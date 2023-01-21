Read full article on original website
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
WCVB
Digging into the past of a historic home and curating a cannabis museum
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheLoring-Greenough House is a palatial estate sitting on nearly two acres of land at the busy intersection of Jamaica Plain’s Centre and South Streets. Now listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the home is run by the non-profit that saved it nearly a century ago: The Jamaica Plain Tuesday Club.
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!
(HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Do you enjoy the crisp morning air on your face and the bubbly, sweet taste of mimosa going down your throat? If so, then this is one morning walk you won't want to miss!
WCVB
Cambridge-based Moderna plans to add approximately 2,000 jobs in Greater Boston area
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts-based vaccine maker Moderna is planning to add thousands of jobs in the Greater Boston area this year. A spokesperson for the Cambridge-based biotech recently announced the company's plans to hire approximately 2,000 new employees in the region this year. In addition to their headquarters in...
universalhub.com
Police say they can't find the owner of a Dorchester restaurant where three were shot in an illegal after-hours club in the basement
Diustin Cruz, the owner of La Parrilla, 299 Hancock St. in Dorchester, didn't appear at a licensing hearing today on a triple shooting early on Oct. 30 in what police say was an illegal after-hours club, where customers could order an entire bottle of liquor or take puffs on a hookah until the sun came up.
WCVB
Fresh snow, empty slopes: Power restored at Wachusett Mountain ski area
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — Fresh snowfall from the recent storm went to waste Monday night and much of the day Tuesday at Wachusett Mountain in Massachusetts as the ski resort was without power. The resort said Monday evening that it lost power during the storm. It wasn't until after 3...
The New Bedford Recycling Department is Warning the City of Problematic Amazon Packaging
With the amount of Amazon packages that get delivered to the front steps of New Bedford residents daily, I'm curious how many people recycle properly. I was "today years old" when I learned that those plastic bubble envelopes were bad for machines at the recycling plants. They might seem like something you might recycle, but this type of packaging is causing more problems than good.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston most of my career, I got to know the great local food places, most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
WCVB
Boston’s Latin Quarter designation aims to preserve Jamaica Plain’s cultural identity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In 2016, Boston city councilors designated Jamaica Plain’s Hyde and Jackson Squares, with bustling Centre Street down the middle, asBoston’s Latin Quarter. In 2018, the Mass Cultural Council followed suit, officially designating the neighborhood the Latin Quarter Cultural District. Part of the mission of...
WCVB
Rocket launch from NASA facility could be visible in skies over Boston area Tuesday night
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Keep your eyes on the skies between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. for a chance to see a 59-foot-tall rocket streaking skyward from a NASA launchpad. The space agency said it could be visible in Massachusetts for about 30 seconds, starting approximately two minutes after launch.
WCVB
2 children dead, infant flown to hospital after being discovered in Duxbury, Massachusetts, home
DUXBURY, Mass. — Two children under the age of 5 are dead and an 8-month-old boy was flown to a Boston area hospital with traumatic injuries after being discovered inside a Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on Tuesday night. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, first responders rushed to...
WCVB
Resident taken to hospital after fire in multifamily home in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — One resident was hospitalized after a fire broke out early Wednesday in a multifamily home in Quincy, Massachusetts. Crews were called at 2 a.m. to the home on Buckley Street. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor. One resident was taken to the hospital...
universalhub.com
King tide a royal pain along the Neponset
Normally, you can commune with nature on the path along the Neponset River, but this morning the combination of a storm and high tide means you'd have to put on galoshes, or maybe get out a kayak, first, as the Neponset River Greenway Council shows us. The council adds:. Other...
WCVB
New Hampshire man's favorite band donates $10K to his stroke recovery fund
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire man who is recovering from a stroke is getting extra help from his favorite band after they found out he was using the power of their music to help him regain his speech. Brandon Dumais' family is sparing no expense to get him...
WCVB
70 cats rescued by ARL from 2 properties will soon need new homes
BOSTON — Dozens of cats and kittens will soon be in need of new homes after being rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Boston. “Any time you're talking about an influx of 70 animals at one time, it's a lot to take in,” said Mike DeFina, spokesman for ARL Boston.
WCVB
High-tech lobster traps made in Massachusetts help protect endangered whales
WAREHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts marine manufacturing company may have found a way to help New England lobstermen and environmental groups working to protect the critically-endangered North Atlantic right whale find common ground. For 35 years, EdgeTech in West Wareham has established itself as a worldwide leader when it...
Latest on search for Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD - The search for Brittany Tee, the 35-year-old woman who was last seen the evening of Jan. 10 in the vicinity of Lewis Field on Main Street, will resume Tuesday morning, according to authorities. A state police search and rescue unit, with tracking dogs, and a state police dive team will be...
"Trending Destinations" list includes 3 New England escapes
SALEM - Planning a getaway this year? Some of the trendiest escapes are right here in New England, according to Tripadvisor.The Needham-based travel company is out with its list of Trending Destinations for 2023, which highlights places "with the greatest year-over-year growth in interest on Tripadvisor, indicating new hotspots on the rise."Third on the ranking is Salem, Massachusetts - with an appeal that extends outside the Halloween season. "Salem is sure to bewitch you with its seaside charm, its maritime history and spellbinding beauty," Tripadvisor says.Camden, a picturesque seaside town on Maine's midcoast that's been featured on the big screen, is eighth on Tripadvisor's list. "A beautiful seaport town with a harbor full of sail boats, Camden has been used as the setting for so many movies, from Carousel to Peyton Place, that it is what many people think of when they think of New England," the ranking states.And coming in 14th is Ogunquit, Maine; known for miles of sandy beaches and the scenic Marginal Way cliff walk.The No. 1 spot on the list went to Juneau, Alaska. Page, Arizona; Sonoma, California and Tierra Verde, Florida rounded out the Top 5.Click here to see the full ranking.
WCVB
Another search ends with no signs of missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities resumed their search Tuesday for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen two weeks ago leaving her Brookfield home. Searchers packed up for the day without finding Tee or evidence connected to her disappearance, state police said. A Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency...
