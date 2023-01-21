Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking Held for New UTRGV Collegiate Academy in McAllen
Feature Photo: UTRGV and the McAllen Independent School District officials broke ground on the UTRGV-McAllen ISD Collegiate Academy last week. Image: UTRGV/Paul Chouy. McAllen (Hidalgo County) — UTRGV and the McAllen Independent School District have broken ground on the new UTRGV-McAllen ISD Collegiate Academy to serve the students in the area.
90 days: RGV Humane Society on the clock to turn Mission shelter into no-kill
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The clock is ticking for the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society to transform the Mission Aminal Shelter into a no-kill shelter. On Monday, the Mission mayor and council unanimously voted to enter into an agreement with the RGV Humane Society to manage the shelter and change it to a no-kill operation […]
Leaders seek to remove South Texas ISD from property taxes
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School administrators across the Valley are coming together in setting a resolution to where South Texas ISD be removed from city property taxes. Administrators say this is has been an ongoing problem for many years. This affects taxpayers in Willacy, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties and paying taxes for South Texas ISD […]
McAllen ends contract with MedCare over ‘unreasonable’ demands
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen City Commission terminated its contract with MedCare EMS, after “unreasonable and unjustified demands” were made, a release from the city stated. According to agenda documents, on Monday the commission rejected the demands and accepted MedCare EMS’s notice to terminate its contract for the delivery of emergency medical services to […]
Driscoll Children’s Hospital hiring for Edinburg facility
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Driscoll Health System will hold a hiring event in McAllen to staff the Driscoll Children’s Hospital being built in Edinburg. Driscoll’s news release stated they are looking for experienced Pediatric, Emergency, Surgery & Perianesthesia RNs, Certified Surgical Technicians, Radiographers, Child Life Specialists, and Phlebotomists. The hiring event, taking place Tuesday, […]
Edinburg hosts ‘Mommy and Me’ aerobics class
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg will host “Mommy and Me” aerobics class on Tuesday. The aerobics class begins at 7:20 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Parks and Recreation Department located at 315 Mark S. Pena Drive, The City of Edinburg stated in a social media post.
Harlingen Municipal Court to offer amnesty for some cases during February
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Municipal Court is holding amnesty on failure-to-appear cases. The Harlingen Municipal Court said the amnesty will only take place during February, on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The court is located at 1018 Fair Park Blvd. in Harlingen. If the original violations are paid immediately […]
Insomnia Cookies ready to open first RGV location
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Insomnia Cookies is set to open it’s first store in Edinburg on Saturday. The nationwide bakery is known for serving cookies all day and late into the night. Insomnia Cookies offers vegan options and a frequently rotating limited-edition menu that includes brookies, brownies, blondes and ice cream. The new location will […]
Harlingen invests $150,000 in small business grants
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is investing in small businesses through their revitalize Harlingen program that it provides local business owners up to $10,000 for exterior renovations. “It’s something that, you know, business owners feel comfortable because they, they’re saying we’re putting this out to you,...
Made in the 956 - Dip it by Pilar creator Pilar Gonzalez
You've likely seen Pilar Gonzalez dips at H-E-B's across the Rio Grande Valley. Gonzalez is the owner of Dip It By Pilar. She talks about how her business all got started with her love for cooking and taking a chance. “I never had a dream. I never had an ah-ha...
Channel 5 News crew participates in 10th annual McAllen Marathon
The city of McAllen held its 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run Saturday. Hundreds of people attended the marathon, including several members from Channel 5 News. They included one of our producers, a member of the IT department and our very own general manager. The marathon had had several...
Edinburg City Council reviews future sewer improvements
During last Tuesday’s Edinburg City Council meeting, Director of Utilities Gerardo Carmona and Assistant City Manager Tom Reyna presented details on the Owassa Road Sanitary Sewer Improvements. The agenda packet states that about 102 properties totaling 325 acres along east and west Owassa Road were annexed in 2013 and...
DHR Health Brownsville host free vaccine clinic
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The DHR Health in Brownsville is hosting a free vaccine clinic Saturday. The clinic is free and open to the public until 4 p.m. on Jan 21 at DHR Health Brownsville, located at 4750 North Expressway. The following are vaccines that will be provided during the clinic: Participants are asked to […]
Hidalgo County residents move to these 20 places the most
McALLEN, Texas (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metropolitan statistical area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from McAllen between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration. #20. […]
Pharr’s blazing speed broadband is being expanded into San Juan and Alamo
PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr’s blazing speed broadband service is being expanded into San Juan and Alamo thanks to a partnership with PSJA ISD. Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez announced the news during his 2023 State of the City Address. “So, what is in store for Pharr...
Credit card skimmers found at Harlingen gas stations
Harlingen police are noticing an increase in credit card skimmers at local gas stations. While the devices may not look like much, they are capable of stealing debit or credit card information with just one swipe. Two skimmers were found already found at Harlingen gas stations, one on West Tyler...
How an investigation changed the Texas Rangers: Upcoming discussion
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History welcomes Juan Carmona to the Sunday Speaker Series on Jan. 29. Carmona, a social studies teacher from Donna High School, and students from the dual enrollment Mexican American Studies program will present “Words from the 1919 Canales Commission on the Texas Rangers,” at 2 p.m. […]
Coast Guard seizes haul of red snapper from Mexican fishermen
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a Mexican crew near South Padre Island after the fishermen were spotted illegally fishing in U.S. federal waters. On Tuesday, a Coast Guard Air Station crew from the Corpus Christi station saw four fishermen illegally fishing in a lancha about one mile north of Maritime […]
Edinburg CISD police officers train to medically respond in case of potential school shootings
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Robb Elementary school shooting that devasted Uvalde last year has prompted schools nationwide to enhance their own security measures and medical responses. Edinburg CISD held a Tactical Emergency Casualty Care training for police officers on Saturday at the Anne L. Magee Elementary School to teach them how to assess medical injuries. School nurses, sports trainers and […]
Brownsville ISD adds 14 new officers to police force, tackling security concerns
Brownsville Independent School District is expanding its police force. Fourteen new officers have been added to the department. There is no downtime for the Brownsville ISD police and security department. "Our police officers are out there on holidays, spring break, you name it we're there. We're taking care of schools...
