HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Deborah Stam recently announced the success of the Hope Food Pantry, located in Hanceville on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter. That success speaks to the great need for the food pantry in the community and the bigger issue of food insecurity that is felt locally, nationally and globally. Four local sponsors for an upcoming United Way of Cullman County food drive have stepped up and will have boxes to receive food donations. The locations include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, the Hanceville Library and the Hanceville Water Department. The food drive will be held Feb. 6-11. Food items requested include canned foods, dry pasta and sauces, peanut butter, tuna, crackers, Hamburger Helper, macaroni and cheese, cereal, shelf-stable milk, granola bars, Pop Tarts and baby purees. Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

HANCEVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO