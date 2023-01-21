SALEM - Planning a getaway this year? Some of the trendiest escapes are right here in New England, according to Tripadvisor.The Needham-based travel company is out with its list of Trending Destinations for 2023, which highlights places "with the greatest year-over-year growth in interest on Tripadvisor, indicating new hotspots on the rise."Third on the ranking is Salem, Massachusetts - with an appeal that extends outside the Halloween season. "Salem is sure to bewitch you with its seaside charm, its maritime history and spellbinding beauty," Tripadvisor says.Camden, a picturesque seaside town on Maine's midcoast that's been featured on the big screen, is eighth on Tripadvisor's list. "A beautiful seaport town with a harbor full of sail boats, Camden has been used as the setting for so many movies, from Carousel to Peyton Place, that it is what many people think of when they think of New England," the ranking states.And coming in 14th is Ogunquit, Maine; known for miles of sandy beaches and the scenic Marginal Way cliff walk.The No. 1 spot on the list went to Juneau, Alaska. Page, Arizona; Sonoma, California and Tierra Verde, Florida rounded out the Top 5.Click here to see the full ranking.

SALEM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO