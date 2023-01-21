Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway in Decatur
OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each mobile pantry giveaway to move towards its goal of wiping out hunger. On Saturday, they partnered with Impact Church to serve those in need in Decatur. One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway …. OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each...
Hanceville food drive coming Feb. 6-11
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Deborah Stam recently announced the success of the Hope Food Pantry, located in Hanceville on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter. That success speaks to the great need for the food pantry in the community and the bigger issue of food insecurity that is felt locally, nationally and globally. Four local sponsors for an upcoming United Way of Cullman County food drive have stepped up and will have boxes to receive food donations. The locations include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, the Hanceville Library and the Hanceville Water Department. The food drive will be held Feb. 6-11. Food items requested include canned foods, dry pasta and sauces, peanut butter, tuna, crackers, Hamburger Helper, macaroni and cheese, cereal, shelf-stable milk, granola bars, Pop Tarts and baby purees. Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Two people displaced after a home fire in Huntsville
Multiple Huntsville Fire and Rescue units responded to a house fire on Tuesday afternoon.
The Geraldine Clinic to continue growth with new, updated facility
The site of an old bank building will soon house the Town of Geraldine's growing medical clinic.
WAFF
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
WAFF
Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
WAFF
Governor offers $5K reward in Lawrence Co. cold case
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New leads are being sought in a Lawrence County cold case. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced Monday that Governor Kay Ivey is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person or persons responsible for Tariq Steward’s death.
WHNT-TV
Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service Could Face $5,000 Fine Over Response Times | Jan. 24, 2023, 5 a.m.
The Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service (EMS) is facing a possible fine for failing to meet the city’s requirements for response time. Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service Could Face $5,000 …. The Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service (EMS) is facing a possible fine for failing to meet the city’s requirements for response...
WAAY-TV
Multiple units responding to Huntsville structure fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue has four units on the scene of a structure fire at 117 Sandy Hollow Drive. Please avoid this area. Use caution if you cannot. Stick with WAAY for updates.
WAFF
Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Athens are voicing their concerns over an asphalt plant being built in a recently de-annexed portion of the city. Around 20 members of the community presented their concerns and complaints at the Athens city council meeting Monday evening. Grayson Carter and Son Contracting are building the plant in a recently de-annexed portion of Athens.
WAFF
City of Madison approves upgrades to Toyota Field
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to the Toyota Field ballpark will look a bit different for the upcoming season. City leaders in Madison approved a resolution authorizing improvements to Toyota Field in response to new MLB standards during Monday night’s city council meeting. The resolution would allocate up...
Kitchen fire displaces two adults, three dogs in Huntsville
Responders on the scene said HFR received a call reporting a kitchen fire on Sandy Hollow Drive. They were able to confirm that four units arrived on the scene and put the fire out quickly.
WHNT-TV
FULL VIDEO: Lawrence County D.A. Gives Update on 2020 Fatal Shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020. FULL VIDEO: Lawrence County D.A. Gives Update on …. Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
WAFF
Welcome to The Parlor, the latest upscale salon in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I truly believe one of the best feelings is sitting in the salon chair and having a professional play with your hair. Hairdressers, please take my money if it means I get to relax while I have my hair washed, played with and leave feeling even better than before.
WAFF
Weather damage repairs still underway at Salvation Army in Shoals
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders with the Salvation Army in the Shoals are still hard at work repairing the flood damage from broken pipes on Christmas Eve. A photo posted to the organization’s Facebook page illustrates the damage, with water spraying from the ceiling and pooling up on the floor below.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
Huntsville racing community reacts to loss of young boys
The loss of two young boys in an apparent murder-suicide has hit the Huntsville racing community hard.
Man faces $200K bond after attempted burglary in Priceville
A man is facing a $200,000 bond after police say he tried to rob a house in Decatur and stole a firearm.
WAFF
Tenants upset over new smart home security upgrades in Madison County
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An invasion of privacy. That’s what some Madison County apartment residents are saying after new smart home upgrades were made to their units, seemingly without their permission. Stephen Hayton is a concerned tenant at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartments who worries the devices have...
WHNT-TV
Woman Accused of Shooting at Relative
Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning. Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning. Main Weather (10 p.m., January 24,...
