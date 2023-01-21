ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

WHNT-TV

One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway in Decatur

OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each mobile pantry giveaway to move towards its goal of wiping out hunger. On Saturday, they partnered with Impact Church to serve those in need in Decatur. One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway …. OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville food drive coming Feb. 6-11

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Deborah Stam recently announced the success of the Hope Food Pantry, located in Hanceville on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter. That success speaks to the great need for the food pantry in the community and the bigger issue of food insecurity that is felt locally, nationally and globally.  Four local sponsors for an upcoming United Way of Cullman County food drive have stepped up and will have boxes to receive food donations. The locations include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, the Hanceville Library and the Hanceville Water Department.   The food drive will be held Feb. 6-11.  Food items requested include canned foods, dry pasta and sauces, peanut butter, tuna, crackers, Hamburger Helper, macaroni and cheese, cereal, shelf-stable milk, granola bars, Pop Tarts and baby purees.  Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 
HANCEVILLE, AL
WAFF

Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Governor offers $5K reward in Lawrence Co. cold case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New leads are being sought in a Lawrence County cold case. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced Monday that Governor Kay Ivey is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person or persons responsible for Tariq Steward’s death.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Athens are voicing their concerns over an asphalt plant being built in a recently de-annexed portion of the city. Around 20 members of the community presented their concerns and complaints at the Athens city council meeting Monday evening. Grayson Carter and Son Contracting are building the plant in a recently de-annexed portion of Athens.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

City of Madison approves upgrades to Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to the Toyota Field ballpark will look a bit different for the upcoming season. City leaders in Madison approved a resolution authorizing improvements to Toyota Field in response to new MLB standards during Monday night’s city council meeting. The resolution would allocate up...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Welcome to The Parlor, the latest upscale salon in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I truly believe one of the best feelings is sitting in the salon chair and having a professional play with your hair. Hairdressers, please take my money if it means I get to relax while I have my hair washed, played with and leave feeling even better than before.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Weather damage repairs still underway at Salvation Army in Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders with the Salvation Army in the Shoals are still hard at work repairing the flood damage from broken pipes on Christmas Eve. A photo posted to the organization’s Facebook page illustrates the damage, with water spraying from the ceiling and pooling up on the floor below.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Tenants upset over new smart home security upgrades in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An invasion of privacy. That’s what some Madison County apartment residents are saying after new smart home upgrades were made to their units, seemingly without their permission. Stephen Hayton is a concerned tenant at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartments who worries the devices have...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Woman Accused of Shooting at Relative

Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning. Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to a shots fired call in a Center Star subdivision Monday morning. Main Weather (10 p.m., January 24,...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

