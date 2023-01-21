Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Recipients of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are unable to find affordable housing in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Missing elements in the Roanoke Valley will have an impact on gun violenceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Little Green Hive Joins In Roanoke Restaurant Week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Little Green Hive stops by the 7@four show Sunday to talk about their involvement with Roanoke Restaurant Week. Little Green Hive is located at 1402 Grandin Rd SW in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Iron Lives Spring 23
Recording of daily evening newscast. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Partners With H&C Coffee. Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
WSLS
New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
WDBJ7.com
Piedmont Arts Holds Opening Reception in Honor of New Exhibits
Martinsville, Va. (WDBJ) - Rupe Dalton retrospective, photographs by Robert Wright Forsyth IV, Rocky Wall and more, are all opening at the Piedmont Arts art museum in Martinsville at the end of January. Lauren Ellis, Programs and Public Relations Coordinator, for Piedmont Arts, joins us on Here @ Home to...
WDBJ7.com
Slavery in Appalachia, A Discussion at Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery
Radford, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery will open a new exhibit, “Slavery in Appalachia,” with a panel discussion and opening reception on Friday, January 27. The panel discussion will begin at 5:30 and the opening reception will begin at 6:45. Sarah Carter, a Board...
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Previewing Saturday’s Bug Festival at the Virginia Museum of Natural History
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History will be hosting its Bug Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4-p.m. Ticket prices for the event vary. “Bug Festival 2023 features the museum’s scientists and researchers showing-off a huge variety of preserved (not alive) specimens from the museum’s entomology (insect) collections.”
WDBJ7.com
Community meeting scheduled for a new Eureka Rec Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One park in Roanoke is going to be renovated, and planners want the community’s input. Plans to build a brand new eureka recreation center are underway. Roanoke Parks and Recreation is investing 13 million dollars received through the American Rescue Plan. Parks and Recreation Marketing...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of Virginia
Located within northern Craig County in a scenic town called Paint Bank is where you'll find one of the most charming general stores in the state. Paint Bank General Store is an authentic small-town store that offers visitors a bit of everything–from gifts to groceries and even a year-round Christmas shop.
WDBJ7.com
IRON Lives Offers Youth Positive Direction
Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - IRON Lives works alongside community partners to make a greater collective impact on the community. They work to be a bridge between students and the community by providing positive youth development, committed mentoring, and character-centered athletics. Allison Jordan, IRON Lives Executive Director, along with Olivia Raj,...
WDBJ7.com
Tips for working out at the office
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are already three weeks into January and some of you might be thinking that my fitness resolutions might not be where I would like to be. We’ve got some tips and tricks that you can do while you are working at the office or at home.
WDBJ7.com
Cattle Baron’s Ball wins American Cancer Society Event of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd annual Cattle Barrons Ball has been named the 2022 American Cancer Society Event of the Year, according to the American Cancer Society. The event hosted more than 650 people and grossed over $480,000, doubling attendance and revenue from the year prior. “An event that...
WDBJ7.com
Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The former McClung Lumber Company building was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem. Crews say the call came in at around 2:30 am. about a commercial fire on 7th street in Salem and saw heavy flames as they approached the scene. The incident commander reached out to Roanoke Fire-EMS for assistance shortly after arrival.
WDBJ7.com
Monte Durham from “Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta” explains what makes the perfect wedding dress
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show kicks off Sunday. Brides and their families and friends can experience all our hometowns have to offer when it comes to planning your wedding. Organizers say this year trending items have changed. “With the wedding gowns, it’s back to more...
WSLS
Three Roanoke City firefighters recognized for their rescue efforts
ROANOKE, Va. – Three Roanoke City firemen are being recognized for their quick thinking that saved a person trapped inside their burning home. Firefighters Thomas Boettner, James Williamson and Lieutenant Kevin Bradbury are being recognized for their rescue efforts while battling a fire early Saturday morning. Chief David Hoback...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: LEAP Kitchen ensuring ‘ugly produce’ doesn’t go to waste
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s Operation Butternut Squash at the LEAP Kitchen in Roanoke. They found out Riverstone Organic Farm in Floyd had so much squash, it most likely would have spoiled before being sold. LEAP called on volunteers to help process 300 to 400 pounds of butternut squash....
WDBJ7.com
Canal beside White Mill to become swift water rescue training center and white water rafting channel
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The canal alongside the White Mill was once used to support the factory in the 1900s. Danville Parks and Recreation is planning bring life back to the canal by nearly doubling its size. “What you see today is a portion of what the canal used to...
WDBJ7.com
Rain returns today with wintry potential in the mountains
Rain arrives around sunrise; exiting around sunset. Light icy/rain mix in the mountains (along I-64) A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the counties of Alleghany, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland in Virginia and Greenbrier and Pocahontas in West Virginia. These are the areas most likely to experience the wintry mix. We may also see some along the Blue Ridge Parkway and Bent Mountain.
WSET
Heritage Green Assisted Living Focusing to Provide Community to Residents
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Heritage Green Assisted Living care for their residents and hope to ease the stress of being away from home. The staff are doing this with life enrichment activities to have some fun and community while being at Heritage Green. Kaci learned how this opportunity to give the residents a great time is a ministry to those who work the activities instead of a job.
WDBJ7.com
Community rallying to help dog recover
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Chance, a pit bull dog, is recovering after being found severely underweight. “When they picked him up, he was 26 pounds,” Waggin Train Owner Jennifer Roberts said. “He’s a lot better than he was. Now, he’s doubled his weight since he’s been here.”
Comments / 0