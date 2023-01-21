Emblem Eirika , known as the Emblem of the Sacred, is a kind princess who battles for the sake of peace. Together with her twin brother, Ephraim, she assists Alear’s group. Eirika is an Emblem that can swap places with her twin brother, Ephraim, and change abilities depending on the situation. She combines high firepower and recovery, and is great while acting alone. Eirika and Ephraim can swap at will, by choosing the “Alternate” command. This is similar to the Three Houses Emblem (Edelgard) who are all one Emblem, but automatically swap at the start of each turn.

