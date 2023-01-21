ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, MA

WCVB

Digging into the past of a historic home and curating a cannabis museum

NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheLoring-Greenough House is a palatial estate sitting on nearly two acres of land at the busy intersection of Jamaica Plain’s Centre and South Streets. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the home is run by the non-profit that saved it nearly a century ago: The Jamaica Plain Tuesday Club.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

The New Bedford Recycling Department is Warning the City of Problematic Amazon Packaging

With the amount of Amazon packages that get delivered to the front steps of New Bedford residents daily, I'm curious how many people recycle properly. I was "today years old" when I learned that those plastic bubble envelopes were bad for machines at the recycling plants. They might seem like something you might recycle, but this type of packaging is causing more problems than good.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston most of my career, I got to know the great local food places, most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

King tide a royal pain along the Neponset

Normally, you can commune with nature on the path along the Neponset River, but this morning the combination of a storm and high tide means you'd have to put on galoshes, or maybe get out a kayak, first, as the Neponset River Greenway Council shows us. The council adds:. Other...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

70 cats rescued by ARL from 2 properties will soon need new homes

BOSTON — Dozens of cats and kittens will soon be in need of new homes after being rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Boston. “Any time you're talking about an influx of 70 animals at one time, it's a lot to take in,” said Mike DeFina, spokesman for ARL Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

High-tech lobster traps made in Massachusetts help protect endangered whales

WAREHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts marine manufacturing company may have found a way to help New England lobstermen and environmental groups working to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale find common ground. For 35 years, EdgeTech in West Wareham has established itself as a worldwide leader when it...
WAREHAM, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Latest on search for Brittany Tee

BROOKFIELD - The search for Brittany Tee, the 35-year-old woman who was last seen the evening of Jan. 10 in the vicinity of Lewis Field on Main Street, will resume Tuesday morning, according to authorities. A state police search and rescue unit, with tracking dogs, and a state police dive team will be...
BROOKFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

"Trending Destinations" list includes 3 New England escapes

SALEM - Planning a getaway this year? Some of the trendiest escapes are right here in New England, according to Tripadvisor.The Needham-based travel company is out with its list of Trending Destinations for 2023, which highlights places "with the greatest year-over-year growth in interest on Tripadvisor, indicating new hotspots on the rise."Third on the ranking is Salem, Massachusetts - with an appeal that extends outside the Halloween season. "Salem is sure to bewitch you with its seaside charm, its maritime history and spellbinding beauty," Tripadvisor says.Camden, a picturesque seaside town on Maine's midcoast that's been featured on the big screen, is eighth on Tripadvisor's list. "A beautiful seaport town with a harbor full of sail boats, Camden has been used as the setting for so many movies, from Carousel to Peyton Place, that it is what many people think of when they think of New England," the ranking states.And coming in 14th is Ogunquit, Maine; known for miles of sandy beaches and the scenic Marginal Way cliff walk.The No. 1 spot on the list went to Juneau, Alaska. Page, Arizona; Sonoma, California and Tierra Verde, Florida rounded out the Top 5.Click here to see the full ranking.
SALEM, MA

