bills? Josh Allen's shoddy play, porous defense reasons for Buffalo's playoff exit
They're all juggernauts, until they're jugger-nots. Josh Allen and the Bills were dominated by the Bengals 27-10 on Sunday, another playoff run ending short of the AFC championship game. Allen's promising season might be behind them, but he was at the forefront of the Bills' issues in their divisional round loss.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Damar Hamlin at the Bills game? Buffalo safety in attendance for playoff game vs. Bengals
This story has been updated from a previous version. The Bills and Bengals will play an emotional game — perhaps the most emotional of the 2023 NFL playoffs — when they meet at Highmark Stadium on Sunday in the AFC divisional round. It will be the teams' first...
ng-sportingnews.com
49ers vs. Eagles picks, predictions against spread: Why San Francisco will advance to Super Bowl 57
The 49ers are playing for the NFC championship for the third time in four years. This year, as the No. 2 seed, they will go on the road to face the No. 1 seed Eagles. Philadelphia will host San Francisco on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, Fox) to see who will advance to play either Kansas City or Cincinnati in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona in Feb. 12. The Eagles, per Sports Interaction, are 2.5-point favorites and the game has an over/under of 45.5 points.
ng-sportingnews.com
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Packers may move QB for 'the right package'
Aaron Rodgers could be yours if the price is right. The Rodgers rumor mill has once again begun to churn, with recent reports indicating the 39-year-old quarterback could be on his way out of Green Bay this offseason. Where there's smoke, there's fire, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport continued to...
ng-sportingnews.com
How many times have No. 1 seeds played in Super Bowl? Eagles, Chiefs look to add to NFL playoffs history
The Eagles and Chiefs both entered the 2023 NFL playoffs as mighty No. 1 seeds. After the top regular-season teams in the NFC and AFC opened with strong home divisional playoff victories on Saturday night to advance to the conference championship games, Philadelphia and Kansas City are one more win away from facing each other in Super Bowl 57.
ng-sportingnews.com
Dak Prescott flops after stage is set for Cowboys QB to produce a playoff moment
It is these moments on which the National Football League’s legend was built, by men such as Bart Starr, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and, closer to home, Roger Staubach. This was the occasion for Dak Prescott to show he was not just a wealthy quarterback, but also a winning quarterback.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bills vs. Bengals free live streams: How to watch 2023 NFL playoff game without cable
Joe Burrow and Josh Allen meet in the playoffs for the first time on Sunday, and there couldn't be more on the line. One Super Bowl contender will be headed home before championship weekend in what has a chance to be one of the most entertaining games of the season.
ng-sportingnews.com
George Kittle's catch: How 49ers TE sparked game-winning drive vs. Cowboys
The 49ers needed a spark. They needed something to go their way. San Francisco had been unable to find any momentum in the second half of a close divisional round playoff game against the Cowboys. Dallas had tied the score 9-9 after a muffed punt turned into a field goal with 9:08 left in the third quarter. The 49ers responded with a three-and-out on their first drive of the half.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jerry Jones backs Dak Prescott after Cowboys loss vs. 49ers: 'If we've got him at quarterback, I'll take my chances'
Jerry Jones referred to the Cowboys' 19-12 playoff loss against the 49ers as "sickening," but he isn't using it to catalyze change within the organization. Jones first gave a vote of confidence to coach Mike McCarthy despite Dallas' strange final play call and questionable clock management late in the defeat.
ng-sportingnews.com
Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury doesn't hurt Chiefs' AFC championship, Super Bowl 57 chances
If the Chiefs don't win the AFC championship game over the Bills or Bengals, or they advance to and lose Super Bowl 57, it won't be because of Patrick Mahomes playing hurt. Mahomes had to leave in the first half of Kansas City's eventual 27-20 home AFC divisional playoff victory over Jacksonville with an ankle sprain. He was able to return and play the entire second half, leading Kansas City on the game-clinching touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter.
ng-sportingnews.com
Nick Sirianni compares Jalen Hurts to Michael Jordan after Eagles' dominant win over Giants: 'This guy leads'
Jalen Hurts has earned yet more praise from Eagles coach Nick Sirianni following Philadelphia's 38-7 divisional-round victory over the Giants. Speaking to reporters after the game, the second-year Eagles coach said having Hurts on the field "is like having Michael Jordan out there." "He's your leader. He's your leader," Sirianni...
ng-sportingnews.com
How Bengals' battered, depleted offensive line protected Joe Burrow, dominated Bills in playoff win
There was much ado made about the Bengals' beat-up offensive line heading into Sunday's contest against the Bills. Cincinnati was down three starters in a revamped line made to improve its fatal flaw in last year's Super Bowl run, and had endured four sacks and near constant pressure against the Ravens in the wild-card round this year.
Comments / 0