Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Accessibility Settings
On this IGN Forspoken wiki page, we review all the accessibility features available in Forspoken's PC and Console versions. There are five different categories inside the accessibility settings that you can customize to your liking. Below you will find them as well as all the settings they cover:. World Settings.
IGN
The Classics Challenges - Chongqing
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all The Classics Challenges in the Chongqing level, including how to complete them. Classics Challenges are inspired by Feats Challenges used in the old Hitman games. Chongqing The Classics Challenges. Silent Assassin. Description:. Complete "End Of An Era." Only kill the...
IGN
Tips and Tricks
This IGN Forspoken wiki guide covers the essential tips, tricks, and secrets you need to know to stay alive in Athia. Whether it's how to deal with difficult enemies, unlock spells for free, or tips that make exploring the world so much easier, we have you covered in our comprehensive guide below.
IGN
The Mustering Ground Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Mustering Ground, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Fortnite The Kid Laroi Concert, Skins, and How to Join
The Kid LAROI is the latest music megastar to make their way into Fortnite, bringing with him a slew of unique cosmetics and items and an immersive sonic musical experience in the Wild Dreams and Afterparty islands. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content coming...
IGN
Redfall Prices Leak Before the Release Date; Gears 6 Rumoured to Be in the Works at Xbox Along With a Collection
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the release of Arkane's Redfall, it seems like news about the upcoming title's price has finally come out, even though it's not from official sources. According to popular leaker billbil-kun, Arkane's shooter title will cost EUR 79.99 for the standard Xbox Series X edition. With gamers...
IGN
Dehya Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Dehya Ascension Materials? Dehya is an upcoming 5-star character in Genshin Impact that weilds the claymore together with a pyro vision. Dehya's ascension materials are all located in the desert and are pre-farmable. Which means that you can get everything and level her up to 90 the moment she drops.
IGN
DualSense Edge Review
Sony’s first official foray into the “pro” controller scene has finally arrived with the DualSense Edge, a $200 answer to Microsoft’s $180 Xbox Elite Series 2. Its design immediately feels familiar, but it comes standard with all the trappings you’d expect of a pro controller at this price: interchangeable back buttons, adjustable analog sticks, added grips, and customizable profiles. However, what makes it stand out is the deep integration of hardware and software at the system level that third-party controller makers simply can’t match, and the ingenuity of the new Function buttons make customizing and swapping between profiles second nature.
IGN
Feats Challenges - Carpathian Mountains
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all the Feats Challenges in the Carpathian Mountains level, including how to complete them. Feats Challenges revolve around various ways to take out targets in the mission. Untouchable. Description: Complete "Untouchable." A New Father. Description: Wait a bit before taking the...
IGN
Cipal Old Coins
Old Coins can be found all across the hub city of Cipal, and being such a tiny size, they are incredibly easy to miss. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Cipal. Want more Forspoken help? Check out our...
IGN
Chasing Those Cats Guide
This walkthrough will guide you through completing all of Forspoken's Chase Those Cats detours. Unlike other detours in the game, Chase Those Cats reoccurs several times, with Frey running into several of the small critters throughout her travels. The rewards for finding and following these cats are poppets: small dolls...
IGN
Warzone 2 Police Station Locations
Police stations are a location in Warzone 2's DMZ mode that might have flown under your radar. With no noticeable icon or even signage to point them out, police stations tend to go unnoticed amongst every other building on the Al Mazrah map. If you want to complete the White...
IGN
Mount Garrison
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Mount Garrison, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
The Blessed Plains Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Blessed Plains, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
Achievements and Trophies
Welcome to IGN's complete list of Forspoken achievements and trophies, including secret Achievements/Trophies. We've got everything you need to maximize your Gamerscore and/or deck out your trophy cabinet. Click on a Trophy or Achievement below to see a full guide.
IGN
Discovery Challenges - Mendoza
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Wiki Guide lists all of the Discovery Challenges in the Mendoza level, including how to complete them. Discovery Challenges all revolve around discovering things in the level, like disguises, shortcuts, weapons, and exits. Mendoza Discovery Challenges. The Hidden Hand. Description: Disguise yourself as a...
IGN
Forspoken Gameplay Walkthrough – Chapter 8: The Truth Will Out
IGN’s Forspoken gameplay walkthrough shows you how to complete the Trial by Water, beat the Tanta Prav boss fight, and discover a secret about Frey's past. For more Forspoken, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/forspoken.
IGN
Emblem Tiki
Tiki, also known as the Emblem of the Dragon Princess, is an innocent girl who carries the blood of the Divine Dragons. She is an Emblem unit in Fire Emblem Engage, and first appeared in Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light. Emblem Tiki can only be unlocked after purchasing the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass and completing the first Divine Paralogue. Tiki’s engage lets her transform into her Draconic Form which boosts up the user’s stats significantly.
IGN
Genshin Paper Theatre Solutions Day 1-3: Over Peaks
The Genshin Impact Paper Theater event is part of Lantern Rite 3.4 and tasks you with guiding an actor across a series of hazards to progress the story. Each act has three scenes that increase in difficulty and require precise timing to make sure the play goes according to plan.
IGN
Dancing in Cipal
This walkthrough will lead you through Forspoken's Dancing in Cipal detour, which is unlocked during Chapter 6 and continued during Chapter 13. Initially, this detour will seem like a small mini-game, but it eventually extends out into a small chain of missions, with Frey having to perform three dances. The...
Comments / 0