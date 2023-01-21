Sony’s first official foray into the “pro” controller scene has finally arrived with the DualSense Edge, a $200 answer to Microsoft’s $180 Xbox Elite Series 2. Its design immediately feels familiar, but it comes standard with all the trappings you’d expect of a pro controller at this price: interchangeable back buttons, adjustable analog sticks, added grips, and customizable profiles. However, what makes it stand out is the deep integration of hardware and software at the system level that third-party controller makers simply can’t match, and the ingenuity of the new Function buttons make customizing and swapping between profiles second nature.

