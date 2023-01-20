Former employee at gas station near 2020 double homicide recounts distressing events during Marcus Randle El trial

Read full article on original website
Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin crime spree: Curtis Mallory sentenced, 1 1/2 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Wisconsin man who was suspected in a statewide crime spree that ended in Whitefish Bay was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison plus another two years of extended supervision. Back in December 2019, Wauwatosa police said Curtis Mallory of Babcock, a town southwest...
x1071.com
Dodgeville Man Arrested on Bail Jumping
The Iowa County Communication Center received a report of an intoxicated person at a residence in Dodgeville Friday around 1:45pm. Dodgeville Police officers responded to the scene. As a result, 67 year old Gary Miller of Dodgeville was arrested on a charge of bail jumping and booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
MyStateline.com
Police: Man with gun resists arrest at Rockford bar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Bradley Myhre, 32, was arrested after he brought a gun into a local bar Friday night. Officers were called to BJ’s Place, 2842 11th Street, on Friday, after the bar reported Myhre had a gun. Myhre struggled with officers during his...
Director of Rockford funeral home where body was stolen is on probation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The director of a funeral home, from where a body was stolen on Saturday, is currently on probation for unprofessional conduct and “failure to account for personal property.” Brandy Collins, director of Collins & Stone Funeral Home, was put on probation in March 2021 and fined $10,000. She was also accused […]
Beloit woman, shot in Rockford, later arrested on outstanding warrants
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Beloit woman, wanted on domestic battery and theft charges, was arrested in Rockford after she was shot in the head on Saturday. According to Rockford Police, Brianna Hernandez Carruthers, 32, survived a minor gunshot wound to her head when the Oakwood Avenue home she was in was fired upon by […]
Channel 3000
Trial begins for man charged with shooting at MPD officers
MADISON, Wis. -- A man accused of shooting at Madison police officers during a chase early last year appeared in court Monday for the first day of his trial. Syngleton Smith-Harston faces a dozen various charges -- including two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. In a criminal complaint filed...
Man survives shooting at 15th Avenue apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 31-year-old man survived a shooting after assailants fired shots through the door of his apartment on 15th Avenue on Sunday. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 800 block of 15th Avenue at some point on Sunday. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hand, […]
Body missing after Rockford funeral home van recovered in Chicago
CHICAGO — A body is missing after a funeral home van was stolen Saturday in Rockford. Rockford police posted on Twitter that the van fled immediately from Collins and Stone Funeral Home, located in the 100 block of South 5th Street. The van, a grey 2012 Chrysler Town &...
Janesville woman arrested following pair of shots fired reports
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a woman early Friday following two reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Pearl Street just before 2:42 a.m. for a shots fired call shell casings were found in the area. While on the scene, officers heard a gunshot in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive. Police said...
12-year-old suffers broken wrist trying to defend mom from boyfriend
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 12-year-old suffered a broken wrist attempting to fight off a woman’s boyfriend during a domestic violence incident on Saturday. According to Janesville Police, a child called police to a home, in the 300 block of N. Washington Street, after witnessing their mother being assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Samuel […]
Third day of double murder trial of former Badgers wide receiver brings surveillance footage evidence, friends’ testimony
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of a Wisconsin Badgers football player charged with the 2020 murders of two Janesville women. Marcus Randle El, 36, faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not...
cwbradio.com
Kahl Sentenced to Mandatory Life Sentence Without Parole
The man who killed UW-Madison student and Marshfield native Brittany Zimmermann more than 14 years ago has no possibility of parole. David Kahl was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a plea deal with prosecutors. Not long after finding Kahl guilty, Judge Chris Taylor handed down the mandatory life sentence and set a new hearing date to determine if he will ever have the opportunity for extended supervision. During his recent court appearance, a Dane County Judge decided that Kahl has no possibility of parole. Kahl has 20 days to appeal the decision. As part of his arrangement with the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors agreed to recommend for him to be eligible for the extended supervision after 20 years of incarceration. Prosecutors later reiterated they, along with Kahl’s attorney, would be recommending that sentence during the Jan. 12, 2023, sentencing hearing. Zimmermann’s aunt Kimberly Heeg did speak during Thursday’s hearing, decrying the defense’s request for full sentencing right away, calling the reasoning for it, “nothing short of obnoxious.” “We have a family have had nothing but torture for 14 years while he did his soul searching to decide to come clean,” she continued, adding she and her family hope Kahl stays locked up for good. Kahl had pleaded not guilty in July of 2021 for death of Brittany Zimmermann, who investigators say was stabbed and strangled. The 21-year-old from Marshfield was studying Medical Microbiology and Immunology at the time.
x1071.com
10th offense DUI In Iowa County
A man from Prairie Du Sac is being held in the Iowa County Jail in Dodgeville after being charged with what authorities have indicated appears to be his 10th offense or more of drunk driving. 52 year old Randy Roessler was taken into custody following a one vehicle accident in Arena. After an investigation at the scene, it was determined Randy Roessler had been in a hit and run accident in Sauk County before crashing in Arena. Roessler was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Probation Violation. He was transported by a Deputy to an area hospital for medical clearence and then booked into the county jail.
WIFR
Van stolen with body inside from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A van from a local funeral home was stolen yesterday with a deceased adult inside, according to a tweet made by Rockford Police. Officers say the van fled the area immediately, and was just located in Chicago. Police say they are continuing the investigation, but details...
oregonobserver.com
Oregon man faces charges for threats to kill family, police
The Oregon Police Department arrested 60-year-old resident Tracey Nelson after he threatened to kill a family, law enforcement officers and the Oregon K9 on Friday, Jan. 20, according to a press release from Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf. It was reported that Pagenkopf’s agency responded to a call at around 8:17 p.m....
Female inmate found unresponsive at Winnebago Co. Jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A female inmate at the Winnebago County Jail was taken to the hospital after she was found unresponsive. Winnebago County Correctional Officers found the inmate around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department. Officers and medical staff reportedly started life-saving procedures immediately upon finding her. The female was transported to […]
x1071.com
Highland Woman Arrested For Fighting
Law Enforcement in Iowa County received a report of a fight at a business on Main Street in Highland Saturday shortly after 11pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 23 year old Emily Headings of Highland was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct. Headings was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
nbc15.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
x1071.com
Oregon police arrest man for threatening to kill another man, officers and K9
OREGON, Wis. — Oregon police arrested a man who they said threatened to kill another man and his family, as well as officers. Police were called to the 200 block of Walnut Street at around 8:17 p.m. Friday night after the man made threats. When officers arrived he allegedly ran into his apartment.
