Brownsville, TX

virtualbx.com

Groundbreaking Held for New UTRGV Collegiate Academy in McAllen

Feature Photo: UTRGV and the McAllen Independent School District officials broke ground on the UTRGV-McAllen ISD Collegiate Academy last week. Image: UTRGV/Paul Chouy. McAllen (Hidalgo County) — UTRGV and the McAllen Independent School District have broken ground on the new UTRGV-McAllen ISD Collegiate Academy to serve the students in the area.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Leaders seek to remove South Texas ISD from property taxes

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School administrators across the Valley are coming together in setting a resolution to where South Texas ISD be removed from city property taxes. Administrators say this is has been an ongoing problem for many years. This affects taxpayers in Willacy, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties and paying taxes for South Texas ISD […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen ends contract with MedCare over ‘unreasonable’ demands

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen City Commission terminated its contract with MedCare EMS, after “unreasonable and unjustified demands” were made, a release from the city stated. According to agenda documents, on Monday the commission rejected the demands and accepted MedCare EMS’s notice to terminate its contract for the delivery of emergency medical services to […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Driscoll Children’s Hospital hiring for Edinburg facility

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Driscoll Health System will hold a hiring event in McAllen to staff the Driscoll Children’s Hospital being built in Edinburg. Driscoll’s news release stated they are looking for experienced Pediatric, Emergency, Surgery & Perianesthesia RNs, Certified Surgical Technicians, Radiographers, Child Life Specialists, and Phlebotomists. The hiring event, taking place Tuesday, […]
MCALLEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Edinburg hosts ‘Mommy and Me’ aerobics class

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg will host “Mommy and Me” aerobics class on Tuesday. The aerobics class begins at 7:20 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Parks and Recreation Department located at 315 Mark S. Pena Drive, The City of Edinburg stated in a social media post.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Insomnia Cookies ready to open first RGV location

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Insomnia Cookies is set to open it’s first store in Edinburg on Saturday. The nationwide bakery is known for serving cookies all day and late into the night. Insomnia Cookies offers vegan options and a frequently rotating limited-edition menu that includes brookies, brownies, blondes and ice cream. The new location will […]
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Harlingen invests $150,000 in small business grants

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is investing in small businesses through their revitalize Harlingen program that it provides local business owners up to $10,000 for exterior renovations. “It’s something that, you know, business owners feel comfortable because they, they’re saying we’re putting this out to you,...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Made in the 956 - Dip it by Pilar creator Pilar Gonzalez

You've likely seen Pilar Gonzalez dips at H-E-B's across the Rio Grande Valley. Gonzalez is the owner of Dip It By Pilar. She talks about how her business all got started with her love for cooking and taking a chance. “I never had a dream. I never had an ah-ha...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Channel 5 News crew participates in 10th annual McAllen Marathon

The city of McAllen held its 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run Saturday. Hundreds of people attended the marathon, including several members from Channel 5 News. They included one of our producers, a member of the IT department and our very own general manager. The marathon had had several...
utrgvrider.com

Edinburg City Council reviews future sewer improvements

During last Tuesday’s Edinburg City Council meeting, Director of Utilities Gerardo Carmona and Assistant City Manager Tom Reyna presented details on the Owassa Road Sanitary Sewer Improvements. The agenda packet states that about 102 properties totaling 325 acres along east and west Owassa Road were annexed in 2013 and...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

DHR Health Brownsville host free vaccine clinic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The DHR Health in Brownsville is hosting a free vaccine clinic Saturday. The clinic is free and open to the public until 4 p.m. on Jan 21 at DHR Health Brownsville, located at 4750 North Expressway. The following are vaccines that will be provided during the clinic: Participants are asked to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County residents move to these 20 places the most

McALLEN, Texas (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metropolitan statistical area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from McAllen between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration. #20. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Credit card skimmers found at Harlingen gas stations

Harlingen police are noticing an increase in credit card skimmers at local gas stations. While the devices may not look like much, they are capable of stealing debit or credit card information with just one swipe. Two skimmers were found already found at Harlingen gas stations, one on West Tyler...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

How an investigation changed the Texas Rangers: Upcoming discussion

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History welcomes Juan Carmona to the Sunday Speaker Series on Jan. 29. Carmona, a social studies teacher from Donna High School, and students from the dual enrollment Mexican American Studies program will present “Words from the 1919 Canales Commission on the Texas Rangers,” at 2 p.m. […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Edinburg CISD police officers train to medically respond in case of potential school shootings

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Robb Elementary school shooting that devasted Uvalde last year has prompted schools nationwide to enhance their own security measures and medical responses.   Edinburg CISD held a Tactical Emergency Casualty Care training for police officers on Saturday at the Anne L. Magee Elementary School to teach them how to assess medical injuries. School nurses, sports trainers and […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Brownsville ISD adds 14 new officers to police force, tackling security concerns

Brownsville Independent School District is expanding its police force. Fourteen new officers have been added to the department. There is no downtime for the Brownsville ISD police and security department. "Our police officers are out there on holidays, spring break, you name it we're there. We're taking care of schools...

