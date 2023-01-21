ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDBJ7.com

Iron Lives Spring 23

Recording of daily evening newscast. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke Partners With H&C Coffee. Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
WSLS

New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
WDBJ7.com

Piedmont Arts Holds Opening Reception in Honor of New Exhibits

Martinsville, Va. (WDBJ) - Rupe Dalton retrospective, photographs by Robert Wright Forsyth IV, Rocky Wall and more, are all opening at the Piedmont Arts art museum in Martinsville at the end of January. Lauren Ellis, Programs and Public Relations Coordinator, for Piedmont Arts, joins us on Here @ Home to...
WDBJ7.com

Slavery in Appalachia, A Discussion at Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery

Radford, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery will open a new exhibit, “Slavery in Appalachia,” with a panel discussion and opening reception on Friday, January 27. The panel discussion will begin at 5:30 and the opening reception will begin at 6:45. Sarah Carter, a Board...
WDBJ7.com

Community meeting scheduled for a new Eureka Rec Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One park in Roanoke is going to be renovated, and planners want the community’s input. Plans to build a brand new eureka recreation center are underway. Roanoke Parks and Recreation is investing 13 million dollars received through the American Rescue Plan. Parks and Recreation Marketing...
WDBJ7.com

IRON Lives Offers Youth Positive Direction

Lynchburg, Va. (WDBJ) - IRON Lives works alongside community partners to make a greater collective impact on the community. They work to be a bridge between students and the community by providing positive youth development, committed mentoring, and character-centered athletics. Allison Jordan, IRON Lives Executive Director, along with Olivia Raj,...
WDBJ7.com

Tips for working out at the office

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are already three weeks into January and some of you might be thinking that my fitness resolutions might not be where I would like to be. We’ve got some tips and tricks that you can do while you are working at the office or at home.
WDBJ7.com

Cattle Baron’s Ball wins American Cancer Society Event of the Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd annual Cattle Barrons Ball has been named the 2022 American Cancer Society Event of the Year, according to the American Cancer Society. The event hosted more than 650 people and grossed over $480,000, doubling attendance and revenue from the year prior. “An event that...
WDBJ7.com

Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com

Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The former McClung Lumber Company building was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem. Crews say the call came in at around 2:30 am. about a commercial fire on 7th street in Salem and saw heavy flames as they approached the scene. The incident commander reached out to Roanoke Fire-EMS for assistance shortly after arrival.
WSLS

Three Roanoke City firefighters recognized for their rescue efforts

ROANOKE, Va. – Three Roanoke City firemen are being recognized for their quick thinking that saved a person trapped inside their burning home. Firefighters Thomas Boettner, James Williamson and Lieutenant Kevin Bradbury are being recognized for their rescue efforts while battling a fire early Saturday morning. Chief David Hoback...
WDBJ7.com

Rain returns today with wintry potential in the mountains

Rain arrives around sunrise; exiting around sunset. Light icy/rain mix in the mountains (along I-64) A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the counties of Alleghany, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland in Virginia and Greenbrier and Pocahontas in West Virginia. These are the areas most likely to experience the wintry mix. We may also see some along the Blue Ridge Parkway and Bent Mountain.
WSET

Heritage Green Assisted Living Focusing to Provide Community to Residents

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Heritage Green Assisted Living care for their residents and hope to ease the stress of being away from home. The staff are doing this with life enrichment activities to have some fun and community while being at Heritage Green. Kaci learned how this opportunity to give the residents a great time is a ministry to those who work the activities instead of a job.
WDBJ7.com

Community rallying to help dog recover

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Chance, a pit bull dog, is recovering after being found severely underweight. “When they picked him up, he was 26 pounds,” Waggin Train Owner Jennifer Roberts said. “He’s a lot better than he was. Now, he’s doubled his weight since he’s been here.”
