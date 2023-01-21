ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscle Shoals, AL

Kling: Huntsville can become new home for Saturn 1B

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The iconic Saturn 1B rocket that greets travelers at the Alabama Welcome Center in Elkmont is set to be removed. While all decisions regarding the future of the rocket are up to the Alabama Tourism Department, Huntsville City Councilmember Bill Kling said he’d welcome the vessel in the Rocket City.
Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Athens are voicing their concerns over an asphalt plant being built in a recently de-annexed portion of the city. Around 20 members of the community presented their concerns and complaints at the Athens city council meeting Monday evening. Grayson Carter and Son Contracting are building the plant in a recently de-annexed portion of Athens.
New Colbert County Sheriff shares plans for 2023

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a new sheriff in town, and he isn’t wasting any time. Eric Balentine is already making personnel changes and meeting with county leaders to improve the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office. Balentine was sworn in on Jan. 15th. With almost 26 years of...
Governor offers $5K reward in Lawrence Co. cold case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New leads are being sought in a Lawrence County cold case. Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced Monday that Governor Kay Ivey is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person or persons responsible for Tariq Steward’s death.
Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
City of Madison approves upgrades to Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to the Toyota Field ballpark will look a bit different for the upcoming season. City leaders in Madison approved a resolution authorizing improvements to Toyota Field in response to new MLB standards during Monday night’s city council meeting. The resolution would allocate up...
What’s Shakin’ in the Shoals: Behind the Shoals Sound and a new music venue

SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Things are always moving and groovin’ in the Shoals. To stay in the know, Lillian Glanton is sharing all the latest with TVL. For the Record Music Hall is the latest music venue to open its doors in Florence. Locals celebrated the grand opening with a packed out weekend of shows featuring local artists like Coffee Black, Thad and Company, Yes Trespassing, Local Brand, Brother Goode and many more.
Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
Red Bay, Alabama Home of Tiffin Motorhomes

Days 25 - 27 Leaving Dutton was bitter sweet, we had a great time with Nick & Ginger and Tom & Celeste but it was time to move on. One way I can tell it is time to move is when I can find my way around without the GPS.
Decatur Police investigating Sunday morning shooting

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday morning. According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile male was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers were...
Woman killed in Franklin County car crash

A woman died at the site of a crash involving a single vehicle early Sunday morning in Franklin County, Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. The woman, 48-year-old Melanie D. McKinney of Red Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, her car left the roadway around 5:30 a.m. on Alabama 247 before striking an embankment and a tree. The accident occurred six miles northeast of Red Bay. The police did not report any additional vehicles involved in the crash.
